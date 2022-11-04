Klein ISD is honored to announce that our amazing District has received seven A ratings from Niche.com. While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alums, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the Texas Education Agency to evaluate teachers, resources, facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more.

KLEIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO