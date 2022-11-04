MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is on administrative leave after being arrested Sunday for domestic violence. According to MPPD, Officer Andrew Scott (37) was arrested by the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on one charge of domestic violence, second degree. He was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.

