Oklahoma State

News On 6

Some Early Election Day Showers Across Green Country

Rain will have an impact in parts of Green Country for the first part of Election Day. News On 6 meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz has ore in Tuesday's weather blog:. Scattered showers and occasional heavy downpours will swing across northeastern Oklahoma through the morning and midday hours on Tuesday, so grab the umbrella if you’re headed to the polls early in the day. Showers will diminish in coverage for the afternoon hours with highs returning to the 70s.
Z94

Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022

Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
KFOR

End of week severe weather chances

Severe weather is likely across much of the state Thursday overnight into Friday. During the day Thursday, Gulf moisture will be streaming in. With mostly cloudy skies, some drizzle may fall during the afternoon and evening. Overnight, a few isolated severe storms are possible in NW Oklahoma. Later Friday, a...
KFOR

Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system!

Good Tuesday morning! Great weather next 2 days! Then it still looks like our next storm system arrives Thursday and Friday. Increasing chances for showers and t’storms and some potential for severe weather. You can see the storm with the jet stream flow approaching Oklahoma late Thursday. Then the storm moves across Oklahoma Friday and Friday Night and to our east Saturday. So…it appears the storm system is speeding up and tracking more north of Oklahoma. This means not as much rainfall across the state but still some potential for severe weather from west to east Thursday evening through Friday evening. If the storm keeps moving it should clear out for this next weekend! Watching the trends closely. Please stay tuned to the very latest!
tulsatoday.com

Lobbyist J.C. Watts outed as tool

Campaign Report: In planned November campaign surprises, former Oklahoma elected officials J.C. Watts and Gary Jones have come out supporting Joy Hofmeister (elected first R now running D) for Oklahoma Governor. This is how the Republican Party in Oklahoma has failed… from unquenchable greed and addiction to fading fame.
The Weather Channel

Tornado Outbreak Strikes the Southern Plains – November 4-5, 2022 (RECAP)

Numerous tornadoes touched down in several southern states. Damage was reported from Texas to Arkansas. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The first major tornado outbreak of the autumn occurred on November 4-5, 2022, and brought tornadoes...
KATV

Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
KOCO

Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI

EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
