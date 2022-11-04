Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man convicted of threatening gang revenge
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury has convicted a Grand Island man for threatening a Hall County jail employee with gang revenge. Donald Anthony, 35, was accused of threatening a Hall County jail employee in March. Court records indicate that he threatened to have members of the Latin Kings kill the officer and his family.
KSNB Local4
Two men arrested in Grand Island vape shop burglaries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two men have been charged in burglaries at two Grand Island vape shops last month. Grand Island Police arrested 20-year-olds Malachi Jones, of Grand Island, and Layne Paczosa, of St. Paul for the burglaries at Chasing Clouds Vape Collective and Gorilla Glass on Oct. 22 and Oct. 25.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man charged with use of a deadly weapon, terroristic threats
KEARNEY — A Kearney man could face prison time after allegedly arguing with the mother of his children about their Halloween plans. According to court documents, Raul Morales Jr., 41, is charged in Buffalo County Court with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and terroristic threats. All charges are felonies.
NebraskaTV
Accused murderer found guilty of threatening corrections officer
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — An accused murderer has been convicted of threatening a corrections officer. A Hall County jury found Donald Anthony, 35, guilty Monday of terroristic threats. Authorities say Anthony told a Hall County corrections officer he would call members of the Latin Kings gang to come and...
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island residents could lose license plate numbers that run in family
GRAND ISLAND -- Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades. One of his vehicles sports the number 8-A73. The car, a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, used to belong to his parents. His mother got the...
klkntv.com
Stolen semi exploded at Nebraska park, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Last week, Merrick County sheriff’s deputies responded to a loud explosion at Stranburg Park, just south of Central City. About 3:40 a.m. om Thursday, deputies found a semi engulfed in flames. Investigators think the trailer was stolen from Hordville, a village about 7 miles...
klkntv.com
York clinic warns of scammer posing as employee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York residents are reporting a new scam via phone. York Medical Clinic said someone is spoofing its phone number and pretending to be an employee named Kendall Mauer. If you receive a phone call purportedly from the clinic asking for any personal information, like your...
NebraskaTV
2022 Election: Grand Island Mayor
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island voters have the opportunity November 8th to vote for the mayor of Grand Island. Doug Brown spoke with NTV News on why he is running. We reached out several times to incumbent Mayor Roger Steele, but he declined the interview.
NebraskaTV
Mental Health Awareness: International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Next weekend, the Central Nebraska LOSS team is holding a special event recognizing Survivors of Suicide loss. To discuss the event, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, board member of for the LOSS Team and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined us live to talk about the event.
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Addie Osteosarcoma Update
KEARNEY, Neb. — Addie was diagnosed with a pretty debilitating disease, osteosarcoma, which is a tumor of the bone. “We went forward, did an amputation to get rid of that cancer,” said Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic. "90% of the time, there is what is called micro metastasis, which means that the cancer has more than likely spread."
Kearney Hub
HR Poppin' Snacks in Gibbon offers 100 flavors of popcorn
GIBBON — For Cheryl Hughes, life is poppin’ good, thanks to her business, HR Poppin’ Snacks. Inside the Front Street store, she and eight employees — nearly all family members — pop 150 pounds of popcorn every day and top the kernels with up to 100 different flavors.
Kearney Hub
Winter hours in effect for Kearney landfill, yard waste site
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has issued a reminder about the start of winter hours for landfill and yard waste at the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site. The city's Sanitation Division recently announced the start of winter hours, which took effect on Monday.
Kearney Hub
More commercial development on tap in northwest Kearney
KEARNEY — An 11.28 acre tract in northwest Kearney will be on its way for commercial development if DT Development Inc. receives the Kearney City Council approval on Tuesday. Craig Bennett of Miller and Associates will represent DT Development during a public hearing in which the City Council will...
NebraskaTV
University of Nebraska campuses already working on 2023 Fall Recruitment Cycle
KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska system is working on strategies they say help the university campuses but also the state’s workforce. University of Nebraska Kearney (UNK) Vice chancellor of Enrollment Management and Marketing Kelly Bartling said the university is challenged by the demographics of Nebraska as the population isn’t growing as much as they would like, so the university is looking for out-of-state students to increase their enrollment.
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Spirit & Gremlin
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Spirit and Gremlin at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! My name is Spirit and I am a happy little dog looking to find my forever home! I am a very spunky little pup with a very happy-go-lucky attitude. It does not take much to please me, as long as you don't mind me being attached at your hip. I LOVE to play and have a lot of energy! Toys are my absolute favorite thing in the world...next to treats. I am very friendly and affectionate and would make a great lap dog for somebody! I love playing with my best friend Gremlin (who was brought to the shelter with me) but I am not friends with every dog I meet. I will need to meet any other dogs or kiddos in the home just to be sure it is a good fit for me!"
NebraskaTV
Hy-Vee to host free breakfast, additional events for veterans on Veterans Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — In honor of Veterans Day on Friday, Hy-Vee stores across the country are showing their appreciation for veterans and active-duty military personnel and will host a free buffet-style breakfast for all veterans and active-duty military personnel on Veterans Day from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. Additionally,...
KSNB Local4
Quiet and cool weather the next few days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Winds of change overnight as a cold front pushes southeast though the region overnight. Increasing clouds overnight with temperatures hovering in the low 50s ahead of the front before midnight but falling into the 30s behind the front. After the cold start, mainly sunny skies and...
NebraskaTV
Election Day: What you need to know
KEARNEY, Neb. — Election Day is upon us, and as voters make their way to the polls, here are some reminders:. Know your polling location. Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said polling places have changed, so double check you’re going to the right place. a full list can be found on their website.
