Conway woman dies at Horry County's J. Reuben Long Detention Center
A female inmate was found dead at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday night, less than two days after she was booked on charges of driving under suspension, disorderly conduct and some drug charges, the Horry County Sheriff's Office said. The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as...
Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old shot, killed victim after fight in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting over the weekend in Florence County. Deputies were called to a shooting Saturday night on Autumn Lane where they found the victim. The person was taken to the hospital but later...
Suspect wanted after vehicle break-ins in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are asking for help from the public in identifying a car break-in suspect. Police say the unknown person burglarized vehicles in the Moss Grove community on Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lt....
Florence County deputies execute a search warrant, make arrest in ongoing car break-ins, drug investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An arrest has been made in connection to a week-long investigation involving drugs and stolen weapons from car break-ins. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said FCSO executed a search warrant around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Franklin Drive where they recovered an undisclosed amount of drugs including cocaine.
MPPD officer arrested for domestic violence
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is on administrative leave after being arrested Sunday for domestic violence. According to MPPD, Officer Andrew Scott (37) was arrested by the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on one charge of domestic violence, second degree. He was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody Monday after Florence County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT officers found unspecified amounts of cocaine and marijuana while searching a home off of Franklin Drive, Sheriff’s TJ Joye’s office said. Officers executed the search warrant at about 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The name […]
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on MUSC property
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of Diane Zetta, 69, who died after she was struck by a motor vehicle on MUSC's property on Sunday, November 4th. The coroner reports Zetta died from blunt force trauma at approximately 5:43 p.m. on Courtenay Drive.
Court hearing for Horry Co. daycare worker accused of 'slamming' toddler's head into mat
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach daycare teacher arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child will have another hearing in court on Dec. 2. Katherine Coleman, 33, worked as a teacher at Ocean View TLC Preschool, a daycare associated with Ocean View Baptist Church. Coleman...
CCSO investigating 2 Adams Run shootings an hour apart on Sunday; 1 injured
ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating two Adams Run shootings on Sunday believed to be related. Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Jupiter Hill Road around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a a drive by shooting. The gunfire reportedly struck a...
Girl charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection with a fight last week at Georgetown High School, police said. The fight broke out Wednesday at the high school during a lunch period, according to Georgetown police. The girl has been charged with simple assault and battery and “will be referred to […]
Woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 58-year-old woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County has been found safe, according to Horry County police. Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed from this story because the person has been found.
Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A female prisoner at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway died after she was found unresponsive in a cell Saturday night, an Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said. The woman had been booked into the detention center at about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 after being arrested by Horry […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Autumn Lane. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Authorities searching for two runaway juveniles, Williamsburg Co. deputies say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCVI) — Two teens reportedly ran away from home, and Williamsburg County deputies are asking for the public's help during the search. Keeley Ridgeway and Cynthia Martin were last seen at their home on Hollywood's Road in Kingstree. While the clothing worn is unknown, deputies said Ridgeway...
Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
Person dies after being hit by train in Lake City, officials say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday night after being hit by a train in Lake City, according to officials. The person was hit at about 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street crossing, Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the person died. He later identified […]
Suspect wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - While working the Pecan Festival Saturday, Florence police officers caught a suspect wanted for attempted murder and outstanding warrants. Robert Lee Holloman, Jr., is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and malicious injury to personal property for an Aug. 27 incident.
Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
Officials: Marion County councilman 1 of 6 indicted in case involving fuel cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday suspending a Marion County councilman after he was one of six people indicted by a Grand Jury. McMaster suspended Oscar Jay Foxworth from office “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and […]
