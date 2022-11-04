Anacortes DB Hayden John's pick-6 voted top Washington high school football play of Week 9

Time was running out in the first half last week and with Lynden driving in the red zone, Anacortes defensive back Hayden John stepped in front of a pass near the end zone line and ran it back 95 yards for a Seahawks' score.

That pick-6 was voted the top play in SBLive WA's Week 9 play-of-the-week poll.

John's interception received 57.6% of the vote while Eastmont quarterback Luke Gale's 'Hail Mary' for the Wildcats' win gathered 33.0%.

Watch the top plays from Week 9 below:

Top plays in Washington high school football, Week 9 (; 2:27)

(Featured photo by EJ Harris)