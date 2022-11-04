TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered man. According to police, Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday. He was walking south from the 400 block of Bailey Road in Sarasota. He may be traveling in the area of Fruitville Road […]

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO