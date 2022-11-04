Read full article on original website
Chris Redd Talks Kanye West at ‘SNL’ Before Pro-Trump Rant: He Wanted to ‘Shoot Everybody — Verbally’
Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd misses the old Kanye West. It’s not just the one from before the rapper’s recent anti-semitic and anti-Black tirades, but the one from way before he stepped foot on the SNL dress rehearsal stage for the first run through of his unaired pro-Trump rant in September 2018.
Judge Judy Says Her Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared to Death’ of Her
Justin Bieber doesn’t want Judge Judy judgin’. In a silly interview with Access Hollywood, Judge Judy Sheindlin said that Bieber used to be hella scared of her when the two were neighbors. “He’s scared to death of me,” the TV judge of 27 years told the outlet. “There...
Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Postpartum Body Part — And It’s A Total Throwback
The “Diamonds” singer welcomed a baby boy, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.
‘Survivor 43’ sneak peek video: One castaway has a ‘wild’ food dream about a crowd-surfing Jeff Probst [WATCH]
After 16 long days struggling to survive in the islands of Fiji, the castaways are starting to have dreams about, you guessed it, food. In CBS’s latest “Survivor 43” sneak peek video (watch above), Karla Cruz Godoy tells her tribe mates about a “wild” food dream that involves the show’s host, Jeff Probst. “This is gonna sound so stupid,” Karla declares with a smile. “My dreams are wild here.” The 28-year-old educational project manager from San Diego then entertains her fellow competitors with the play-by-play of her dream. “Probst was there,” she begins. “It was like an eating competition, but it...
Netflix Orders Reggaeton Comedy Series ‘Neon’ From Shea Serrano, Sets Main Cast
The streaming service has given the series an eight-episode order. Tyler Dean Flores (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “The Dark Knight Rises”), Emma Ferreira (“Transplant,” “Learn to Swim”), Jordan Mendoza (“Ziwe,” “Beavis & Butt-Head”), and Courtney Taylor (“Insecure,” “Abbott Elementary”) will star. Per the official logline, the series “focuses on three friends who move from a small town in Florida to Miami with the hopes of making it big in the world of reggaeton.”
