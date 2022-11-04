ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
Nancy Pelosi Calls Attack On Husband “A Flame Fueled By Misinformation,” Says It Will Factor Into Her Decision Over Post-Midterm Future

In her first interview since the attack on her husband, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday that it was the result of “a flame fueled by misinformation,” as evidence shows the suspect embraced far-right conspiracy theories. Paul Pelosi, 82, is home and recovering from the early-morning October 28 attack at their San Francisco home after being struck in the head with a hammer. David DePape has pleaded not guilty to a number of state and federal charges, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. Related Story Broadcast Network News Streaming Services Ready For Their...
Election Weekend Worship

As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons. U.S. faith leaders have squeezed in some final messages about the midterm elections during their weekend worship services. Some passionately took stands on divisive issues such as immigration and abortion. Others pleaded for an easing of the political polarization fracturing their communities and nation. Among those voicing such sentiments is David Wolpe, a rabbi with a politically diverse congregation in Los Angeles. Wolpe says there's not just one side that God favors; he'd like people in his congregation and beyond to perceive that no single political party holds all the right answers.
Utah's Lee faces tight race against independent McMullin

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An independent candidate with backing from Democrats is attempting to end the Republican stranglehold on U.S. Senate seats in Utah, hoping to harness the antipathy many voters in the state feel toward former President Donald Trump becoming the GOP’s standard-bearer. Evan McMullin has...
