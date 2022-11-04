Read full article on original website
Public invited to hear ideas for Route 66 Visitor Center Public Art Project
Any public citizen that wants to view the Zoom webinar must register.
KOAT 7
Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico
Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
KOAT 7
Structure fire near University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A large structure fire started near the University of New Mexico campus as smoke clouds are visible in Albuquerque. The fire is located at 1800 Lomas Blvd NE. It was a three story abandoned building. One house was damaged due to smoke. Albuquerque Fire Rescue will remain on scene throughout Monday night as they wait for the fire to burn out.
KRQE Newsfeed: Election Day, Empty frat house fire, CABQ bus program could end
Take a look at Tuesday's top stories!
South Valley community gathers to honor lost loved ones with Día de Los Muertos celebration, parade
The celebrations ran from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
KRQE News 13
Old fraternity house catches fire on UNM campus Monday evening
Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus. Old fraternity house catches fire on UNM campus Monday …. Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus.
KRQE News 13
Visit Albuquerque highlights November events
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are a lot of events lined up in November. Local events expert Lara Brockway has a list of fun upcoming events. Food Truck Fridays have extended their dates into December. Come to Civic Plaza during lunch on Fridays for a varied assortment of food trucks and live bands organized by mariposa Music Rocks.
losalamosreporter.com
The Food Depot’s Times And Locations For Food Distribution
Need food assistance or know someone who does? Here are this week’s food distributions from The Food Depot:. * Los Alamos date and time changed due to holiday*. The Food Depot is an equal opportunity provider.
Community celebrates Native American culture at annual powwow
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A free event was held Saturday to celebrate the heritage of Native Americans. The City of Albuquerque’s Native American Affairs Department held its annual Indigenous Life Celebration and Youth Powwow at the Convention Center Saturday. Festivities included a walk and run, Indigenous games and dances, land-based learning, a meal, and a youth […]
CABQ considering end of ‘Zero Fare Pilot Program’
Councilors will vote on the new version of the bill at a later meeting.
KRQE News 13
Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque
Sebastian Ocana, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Mateo Lopez on October 31, 2022, near 14th Street and Marquette Avenue NW. Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque. Sebastian Ocana, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Mateo Lopez on October 31, 2022, near 14th Street and Marquette...
35 Dogs Graduate From Assistance Dog Training
In New Mexico, a 35-dog group graduated from assistance dog training, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. Inside the New Mexican School for the Deaf’s James A. Little Theater, the graduating pups and their parents lined up to celebrate the big occasion. The ceremony represents the completion of the dogs’ six-month training, and they […] The post 35 Dogs Graduate From Assistance Dog Training appeared first on DogTime.
Neighborhood protests ABQ homeless camp planned for local church
Issues involving the homeless population pop up in Albuquerque frequently. Another one has been added to the ever-growing list.
Fundraisers crucial for Animal Humane New Mexico programs
The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and organizers said they are planning to hold another Doggie Dash next year.
KRQE News 13
Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces
Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/navajo-council-speaker-resigns-after-photo-surfaces/. Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/navajo-council-speaker-resigns-after-photo-surfaces/. Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus. Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus. First APS community feedback event begins Wednesday.
nexttv.com
Local News Close-Up: New Mexico Stations Try New Things
A couple of Albuquerque stations are coming up on significant milestones and will be celebrating in due course. Next year, KOAT turns 70, while KOB reaches 75 years on the air. “November 29, 2023,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB VP/general manager. “We’ll definitely have some historic look-backs. We will celebrate it...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
newsfromthestates.com
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
Suspicious death investigated as homicide south of Tijeras
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the east mountains, south of Tijeras near Cedro. Information is limited but it is being investigated as a homicide. This story is developing.
Hard landing knocks out power in Rio Rancho Sunday morning
KRQE reached out to Rio Rancho police for more information about the landing but did not hear back.
