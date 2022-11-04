Read full article on original website
Federal agents intercept crystal meth delivery, arrest Mass. man
Hector Gonzalez Michel, 31, of Lawrence, Mass. was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in excess of 500 hundred grams and distribution of controlled substances in excess of 500 grams.
chelseapolice.com
Officers Seize Firearm, Drugs and Cash in Sunday Arrest
On Sunday, November 6th, members of the Chelsea Police Drug Control Unit while continuing their surveillance efforts in the Congress, Shawmut, and Maverick Streets area for reported drug activity, arrested Ramon Valdez, age 37, of Chelsea, on a variety of drug and firearm charges. Based on an ongoing investigation, the...
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Arrest Suspect After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop Following Response to Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain
At about 8:21 PM on Monday November 7, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Donnie Daniels, 32, of Roxbury, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 185 Dudley Street in Roxbury. The vehicle was stopped after it was observed fleeing the area of a call for shots fired near the Bromley-Heath Housing Development. During the course of their investigation, officers removed the operator, later identified as the suspect, and recovered a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun from inside the vehicle.
Suspect in drug investigation accused of killing another driver while fleeing police in Taunton
TAUNTON – A suspect in a drug investigation fled police and slammed into another vehicle, killing the driver Monday afternoon. Members of the Massachusetts State Police narcotics task force tried to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, shortly after 2 p.m. in Middleborough. Bannister-Sanchez refused to stop and sped away driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander, police said.
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Brief Foot Pursuit in Roxbury
At about 9:41 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Kevin Johnson, 37, of Chelsea on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a disturbance in the area of 51 Brunswick Street in Dorchester. During the incident, the suspect was seen displaying a firearm during a verbal dispute in front of the residence. Upon seeing the officers arriving on scene, the suspect immediately fled on foot while clutching at the waistband area of his pants. The officers exited their marked cruiser and pursued the suspect on foot at which time they observed him enter a nearby residence. The officers followed the suspect inside where they attempted to perform a pat frisk which indicated the presence of a firearm, leading to a brief struggle as the suspect began to violently resist. As the officers placed the suspect in custody, they were able to safely recover a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson SD40VE handgun from the suspect’s pants.
Teen arrested for stabbing in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say an argument over how a car was parked led to a stabbing in New Bedford Saturday. New Bedford Police Lieutenant, Scott Carola, says a teenager stabbed a man on Earle St after the two were apparently fighting over “the manner in which a vehicle parked.” The victim was […]
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
fallriverreporter.com
Man previously arrested for illegal re-entry, drug trafficking in Massachusetts, sentenced to time served
BOSTON – A Haitian man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Friendly Grandoit was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (20 months in prison) and one year of supervised release. Grandoit will now be placed into removal proceedings that will likely result in his deportation. On Sept. 28, 2022, Grandoit pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation.
WCVB
Wrongfully-convicted man wants Suffolk County prosecutor held accountable
BOSTON — Robert Foxworth always maintained his innocence. He was released from prison in December 2020 after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Boston, after it came out that a member of the prosecution team coerced the only eyewitness into falsely identifying Foxworth as the killer.
manchesterinklink.com
Man who killed 2 at Bedford motel gets life in prison without chance of parole
MANCHESTER, NH – Emotions ran high Monday in a courtroom packed with relatives of a city man hacked to death with a machete wielded by a spurned lover in the summer of 2021 at a Bedford motel. Theodore L. Luckey, 42, formerly of Asbury, N.J., pleaded guilty in Hillsborough...
Police arrest man for Sunday night shooting in Melrose
Christopher Corcoran is facing multiple assault charges. Police arrested a Melrose man Monday afternoon in connection with a shooting that took place in Melrose Sunday night and left two people injured. Christopher Corcoran, 44, has been charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for receiving shipment of cocaine from Puerto Rico
A Boston man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection with drug trafficking cocaine.
State Police: Medford man arrested after fleeing attempted stop, fatally striking woman with car
A Medford man is expected to face multiple criminal charges after fatally striking a woman in her car moments after he attempted to flee an attempted stop by Massachusetts State Police. According to an MSP spokesperson, members of the State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez while...
whdh.com
Community members remember victim of deadly Mattapan shooting, decry spike in violence
BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends of Edwin Pizarro, of Mattapan, who police identified as the victim of a deadly double shooting in the neighborhood Sunday night mourned him on Monday as community leaders spoke out against a recent uptick in gun violence in the city. “Just terrible, terrible day,” a friend...
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE: Repeat Offender in Custody In Under Two Hours After Brazen Franklin Field Shooting
At approximately 21:40 hours, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 10 rounds at 4 Ames Street inside of the Franklin Field Projects in Dorchester. As officers responded to the ShotSpotter, the dispatcher updated that they had begun receiving calls that a person was shot at that location.
valleypatriot.com
Elvin Mendoza of Lawrence Sentenced in Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy
BOSTON – A Lawrence man was sentenced on Nov. 4, 2022 in federal court in Boston for his role in a Lawrence-based fentanyl trafficking conspiracy. Elvin Mendoza, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On June 2, 2022, Mendoza pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts men arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl to veterans being treated for addiction
BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl and targeting veterans at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center being treated for addiction. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, both of Lawrence, were indicted on one count...
Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
ABC6.com
Man target of drug investigation causes deadly crash in Taunton, state police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man that was a subject into a Massachusetts State Police drugs investigation has been arrested after a deadly crash in Taunton Monday. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, has been charged with manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide and negligent motor vehicle homicide. State police said...
whdh.com
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
