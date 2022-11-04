ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Wrightsville Beach Alzheimer’s Walk raises $125K+

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – About 600 people put on their tennis shoes to raise money and awareness for a progressive disease that impacts as many as 5.8 million people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to end Alzheimer’s is one of...
Bladenboro church rallies around assault victim

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County church honored on Sunday, one of its own, after he survived an attack and robbery more than a week ago. Willie “Waddell” Davis has few words and is still recovering after he said he was hit in the head, robbed, and pushed in a ditch.
Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts on Election Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Krispy Kreme is once again offering a sweet incentive to help get people out to vote. The chain is giving a free original glazed doughnut to all customers at its participating shops across the United States on Tuesday. No purchase is necessary for the giveaway,...
1898 commemoration events continue around Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The 1898 commemoration events continued Sunday at the City Hall Council Chambers in Downtown Wilmington Sunday. A photo exhibition and church history revival of Wilmington’s Foundational African-American Congregation, part of the “Third Person Project” was on display. The exhibition program kicked off...
Road work begins on Racine Drive intersection

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews are beginning to work on improving an intersection in Wilmington. Work is set to begin at the intersection of Racine Drive and New Centre Drive to create a new turn lane. This is a transportation bond project aiming to help reduce traffic congestion and...
Several water rescues reported over the weekend

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Rescue crews were busy over the weekend in parts of the Cape Fear. According to Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue and Kure Beach Ocean Rescue, at least six water rescues were responded to between the two agencies. All rescues were minor, with just one person...
Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
UPDATE: Man wanted in suspected intentional fire in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a man after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
Wilmington Police Department releases details of Monday officer-involved shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has released more information following an officer-involved shooting Monday evening. WPD says they responded to 3950 Independence Boulevard just after 4:40 p.m. on Monday to assist the Wilmington Fire Department with a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, a witness observed a suspicious woman with a butcher knife walking through the building who appeared to be upset.
YWCA receives grant, supporting youth financial literacy program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has received a grant to help support a financial literacy program for local youth. The program is titled ‘FINAPTITUDE’, and will allow 3rd through 5th graders the chance to learn the basics of money management. YWCA says their...
Wilmington Police suspecting foul play in case of missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has issued a press release in response to growing community talk on social media about missing Wilmington teen Miyonna Jones. 16-year-old Jones was reported missing last week. Since the report, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other...
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold on South College Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Cape Fear resident is a lot richer following Monday’s record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. The historic Powerball drawing produced 10 big wins in the state, including a $1 million ticket bought at Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington. The winning numbers...
Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
Election officials offer tips to voters for Election Day

CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) –The general election is on Tuesday, November 8, and election officials are offering a few reminders to ensure your trip to the poll runs smoothly. Election directors in Brunswick and Bladen Counties want people to know their precincts, and who and what is on...

