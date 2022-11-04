Georgetown now has a new mural for the community to enjoy at Gus’s Drug. The new mural is a companion to the iconic “Georgetown” mural painted on the outside wall of the pharmacy. located at 702 E University Ave, which has become a destination for tourists, senior photos and more. Both murals were designed and completed by Sarah J. Blankenship, who has painted several murals in the community.

