kjas.com
Councilman & City Attorney again request alcohol and controlled substance issue on Nov 14th agenda
Jasper City Councilman Anderson Land and Jasper City Attorney Michael Stewart Ratcliff are again requesting that the issue of alcohol and controlled substances at city sponsored events be placed on the Monday, November 14th Jasper City Council meeting agenda. The two have signed off on a written request, while Councilman...
Outage leaves more than 4K Entergy customers in parts of Jefferson County without power
NEDERLAND, Texas — More than 4,000 Jefferson County Entergy customers in parts of Nederland and Port Neches could be without power for a few hours due to an outage. At least one transformer blew and a power line is down, according to a Port Neches Police Department release. No fire has been reported.
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 7th, 2022
Calls To Services (October 30 to November 6, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered fifty-three (53) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have twenty-three (23) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eleven (11) housed in Jasper.
kjas.com
Kirbyville’s Avalon Place Nursing Home holding a Blanket Drive
Avalon Place Nursing Home in Kirbyville is holding a Blanket Drive. The facility is requesting donations of new or gently used blankets which will be provided to elderly people in Jasper who are in need this winter. You can drop off blankets at Avalon Place, which is located at 700...
scttx.com
Law Enforcement Officials Drain Pond South of Shelbyville
November 6, 2022 - A pond at the intersection of State Highway 87 South and FM 139 south of Shelbyville was the focus of law enforcement officials Friday, November 4, 2022, as they were assisted by Rig Tools in draining the pond. As the water was being pumped out, Texas...
KFDM-TV
Hardin County Sheriff: Argument leads to fatal shooting
HARDIN COUNTY — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place during an argument between two men in the middle of a street. Sheriff Mark Davis tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that deputies responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Pine Park Drive, north of Silsbee.
MySanAntonio
Texas Roadhouse officially opens Beaumont location
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beaumont's first Texas Roadhouse is now open. Texas Roadhouse, located at 6165 U.S. 69 in Beaumont, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at 2 p.m., then officially opened its doors to customers at 4 p.m. Managing Partner Steve...
kjas.com
Carolyn Dowden
Carolyn Dowden, 75, of Woodville passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. A native of Livingston, Carolyn was born on August 11, 1947 to Oliver and Ruth McNeil. A resident of Tyler County since 1970, she had also been a resident of Kansas City, Kansas. She is survived by her sons Toby Dowden & wife Leticia of Woodville, Oliver Dowden & Chris Vallet of Woodville, William Dowden & wife Terri Devine of Woodville, Larry Dowden & wife Laverne of Austin, and Randy Dowden & wife Mitzi; daughter Tara Boden & husband Jerry of Brookeland; a brother Teddy McNeil & wife Donnette of Vinton, Louisiana; sisters Charlotte David & husband Mitch of Vinton, Louisiana, Julie McNeil of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Peggy McNeil of Vinton, Louisiana; friend “Aunt” Betty Rodriguez; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. She is preceded in death by her husband Howard Dowden and a brother James McNeil. A private Celebration of Life was held with her family and friends. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.
Officials release names of suspect, victim in deadly Monday night shooting near Silsbee
SILSBEE, Texas — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the suspect and victim in a deadly Monday night shooting near Silsbee. The deadly shooting happened in the 2600 block of Pine Park Drive, which is north of Silsbee, around 8:30 p.m. When deputies got to the scene they found Joseph Paul Russell III, 38, of Silsbee, suffering from a gunshot wound.
kjas.com
Monday afternoon fire destroys pick up truck
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to County Road 239, just off of Highway 96, at Horton Hill shortly before 2:00 on Monday afternoon when it was reported that a vehicle was on fire and arrived to find the 2015 Dodge completely engulfed in flames. The owner...
kjas.com
Second of two Sabine Co burglary suspects has been captured
Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox has announced that the second of two wanted burglary suspects has now been captured. According to Maddox, deputies have arrested 33-year-old Todd Stevens, of Bronson. He, along with Bryan Best, 32, of Pineland, were named in arrest warrants and the sheriff’s department turned to the...
kjas.com
Veterans Recognition Luncheon will be Thu, Nov 10th
The Woman’s Civic Club of Jasper will be hosting a Veterans Day Luncheon for all local military vets. The event will be on Thursday, November 10th, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the VFW Post 6380 at 251 N Main St in Jasper.
kjas.com
Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange holding benefit after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother are working to raise money to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday. On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022,...
kjas.com
Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
kjas.com
Tyler County Sheriff says an arrest has been made in connection with recent burglaries
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said Monday that he and his deputies had made an arrest in connection with several burglaries that recently occurred in Colmesneil and the surrounding area. Weatherford identified the suspect as Dustin Brooks, 46 of Colmesneil, who is accused of burglarizing the Victory Baptist Church. However,...
East Texas News
Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett
Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.
kjas.com
Fisherman found dead following a four hour search
A Tyler County fisherman was found dead over the weekend after a four hour search. Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Justin Eddins says the body of the 73-year-old man was found at about 1:00 Sunday morning, some 16 hours after he launched his boat from a location on Dam B next to Highway 190.
Silsbee man sentenced to 10 years after attempted robbery outside Beaumont Family Dollar left victim injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old man from Silsbee will spend the next 10 years in prison after an attempted robbery outside of a Family Dollar in Beaumont left a victim injured. Johnny Ray Jones pled guilty to aggravated robbery. If Jones had stood trial and was found guilty, he...
