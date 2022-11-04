Read full article on original website
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday Market
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween fun
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley Woman
Family fright after girl not fully secured in Greater Gulf State Fair ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother claims workers at the Greater Gulf State Fair did not properly strap her daughter to a ride. 9-year-old Isabella Carmichael got on the Mega Drop ride at the fair on Friday night. Video taken by a family member shows the 9-year-old girl as she starts to realize her seatbelt was […]
NOLA.com
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
WKRG
Mobile County joins the rest of the country in a Green Light salute to veterans
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, the Mobile County Commission will join local governments across the country participating in Operation Green Light to shine a light of appreciation and help and support for our nation’s veterans. Dena Pollard, the Public Affairs Manager with the Mobile County Commission, joined us on the Red Couch talking about this green light campaign. So veterans, if you see green lights around town, it’s for you.
‘We’re going to fight together’: Family remembers man in Mobile standoff
We're hearing from the man's family at the center of a more than five-hour standoff in downtown Mobile.
utv44.com
Greater Gulf State Fair closes temporarily due to weather concerns
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair is closing Saturday due to weather concerns. In a Saturday Facebook post, State Fair officials stated that the festivities will be postponed until midday Sunday, the events final day. To join in on the festivities before they end, you can...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fundraiser in Foley helps raise money for murder victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two weeks since Tristan Bohannon’s life was tragically taken when was robbed and murdered in broad daylight. As the family continues to mourn over their loss, Tristan’s father’s girlfriend, Christina Boykin is trying to help ease the pain by raising money for the funeral expenses.
WALA-TV FOX10
Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These are the schools in Mobile County that will be virtual tomorrow because the schools are election polling places. Palmer Pillans Middle Sch. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Tanger Outlets Foley Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Foley is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia and Salt Life – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Rare Flammulated Owl shows up on the beach in Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - On Sunday the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program folks received a report about an owl resting on a beach chair, letting people easily approach it. When they arrived to assess the bird, they were shocked to discover that this bird was a Flammulated Owl!
utv44.com
The Haven for Animals holds ADOPT TIL YOU DROP for November
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — HAVEN HOLDS NO COST “ADOPT TIL YOU DROP” FOR NOVEMBER. The Haven for Animals, in Fairhope, Alabama, is holding an “Adopt til You Drop” promotion for the entire month of November, 2022. All of The Haven’s dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be available for adoption at No Cost. The normal adoption process will apply. The special promotion is a huge savings of $175 per dog and $125 per cat!
Former home of freed slave torn down in Fairhope as new owner takes over
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely this year. New owners have taken over an important piece of property east of downtown Fairhope. All that’s left standing Monday are two brick columns that used to lead to the home of Nancy Lewis, one of the first African Americans […]
Alabama’s Most Expensive Condo is a Private Penthouse Paradise
The views are mesmerizing inside and outside of this super-private penthouse. Alabama's most expensive condo is located at the Regency Isle in Orange Beach. It has been recently refurbished, so it’s high-end everything. Enjoy a seaside penthouse with 4 bedrooms and 4 ½ baths. Every step is dripping in luxury.
Taylor Wright: Private investigator murdered by ‘close friend’ in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A police officer turned private investigator went missing after she was supposed to be going on a normal trip to the bank. The last person to see her? A close friend. This is the story of Taylor Wright. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf […]
Gulf Coast Challenge week begins, highlighted by Deion Sanders’ Jackson State coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the most highly anticipated football games of the 2022-23 college football season is returning to Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the fifth year. This week, Alabama A&M and Jackson State fans are taking over Mobile, not only for the game but also for the other activities the Gulf Coast Challenge has to […]
thebamabuzz.com
6 upcoming events in November on the Gulf Coast
It’s that time of year again, the holiday season has officially started along the Gulf Coast. If you’re looking for some events to fill your calendar with this November, look no further. With markets, tree lighting ceremonies and more, there is bound to be something for everybody. Continue reading if you want the inside scoop on what’s going down in Mobile.
Mississippi woman dies in Saturday morning car crash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi woman died in a two-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning 10 miles west of Mobile, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Rachel A. Pickard, 24, of Summit, Miss. was the passenger of a car traveling on I-10 near the three mile marker when the […]
travelawaits.com
25 Best Towns To Retire In The U.S. According To U.S. News And World Report
U.S. News & World Report is out with its 2022/2023 list of best places to retire in the United States. This year’s list looked at Americans’ expectations for retirement, such as housing affordability, health care, desirability, and overall happiness. This year, there are four new areas in the top five.
3 George County Schools staff promoted after being named in state cheating investigation
The school board declined to act on the superintendent's recommendation months earlier to fire the staff.
Gulf Shores Police say Foley man falsely reported shooting
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was arrested and charged with rendering false alarm after he told police he was shot Sunday, but further investigation proved he was not, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Shores Police Department. Joseph Desmond Ferrell, 43, of Foley has a “documented history with other Baldwin […]
Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members
UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
