Austin, TX

Dog of the Weekend: Porterhouse at Austin Pets Alive

Seven-year-old Porterhouse is in search of his forever home. A consistent staff and volunteer favorite at Austin Pets Alive, this pup is looking for a family to love, preferably a one-pet household. He's not the biggest fan of cats, but would make a wonderful addition to your home. APA! is also participating in Giving Tuesday, a national holiday that encourages the public to donate to local nonprofits and perform good deeds.
Cat of the Weekend: Atari at Austin Pets Alive

A complete cuddlebug, six-year-old Atari is looking for a family to shower with affection. He is very relaxed, very chill, and is a great companion. Austin Pets Alive says he is very "go with the flow" and would probably be fine in a home with other cats, dogs and even kids. Atari is available at APA!'s Town Lake Adoption Center.
Rollover collision on East Slaughter Lane led to one person reportedly ejected

AUSTIN, Texas — A rollover collision early Monday morning has left one person as a trauma alert and one in an unknown condition. At around 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 7, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) was called out to the 200 block of East Slaughter Lane for a rollover collision. The Austin Fire Department was also called out to assist the ATCEMS medics.
7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin

High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
Gus’s Drug Installs New Georgetown, TX Mural

Georgetown now has a new mural for the community to enjoy at Gus’s Drug. The new mural is a companion to the iconic “Georgetown” mural painted on the outside wall of the pharmacy. located at 702 E University Ave, which has become a destination for tourists, senior photos and more. Both murals were designed and completed by Sarah J. Blankenship, who has painted several murals in the community.
Georgetown Physical Therapy acquired by H2 Health, Endeavor Physical Therapy

Georgetown Physical Therapy has been acquired by H2 Health and Endeavor Physical Therapy. (Courtesy Endeavor Physical Therapy) H2 Health and Endeavor Physical Therapy partnered with Georgetown Physical Therapy at 3415 Williams Drive, Ste. 145, Georgetown, to take over operations as of Oct. 11. Endeavor was acquired by H2 Health in April. Together, H2 Health CEO Guy Sansone and Endeavor Physical Therapy Director Enrique Hazel will work together under the Endeavor name and brand to provide one-on-one outpatient physical therapy and hand therapy. www.endeavorrehab.com.
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
Electric Shuffle opens its first Austin location

Electric Shuffle opened its first Austin location Nov. 4. (Courtesy Electric Shuffle) London-based company Electric Shuffle is opening its doors in downtown Austin. Electric Shuffle features a modern twist on shuffleboard by using camera vision technology that was invented by a rocket scientist to keep track of the puck, keep score and add up to 20 people in a game.
