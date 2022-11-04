Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Chamber hosts Buy Local Business Showcase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a great opportunity to shop locally and meet local businesses in Montgomery County. Scott Whyte, the Communications and Marketing Coordinator for the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, along with local business owner Nancy Creed, joinS us on Here @ Home to talk about the event and why it’s so important to buy local this holiday season.
WDBJ7.com
Retro Rail ‘80s Party is Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you miss the ‘80s? The decade is back, at least for a night, in Roanoke. The Retro Rail ‘80s party is set for Saturday, November 12, at the Virginia Transportation Museum from 6-9:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. The band Fuzzy Logic will...
WDBJ7.com
HOME-ARP Program provides help for homeless
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Affordable housing has been identified as a problem in many hometowns, and Keith Holland and Hope Browning from the City of Roanoke joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the anticipated HOME-ARP funds coming to the community, why they were awarded, and who will be served.
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
WDBJ7.com
Take the challenge: Slow Down and Be Grateful
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In our fast-paced lives, it’s easy to lose ourselves or forget about feeling grateful for what we have. We talked with Tiffany Bradbury, the Director of Communications for Botetourt County, about this challenge that is designed to guide us and remind us to slow down and take notice of the small things in life.
theroanoker.com
The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience
Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrates another platinum win, in addition to statewide expansion and community outpouring of support. Co-owners Carolyn and Jason Kiser have had a busy year full of ice cream. Blue Cow Ice Cream is officially a beloved state business, with locations in the four cities of Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Richmond (plus a recently-announced fifth location in Richmond area West Short Pump). We like to think they’d be hard-pressed to find more enthusiastic fans than right here in their hometown, especially as readers have consistently awarded Blue Cow Ice Cream a platinum winner for Best Ice Cream, including in this year’s Dining Awards.
WDBJ7.com
Angel Tree: Help a child have a happy Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army relies on community members to adopt Angels and/or donate financially to ensure every child enrolled in the program wakes up to gifts under their Christmas tree. Tesa Price with the Roanoke Salvation Army joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how...
K & W cafeteria offers customers a Thanksgiving Day special
An alternative to cooking a big Thanksgiving day meal. Many Baby Boomers grew up with large families that had Thanksgiving traditions for decades where they would get together. K&W cafeteria offers an alternative for those who desire to get together the fourth Thursday in November. My husband and our children and I would eat an afternoon meal with my mom and grandmother along with my brothers. We would then head out at about 6:30 7 pm to have dinner at my mother-in-law's house where eight or ten other relatives would gather.
WSLS
New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
WSET
Something Else Boutique Opens Third Location in Forest
Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique is opening a new location in Forest. Their VIP night is Friday, November 4 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Then the grand opening is November 5. Emily got to see the new spot and all the trendy items they have inside!
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball jackpot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion as of Monday night, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.
theroanoker.com
The Best ‘Za in Town
Hard work, generous customers and “the best cheese available” are just a few reasons why Grace’s Pizza is your favorite in the region. When it comes to your favorite pizza places in the region, the readers have spoken, awarding Grace’s Pizza platinum for Best Pizza in the 2023 reader dining awards. Located in Grandin Village, this spot is a neighborhood staple, offering appetizers and sandwiches in addition to classic and custom pizzas made from scratch.
wfxrtv.com
Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
WDBJ7.com
Community organizations continue to look for solutions for Roanoke’s ongoing opioid crisis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community organizations are working on solutions and strategies to address the ongoing opioid crisis in the Valley. As overdose numbers continue to rise, organizations like the Council of Community Services Drop In Center North are ramping up their outreach programs. The center’s harm reduction manager explained the main concern is preventing fatal outcomes from fentanyl.
WDBJ7.com
Free health webinar set for parents with special needs children
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family Wellness Roanoke and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare recognize that parenting a child is rewarding, yet challenging. Cynthia Levasseur joined us on Here @ Home to talk about some of the evidence-based program options for parents that may help make their parenting job a little easier and helps to strengthen the family bond. Cynthia talks from the perspective of having raised her own two children.
WDBJ7.com
Gas in Roanoke 5.9 cents higher than a month ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
cardinalnews.org
Electric trucks are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia
If you are out and about in Southwest Virginia, you may have seen them. Pulling 53-foot-long trailers, and standing over 13 feet tall, they are hard to miss. But you may not have heard them, because they move very quietly. They are battery-electric trucks, forerunners of an electrified future, and they are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
“I Matter” campaign focuses on Roanoke youth
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Prevention Alliance along with the Resiliency Collective have kicked off the “I matter” campaign, which focuses on area youth and making them feel more connected to their community. Christine Gist talked with us on Here @ Home to discuss how the two...
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas
There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.
Comments / 0