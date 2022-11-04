ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

myhorrynews.com

Conway woman dies at Horry County's J. Reuben Long Detention Center

A female inmate was found dead at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday night, less than two days after she was booked on charges of driving under suspension, disorderly conduct and some drug charges, the Horry County Sheriff's Office said. The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect wanted after vehicle break-ins in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are asking for help from the public in identifying a car break-in suspect. Police say the unknown person burglarized vehicles in the Moss Grove community on Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lt....
MONCKS CORNER, SC
counton2.com

MPPD officer arrested for domestic violence

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is on administrative leave after being arrested Sunday for domestic violence. According to MPPD, Officer Andrew Scott (37) was arrested by the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on one charge of domestic violence, second degree. He was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies seize cocaine, marijuana at Florence County home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody Monday after Florence County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT officers found unspecified amounts of cocaine and marijuana while searching a home off of Franklin Drive, Sheriff’s TJ Joye’s office said. Officers executed the search warrant at about 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The name […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on MUSC property

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of Diane Zetta, 69, who died after she was struck by a motor vehicle on MUSC's property on Sunday, November 4th. The coroner reports Zetta died from blunt force trauma at approximately 5:43 p.m. on Courtenay Drive.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Girl charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection with a fight last week at Georgetown High School, police said. The fight broke out Wednesday at the high school during a lunch period, according to Georgetown police. The girl has been charged with simple assault and battery and “will be referred to […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 58-year-old woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County has been found safe, according to Horry County police. Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed from this story because the person has been found.
abcnews4.com

Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Autumn Lane. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WMBF

Suspect wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - While working the Pecan Festival Saturday, Florence police officers caught a suspect wanted for attempted murder and outstanding warrants. Robert Lee Holloman, Jr., is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and malicious injury to personal property for an Aug. 27 incident.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
FLORENCE, SC

