ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG

Mobile County joins the rest of the country in a Green Light salute to veterans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, the Mobile County Commission will join local governments across the country participating in Operation Green Light to shine a light of appreciation and help and support for our nation’s veterans. Dena Pollard, the Public Affairs Manager with the Mobile County Commission, joined us on the Red Couch talking about this green light campaign. So veterans, if you see green lights around town, it’s for you.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Greater Gulf State Fair closes temporarily due to weather concerns

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair is closing Saturday due to weather concerns. In a Saturday Facebook post, State Fair officials stated that the festivities will be postponed until midday Sunday, the events final day. To join in on the festivities before they end, you can...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fundraiser in Foley helps raise money for murder victim’s family

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two weeks since Tristan Bohannon’s life was tragically taken when was robbed and murdered in broad daylight. As the family continues to mourn over their loss, Tristan’s father’s girlfriend, Christina Boykin is trying to help ease the pain by raising money for the funeral expenses.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These are the schools in Mobile County that will be virtual tomorrow because the schools are election polling places. Palmer Pillans Middle Sch. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Foley Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Foley is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia and Salt Life – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
FOLEY, AL
OBA

Rare Flammulated Owl shows up on the beach in Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - On Sunday the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program folks received a report about an owl resting on a beach chair, letting people easily approach it. When they arrived to assess the bird, they were shocked to discover that this bird was a Flammulated Owl!
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

The Haven for Animals holds ADOPT TIL YOU DROP for November

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — HAVEN HOLDS NO COST “ADOPT TIL YOU DROP” FOR NOVEMBER. The Haven for Animals, in Fairhope, Alabama, is holding an “Adopt til You Drop” promotion for the entire month of November, 2022. All of The Haven’s dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be available for adoption at No Cost. The normal adoption process will apply. The special promotion is a huge savings of $175 per dog and $125 per cat!
FAIRHOPE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

6 upcoming events in November on the Gulf Coast

It’s that time of year again, the holiday season has officially started along the Gulf Coast. If you’re looking for some events to fill your calendar with this November, look no further. With markets, tree lighting ceremonies and more, there is bound to be something for everybody. Continue reading if you want the inside scoop on what’s going down in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mississippi woman dies in Saturday morning car crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi woman died in a two-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning 10 miles west of Mobile, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Rachel A. Pickard, 24, of Summit, Miss. was the passenger of a car traveling on I-10 near the three mile marker when the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores Police say Foley man falsely reported shooting

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was arrested and charged with rendering false alarm after he told police he was shot Sunday, but further investigation proved he was not, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Shores Police Department. Joseph Desmond Ferrell, 43, of Foley has a “documented history with other Baldwin […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members

UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy