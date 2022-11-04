ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 7th, 2022

Calls To Services (October 30 to November 6, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered fifty-three (53) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have twenty-three (23) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eleven (11) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Kirbyville’s Avalon Place Nursing Home holding a Blanket Drive

Avalon Place Nursing Home in Kirbyville is holding a Blanket Drive. The facility is requesting donations of new or gently used blankets which will be provided to elderly people in Jasper who are in need this winter. You can drop off blankets at Avalon Place, which is located at 700...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
scttx.com

Law Enforcement Officials Drain Pond South of Shelbyville

November 6, 2022 - A pond at the intersection of State Highway 87 South and FM 139 south of Shelbyville was the focus of law enforcement officials Friday, November 4, 2022, as they were assisted by Rig Tools in draining the pond. As the water was being pumped out, Texas...
SHELBYVILLE, TX
KFDM-TV

Hardin County Sheriff: Argument leads to fatal shooting

HARDIN COUNTY — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place during an argument between two men in the middle of a street. Sheriff Mark Davis tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that deputies responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Pine Park Drive, north of Silsbee.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas Roadhouse officially opens Beaumont location

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beaumont's first Texas Roadhouse is now open. Texas Roadhouse, located at 6165 U.S. 69 in Beaumont, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at 2 p.m., then officially opened its doors to customers at 4 p.m. Managing Partner Steve...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Carolyn Dowden

Carolyn Dowden, 75, of Woodville passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. A native of Livingston, Carolyn was born on August 11, 1947 to Oliver and Ruth McNeil. A resident of Tyler County since 1970, she had also been a resident of Kansas City, Kansas. She is survived by her sons Toby Dowden & wife Leticia of Woodville, Oliver Dowden & Chris Vallet of Woodville, William Dowden & wife Terri Devine of Woodville, Larry Dowden & wife Laverne of Austin, and Randy Dowden & wife Mitzi; daughter Tara Boden & husband Jerry of Brookeland; a brother Teddy McNeil & wife Donnette of Vinton, Louisiana; sisters Charlotte David & husband Mitch of Vinton, Louisiana, Julie McNeil of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Peggy McNeil of Vinton, Louisiana; friend “Aunt” Betty Rodriguez; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. She is preceded in death by her husband Howard Dowden and a brother James McNeil. A private Celebration of Life was held with her family and friends. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.
WOODVILLE, TX
12NewsNow

Officials release names of suspect, victim in deadly Monday night shooting near Silsbee

SILSBEE, Texas — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the suspect and victim in a deadly Monday night shooting near Silsbee. The deadly shooting happened in the 2600 block of Pine Park Drive, which is north of Silsbee, around 8:30 p.m. When deputies got to the scene they found Joseph Paul Russell III, 38, of Silsbee, suffering from a gunshot wound.
SILSBEE, TX
kjas.com

Monday afternoon fire destroys pick up truck

The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to County Road 239, just off of Highway 96, at Horton Hill shortly before 2:00 on Monday afternoon when it was reported that a vehicle was on fire and arrived to find the 2015 Dodge completely engulfed in flames. The owner...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Second of two Sabine Co burglary suspects has been captured

Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox has announced that the second of two wanted burglary suspects has now been captured. According to Maddox, deputies have arrested 33-year-old Todd Stevens, of Bronson. He, along with Bryan Best, 32, of Pineland, were named in arrest warrants and the sheriff’s department turned to the...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Veterans Recognition Luncheon will be Thu, Nov 10th

The Woman’s Civic Club of Jasper will be hosting a Veterans Day Luncheon for all local military vets. The event will be on Thursday, November 10th, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the VFW Post 6380 at 251 N Main St in Jasper.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
POLK COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
LEGGETT, TX
kjas.com

Fisherman found dead following a four hour search

A Tyler County fisherman was found dead over the weekend after a four hour search. Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Justin Eddins says the body of the 73-year-old man was found at about 1:00 Sunday morning, some 16 hours after he launched his boat from a location on Dam B next to Highway 190.
TYLER COUNTY, TX

