‘Pajama Jams’ begins annual pajama drive, collecting clothes for local children
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization is once again helping to collect pajamas for children in need. ‘Pajama Jams’ is in its 14th year of their pajama drive, which kicked off Monday and runs through December 9th. Pajama Jams began in Hampton Roads, Virginia, opening a second...
Wilmington disabled veteran asking for community’s help after adapted bike stolen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Veteran’s Day is just days away and one disabled veteran is calling on the community to help him find his bike. Riding his bike is one of Kevin Hebert’s favorite pastimes and it’s something he worked very hard to be able to do.
Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raises nearly $19,000 for local Life Care
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A fishing tournament in Wrightsville Beach has helped raise $18,728.70 for the Lower Cape Fear Life Care & Hospice. The inaugural event took place from October 21st through 29th and was hosted by Intracoastal Angler. The Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament was held October 21st...
New Hanover County Fire Rescue ready to ‘Fill the Boot’ for Muscular Dystrophy Association
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue is supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association with their annual ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign. The yearly event kicks off Tuesday and will help to raise funds to help transform the lives of people with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
Wrightsville Beach Alzheimer’s Walk raises $125K+
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – About 600 people put on their tennis shoes to raise money and awareness for a progressive disease that impacts as many as 5.8 million people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to end Alzheimer’s is one of...
Bladenboro church rallies around assault victim
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County church honored on Sunday, one of its own, after he survived an attack and robbery more than a week ago. Willie “Waddell” Davis has few words and is still recovering after he said he was hit in the head, robbed, and pushed in a ditch.
Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts on Election Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Krispy Kreme is once again offering a sweet incentive to help get people out to vote. The chain is giving a free original glazed doughnut to all customers at its participating shops across the United States on Tuesday. No purchase is necessary for the giveaway,...
1898 commemoration events continue around Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The 1898 commemoration events continued Sunday at the City Hall Council Chambers in Downtown Wilmington Sunday. A photo exhibition and church history revival of Wilmington’s Foundational African-American Congregation, part of the “Third Person Project” was on display. The exhibition program kicked off...
Assistant District Attorney links missing teen case to New Hanover County Landfill search
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The law enforcement presence in place at the New Hanover County Landfill since last week has been connected by New Hanover County Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan to a missing person case. 16-year-old Miyonna Jones has been missing since early this month. The Wilmington Police...
Road work begins on Racine Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews are beginning to work on improving an intersection in Wilmington. Work is set to begin at the intersection of Racine Drive and New Centre Drive to create a new turn lane. This is a transportation bond project aiming to help reduce traffic congestion and...
Several water rescues reported over the weekend
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Rescue crews were busy over the weekend in parts of the Cape Fear. According to Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue and Kure Beach Ocean Rescue, at least six water rescues were responded to between the two agencies. All rescues were minor, with just one person...
Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
UPDATE: Man wanted in suspected intentional fire in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a man after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
Wilmington Police Department releases details of Monday officer-involved shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has released more information following an officer-involved shooting Monday evening. WPD says they responded to 3950 Independence Boulevard just after 4:40 p.m. on Monday to assist the Wilmington Fire Department with a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, a witness observed a suspicious woman with a butcher knife walking through the building who appeared to be upset.
YWCA receives grant, supporting youth financial literacy program
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has received a grant to help support a financial literacy program for local youth. The program is titled ‘FINAPTITUDE’, and will allow 3rd through 5th graders the chance to learn the basics of money management. YWCA says their...
Columbus County precinct extends voting by an hour due to technical difficulties
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — A voting precinct in Columbus County will stay open an hour longer due to technical difficulties. A decision to alter voting hours came from a State Board of Elections meeting Tuesday afternoon. As a result of the meeting, the Ransom Event Center in Riegelwood, which...
Wilmington Police suspecting foul play in case of missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has issued a press release in response to growing community talk on social media about missing Wilmington teen Miyonna Jones. 16-year-old Jones was reported missing last week. Since the report, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other...
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold on South College Road
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Cape Fear resident is a lot richer following Monday’s record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. The historic Powerball drawing produced 10 big wins in the state, including a $1 million ticket bought at Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington. The winning numbers...
Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
Election officials offer tips to voters for Election Day
CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) –The general election is on Tuesday, November 8, and election officials are offering a few reminders to ensure your trip to the poll runs smoothly. Election directors in Brunswick and Bladen Counties want people to know their precincts, and who and what is on...
