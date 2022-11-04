Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Report: Homes in white Austin neighborhoods worth more than in communities of color
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report released on Wednesday finds homes in majority white Austin neighborhoods are appraised at triple the amount when compared to homes in minority-majority neighborhoods. This report looked at homes with comparable amenities like schools, supermarkets, transportation, income levels, crime rate and housing plans, among other things.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Porterhouse at Austin Pets Alive
Seven-year-old Porterhouse is in search of his forever home. A consistent staff and volunteer favorite at Austin Pets Alive, this pup is looking for a family to love, preferably a one-pet household. He's not the biggest fan of cats, but would make a wonderful addition to your home. APA! is also participating in Giving Tuesday, a national holiday that encourages the public to donate to local nonprofits and perform good deeds.
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Atari at Austin Pets Alive
A complete cuddlebug, six-year-old Atari is looking for a family to shower with affection. He is very relaxed, very chill, and is a great companion. Austin Pets Alive says he is very "go with the flow" and would probably be fine in a home with other cats, dogs and even kids. Atari is available at APA!'s Town Lake Adoption Center.
Youth shot in foot in north Austin, transported to hospital
Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to Dell Children's Hospital.
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
tpr.org
Ready to toss your holiday pumpkin? 200 pigs in Bastrop County would like to call dibs
Carlton, a rescue mini pig living in East Austin, thought he could eat all the neighborhood pumpkins and then some. But his human decided maybe it would be best if he shared. Amanda Quick, a volunteer with Central Texas Pig Rescue, adopted Carlton in 2019. All the research she did to prepare for his arrival did not warn her about pigs' love for pumpkins.
APD: Missing man with cognitive illness last seen in northwest Austin
The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man with a cognitive illness who was last seen Sunday in northwest Austin.
Gourdough’s Public House to close location on South Lamar
After being around for 10 years, Gourdough's Public House is closing its location on South Lamar Boulevard at the end of this week.
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
Rollover collision on East Slaughter Lane led to one person reportedly ejected
AUSTIN, Texas — A rollover collision early Monday morning has left one person as a trauma alert and one in an unknown condition. At around 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 7, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) was called out to the 200 block of East Slaughter Lane for a rollover collision. The Austin Fire Department was also called out to assist the ATCEMS medics.
atasteofkoko.com
7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin
High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
Austin Lighthouse opens new center to assist people with visual impairment
The association offers education, training, advocacy and community for blind and visually impaired individuals in Travis County and its surrounding areas. (Courtesy Austin Lighthouse) The Travis County Association for the Blind/Austin Lighthouse opened its Microsoft Certification Center on Oct. 18 at 4512 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Austin. The center was...
hellogeorgetown.com
Gus’s Drug Installs New Georgetown, TX Mural
Georgetown now has a new mural for the community to enjoy at Gus’s Drug. The new mural is a companion to the iconic “Georgetown” mural painted on the outside wall of the pharmacy. located at 702 E University Ave, which has become a destination for tourists, senior photos and more. Both murals were designed and completed by Sarah J. Blankenship, who has painted several murals in the community.
Georgetown Physical Therapy acquired by H2 Health, Endeavor Physical Therapy
Georgetown Physical Therapy has been acquired by H2 Health and Endeavor Physical Therapy. (Courtesy Endeavor Physical Therapy) H2 Health and Endeavor Physical Therapy partnered with Georgetown Physical Therapy at 3415 Williams Drive, Ste. 145, Georgetown, to take over operations as of Oct. 11. Endeavor was acquired by H2 Health in April. Together, H2 Health CEO Guy Sansone and Endeavor Physical Therapy Director Enrique Hazel will work together under the Endeavor name and brand to provide one-on-one outpatient physical therapy and hand therapy. www.endeavorrehab.com.
Ying Yoga Studio offers peaceful framework, principles for clients
Owner Ying Yang opened Ying Yoga Studio in Cedar Park in 2016 after teaching at other gyms around the city. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Ying Yang said she modeled in China for more than decade, got married and started a family before realizing she was not happy. She started teaching yoga...
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
Electric Shuffle opens its first Austin location
Electric Shuffle opened its first Austin location Nov. 4. (Courtesy Electric Shuffle) London-based company Electric Shuffle is opening its doors in downtown Austin. Electric Shuffle features a modern twist on shuffleboard by using camera vision technology that was invented by a rocket scientist to keep track of the puck, keep score and add up to 20 people in a game.
One person dead following overnight auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a crash in North Austin that happened just after midnight on Nov. 6. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 a.m. off of the northbound I-35 service road near Grand Avenue Parkway. The adult patient was pronounced...
Auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 leaves 1 dead in north Austin
It happened around midnight near the 15700 block of the I-35 northbound service road. Austin-Travis County EMS said the adult was pronounced dead at the scene.
