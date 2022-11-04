ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Manatee, Sarasota election officials not concerned with Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Hurricane Ian making it more difficult for some voters to cast their ballots, and subtropical storm Nicole looming— Sarasota and Manatee County election officials state they’re not projecting it to deter voters from making it to the polls. “Right now we’re keeping an...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Parks, campgrounds to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All campgrounds and properties managed by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, including trails and day use areas, will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. in anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. This includes Myakka River Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, Myakka River State Park, Myakka Prairie...
SARASOTA, FL
Robert J Hansen

Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein sale

Two properties formerly owned by Glenco Properties Group Corp. lost via tax lien sales.(Herald-Tribune) (Sacramento, Calif.) A real estate company is suing the man and two mortgage lenders who seized 21 of its properties after it failed to file its annual reports with the Florida Division of Corporations in 2020 and 2021 and was administratively dissolved, according to Sarasota County court records.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota adopts new city seal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota officially adopted a new city seal Monday, marking the end of a process that solicited nearly 200 entries. The City Commission approved the final version of the seal Monday. The new seal replaces the original which dates back to the city’s incorporation...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

State, federal agencies assessing Suncoast’s needs after Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - State and federal agencies met in North Port Monday to assess needs for counties on the Suncoast in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The City of North Port hosted the economic recovery and resiliency workshop Monday to discuss economic stability and growth in areas including transportation and stormwater management infrastructure for Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Country Club East home tops sales at $2.22 million

A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Jill Shelby, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16112 Kendleshire Terrace to Richard and Jenessa Dieterle, of Bradenton, for $2,215,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2002.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
WFLA

Sarasota police searching for missing, endangered man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered man. According to police, Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday. He was walking south from the 400 block of Bailey Road in Sarasota. He may be traveling in the area of Fruitville Road […]
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee, Sarasota schools cancel games, after-school activities this week

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has canceled all extracurricular activities at schools starting Wednesday night, in anticipation of bad weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. School officials said because gusty winds and rain bands may arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon, all extracurricular activities are...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port announces preps ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port was hit significantly hard by Hurricane Ian. Crews are still recovering from debris and homes were destroyed by flooding. The City will open a self-serve sandbag station today to help residents prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA closing disaster relief centers as Nicole approaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster relief centers set up after Hurricane Ian will be closed most of the week as the latest tropical system heads toward Florida, the Florida Department of Emergency Management said Monday. The centers, which provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotapd.org

Media & News Releases

The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a traffic fatality that happened on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m. The crash involved a bicyclist and a dump truck. The bicyclist, a 55-year-old man, of Sarasota, was riding northbound on Pineapple Avenue, approaching the intersection of Ringling Boulevard...
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful Casa Lido Waterfront Estate with The Best Panoramic Views of Sarasota Bay and Skyline on Market for $14 Million

1436 John Ringling Parkway Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 1436 John Ringling Parkway, Sarasota, Florida is a magnificent home in the coveted neighborhood of Lido Shores with impressive architectural details, beautiful chandeliers, custom woodwork, and pristine views of Sarasota Bay. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1436 John Ringling Parkway, please contact Victoria Stultz Team (Phone: 941-388-9800) at Engel & Voelkers Venice Downtown for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Know before you vote: Tips on Tuesday’s midterms for Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Supervisor Ron Turner is offering information that will help ensure a smooth General Election voting experience for Sarasota County voters:. Know what is on your ballot before you go to vote. Every voter may download a personalized sample ballot at SarasotaVotes.gov. Additionally, a...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

