Read full article on original website
Related
KFOR
Look at the cold air building up north! This is a wake up call Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Early Tuesday temperatures began in the 60s in Oklahoma compared to single digits above to single digits below zero northern Rockies up into western Canada!. This is a wake up call!!. The pattern is favorable for cold air to move south in waves. The first...
News On 6
Showers Possible Across Oklahoma On Election Day
Voting day forecast: Grey, mild and drizzly this morning. Expect a mostly cloudy and warm afternoon with winds from the southeast at 5-15 mph. A few showers look possible but will move out this afternoon.
News On 6
Some Early Election Day Showers Across Green Country
Rain will have an impact in parts of Green Country for the first part of Election Day. News On 6 meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz has ore in Tuesday's weather blog:. Scattered showers and occasional heavy downpours will swing across northeastern Oklahoma through the morning and midday hours on Tuesday, so grab the umbrella if you’re headed to the polls early in the day. Showers will diminish in coverage for the afternoon hours with highs returning to the 70s.
Oklahoma Gov. declares state of emergency in four counties
Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties had more than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has one confirmed death, as well as over 3,000 power outages, according to a press release.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022
Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
KFOR
End of week severe weather chances
Severe weather is likely across much of the state Thursday overnight into Friday. During the day Thursday, Gulf moisture will be streaming in. With mostly cloudy skies, some drizzle may fall during the afternoon and evening. Overnight, a few isolated severe storms are possible in NW Oklahoma. Later Friday, a...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declares State of Emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore Counties
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency today (November 5) for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties following last night’s destructive tornadoes that swept through southeastern Oklahoma. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as...
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system!
Good Tuesday morning! Great weather next 2 days! Then it still looks like our next storm system arrives Thursday and Friday. Increasing chances for showers and t’storms and some potential for severe weather. You can see the storm with the jet stream flow approaching Oklahoma late Thursday. Then the storm moves across Oklahoma Friday and Friday Night and to our east Saturday. So…it appears the storm system is speeding up and tracking more north of Oklahoma. This means not as much rainfall across the state but still some potential for severe weather from west to east Thursday evening through Friday evening. If the storm keeps moving it should clear out for this next weekend! Watching the trends closely. Please stay tuned to the very latest!
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
tulsatoday.com
Lobbyist J.C. Watts outed as tool
Campaign Report: In planned November campaign surprises, former Oklahoma elected officials J.C. Watts and Gary Jones have come out supporting Joy Hofmeister (elected first R now running D) for Oklahoma Governor. This is how the Republican Party in Oklahoma has failed… from unquenchable greed and addiction to fading fame.
The Weather Channel
Tornado Outbreak Strikes the Southern Plains – November 4-5, 2022 (RECAP)
Numerous tornadoes touched down in several southern states. Damage was reported from Texas to Arkansas. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The first major tornado outbreak of the autumn occurred on November 4-5, 2022, and brought tornadoes...
News On 6
Oklahoma Issues: Candidates For Governor Have Different Plans For the Same Issues
Oklahomans will head to the polls on Tuesday, with the Oklahoma governor’s race as the hot button seat up for grabs. Incumbent Governor Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister have explained to voters how they would address several issues in the state. Some of the largest talking points, education, abortion and tribal sovereignty.
Things to know before voting in Oklahoma
Oklahoma residents can expect busy lines and changes in polling places, according to a press release. Residents should check out these tips before going out to vote.
KATV
Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in separate Missouri locations
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A Missouri couple is facing first-degree kidnapping charges after a missing Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead in separate locations, authorities said. According to KHBS and KARK, Jane residents Amber and Jamie Waterman, both 42, were arrested Thursday and remain held without...
KOCO
Oklahoma experts discuss shocking new jackpot with the Powerball lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma experts discussed the shocking new jackpot with the Powerball lottery. The jackpot is a record-high $1.6 billion. After federal and state taxed are subtracted, you’re looking at a payout of around $456 million and it could be all yours after Saturday’s drawing. Just...
Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth in Oklahoma
As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, you may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like.
KOCO
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
Comments / 0