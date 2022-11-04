ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico

Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Structure fire near University of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A large structure fire started near the University of New Mexico campus as smoke clouds are visible in Albuquerque. The fire is located at 1800 Lomas Blvd NE. It was a three story abandoned building. One house was damaged due to smoke. Albuquerque Fire Rescue will remain on scene throughout Monday night as they wait for the fire to burn out.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Old fraternity house catches fire on UNM campus Monday evening

Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus. Old fraternity house catches fire on UNM campus Monday …. Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Visit Albuquerque highlights November events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are a lot of events lined up in November. Local events expert Lara Brockway has a list of fun upcoming events. Food Truck Fridays have extended their dates into December. Come to Civic Plaza during lunch on Fridays for a varied assortment of food trucks and live bands organized by mariposa Music Rocks.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Community celebrates Native American culture at annual powwow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A free event was held Saturday to celebrate the heritage of Native Americans. The City of Albuquerque’s Native American Affairs Department held its annual Indigenous Life Celebration and Youth Powwow at the Convention Center Saturday. Festivities included a walk and run, Indigenous games and dances, land-based learning, a meal, and a youth […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque

Sebastian Ocana, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Mateo Lopez on October 31, 2022, near 14th Street and Marquette Avenue NW. Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque. Sebastian Ocana, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Mateo Lopez on October 31, 2022, near 14th Street and Marquette...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
DogTime

35 Dogs Graduate From Assistance Dog Training

In New Mexico, a 35-dog group graduated from assistance dog training, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. Inside the New Mexican School for the Deaf’s James A. Little Theater, the graduating pups and their parents lined up to celebrate the big occasion. The ceremony represents the completion of the dogs’ six-month training, and they […] The post 35 Dogs Graduate From Assistance Dog Training appeared first on DogTime.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces

Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/navajo-council-speaker-resigns-after-photo-surfaces/. Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/navajo-council-speaker-resigns-after-photo-surfaces/. Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus. Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus. First APS community feedback event begins Wednesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nexttv.com

Local News Close-Up: New Mexico Stations Try New Things

A couple of Albuquerque stations are coming up on significant milestones and will be celebrating in due course. Next year, KOAT turns 70, while KOB reaches 75 years on the air. “November 29, 2023,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB VP/general manager. “We’ll definitely have some historic look-backs. We will celebrate it...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy