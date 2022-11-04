Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast residents who went through Hurricane Ian now concerned with Nicole
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents at the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood say recovery has been going well, but they say there’s still a long way to go and a big storm would not help. “The roof was blown off, so water starting seeping in,” said...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee, Sarasota election officials not concerned with Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Hurricane Ian making it more difficult for some voters to cast their ballots, and subtropical storm Nicole looming— Sarasota and Manatee County election officials state they’re not projecting it to deter voters from making it to the polls. “Right now we’re keeping an...
Several Sarasota County mobile home parks approved for debris removal; others await response
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Some mobile home parks facing hardships with debris cleanup were just approved for assistance with debris removal from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) announced. Six mobile home parks are now approved for debris removal. The assistance from FEMA comes...
Cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues in Sarasota County as Nicole approaches
As people across the Bay Area keep a close eye on Subtropical Storm Nicole, some communities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Parks, campgrounds to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All campgrounds and properties managed by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, including trails and day use areas, will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. in anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. This includes Myakka River Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, Myakka River State Park, Myakka Prairie...
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein sale
Two properties formerly owned by Glenco Properties Group Corp. lost via tax lien sales.(Herald-Tribune) (Sacramento, Calif.) A real estate company is suing the man and two mortgage lenders who seized 21 of its properties after it failed to file its annual reports with the Florida Division of Corporations in 2020 and 2021 and was administratively dissolved, according to Sarasota County court records.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota adopts new city seal
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota officially adopted a new city seal Monday, marking the end of a process that solicited nearly 200 entries. The City Commission approved the final version of the seal Monday. The new seal replaces the original which dates back to the city’s incorporation...
Mysuncoast.com
State, federal agencies assessing Suncoast’s needs after Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - State and federal agencies met in North Port Monday to assess needs for counties on the Suncoast in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The City of North Port hosted the economic recovery and resiliency workshop Monday to discuss economic stability and growth in areas including transportation and stormwater management infrastructure for Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties.
Longboat Observer
Country Club East home tops sales at $2.22 million
A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Jill Shelby, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16112 Kendleshire Terrace to Richard and Jenessa Dieterle, of Bradenton, for $2,215,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2002.
Sarasota police searching for missing, endangered man
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered man. According to police, Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday. He was walking south from the 400 block of Bailey Road in Sarasota. He may be traveling in the area of Fruitville Road […]
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee, Sarasota schools cancel games, after-school activities this week
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has canceled all extracurricular activities at schools starting Wednesday night, in anticipation of bad weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. School officials said because gusty winds and rain bands may arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon, all extracurricular activities are...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port announces preps ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port was hit significantly hard by Hurricane Ian. Crews are still recovering from debris and homes were destroyed by flooding. The City will open a self-serve sandbag station today to help residents prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The...
Sarasota County Sheriff Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Disabled Woman
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing disabled female that may possibly be in danger due to health-related issues. The missing person is identified as Alexandra P. Simon. She is a white female 41 years of age, with dyed
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA closing disaster relief centers as Nicole approaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster relief centers set up after Hurricane Ian will be closed most of the week as the latest tropical system heads toward Florida, the Florida Department of Emergency Management said Monday. The centers, which provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole
Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
sarasotapd.org
Media & News Releases
The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a traffic fatality that happened on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m. The crash involved a bicyclist and a dump truck. The bicyclist, a 55-year-old man, of Sarasota, was riding northbound on Pineapple Avenue, approaching the intersection of Ringling Boulevard...
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Casa Lido Waterfront Estate with The Best Panoramic Views of Sarasota Bay and Skyline on Market for $14 Million
1436 John Ringling Parkway Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 1436 John Ringling Parkway, Sarasota, Florida is a magnificent home in the coveted neighborhood of Lido Shores with impressive architectural details, beautiful chandeliers, custom woodwork, and pristine views of Sarasota Bay. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1436 John Ringling Parkway, please contact Victoria Stultz Team (Phone: 941-388-9800) at Engel & Voelkers Venice Downtown for full support and perfect service.
floridarambler.com
Oscar Scherer State Park reopens campground, most trails, after Ian cleanup
Editors Note: As of November 5th, The campground has reopened as cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues along South Creek. Meantime, kayak rentals have been suspended until the cleanup is complete. For updates, visit their Facebook page. Tucked behind the urban sprawl that marks Tamiami Trail in Sarasota County is a...
Mysuncoast.com
Know before you vote: Tips on Tuesday’s midterms for Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Supervisor Ron Turner is offering information that will help ensure a smooth General Election voting experience for Sarasota County voters:. Know what is on your ballot before you go to vote. Every voter may download a personalized sample ballot at SarasotaVotes.gov. Additionally, a...
Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
