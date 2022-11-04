Read full article on original website
Related
Silver Alert cancelled for 75-year-old man from southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Updated: ISP cancelled the Silver Alert for Gregory Albers on Nov. 8. Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man from southern Indiana. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gregory Albers was last seen in Borden around 1 p.m. Monday.
17 juveniles, 13 adults arrested after drugs, guns found at Scott County party
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Scott County arrested 30 people on Sunday after a party where drugs, guns, and “disorderly conduct” were on display. Police were first called early Sunday due to someone calling in a vehicle that was blocking the road and obstructing traffic outside of a home on E. State Road 356 […]
WTHR
Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man
Steven Lakes, who police say has a history of evading arrest, remains at large. He's wanted for battery of a public safety official and dealing meth.
14news.com
Gov. Holcomb declares Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana. Governor Eric Holcomb declared this week as a way to remind Hoosiers to prepare for the potential hazards that come with winter weather. The Indiana Department of Transportation are offering a few tips including, slow down and...
wfft.com
Indiana Conservation Officers Dive Team finds five stolen vehicles while training
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - Conservation Officers found five stolen vehicles last week while finishing a sonar training exercise. Curtis Garage and Wrecker Service Inc. retrieved the vehicles, which were found in the White River in 12 feet of water. All of the vehicles were reported stolen back in 2008.
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
abc57.com
Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
WLWT 5
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners were in Bloomington,...
wbiw.com
Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
abc57.com
Election Day in Indiana: What you need to know
Polls are open in Indiana from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. If you are in line at 6 p.m. you will be allowed to vote. The Indiana Secretary of State wants to remind all voters:. You cannot bring election materials inside a polling location. You cannot wear items into a...
abc57.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by train
OSCEOLA, Ind. -- A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a train at the crossing on Cottage Grove Avenue and Lincolnway East around 7:15 a.m., according to St. Joseph County Dispatch. The status of the injured person is unknown at this time. Commuters are asked to avoid...
WLFI.com
The Indiana National Guard has a $1,000 proposition for you
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Want to make an extra $1,000? The Indiana National Guard might have something you need to check out. It is through a referral program the guard announced. Here's how it works. If you are over 18, you can give the guard a name and information...
Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being […]
14news.com
AAA: ‘Deer Collision Repairs Costing Indiana Drivers More Than Ever Before’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now is prime time for deer to be moving around in the middle of rutting season, and with fewer hours of daylight, accidents involving deer can occur. According to a release from AAA, the bill to get your car fixed after hitting a deer can...
WTHI
Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
NPR
Here are the key election results from Indiana
View live election results for key contests in Indiana. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms
INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
cbs4indy.com
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
$2.2M will go toward railroad crossing improvements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than $2.2 million in grant funding will go toward improving railroad crossings in 11 counties, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. The projects include upgrading crossing signals and lights, new pavement on approaches and in some cases replacing approaches and crossings, Beshear said Wednesday in a statement.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0