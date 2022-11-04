Casting her vote Tuesday and already hinting at election result conspiracies, Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake promised to be reporters’ “nightmare.” Lake has faced rumors that she’ll be former President Donald Trump’s running mate if he makes a 2024 presidential election bid. After a CBS News reporter questioned the former news anchor about those rumors on Tuesday, she hissed back, “Are you new covering this race? Because we have talked about this before. I’ve answered this question.” Pledging to be Arizona’s governor for eight years and forecasting an incoming “red tsunami,” she added: “I’m going to be your worst fricking nightmare for eight years, and we will reform the media as well. We are going to make you guys into journalists again, so get ready. It’s gonna be a fun eight years; I can’t wait to be working with you.”Read it at Twitter

ARIZONA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO