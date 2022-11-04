Read full article on original website
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
Headlands Brewery is Open in LafayetteThomas SmithLafayette, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom faces Republican Brian Dahle in the California gubernatorial election
Newsom, who has had a national profile for nearly 20 years, is running for a second term as California governor against GOP state Sen. Brian Dahle.
Control of Congress, governorships at stake; polls closing
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A fierce competition for control of Congress along with dozens of governors' mansions and key election posts was unfolding Tuesday as polls began closing in several closely watched states along the East Coast. In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker...
Live Results: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is fighting to retain Democratic control of Congress' upper chamber, faces off against Republican Joe Pinion
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the long-time lawmaker from New York vying to keep the Senate majority leader mantle, faces Republican candidate Joe Pinion.
Trump news – live: Trump issues ominous 2024 threat to DeSantis and pushes baseless voter fraud claims
Donald Trump is pushing baseless claims of voter fraud and calling for his followers to protest before the midterm polls have even closed. The former president made his claims undermining the election results via Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon after turning out to vote in Palm Beach, Florida. Mr Trump spoke to reporters after casting his ballot, revealing that he voted to re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis - days after attacking him on the campaign trail.At his last rally before the midterms on Monday night in Ohio, Trump promised he will make a “big announcement” on 15 November, setting the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
Kari Lake Tells Media She’ll Be Their ‘Worst Fricking Nightmare’ for 8 Years
Casting her vote Tuesday and already hinting at election result conspiracies, Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake promised to be reporters’ “nightmare.” Lake has faced rumors that she’ll be former President Donald Trump’s running mate if he makes a 2024 presidential election bid. After a CBS News reporter questioned the former news anchor about those rumors on Tuesday, she hissed back, “Are you new covering this race? Because we have talked about this before. I’ve answered this question.” Pledging to be Arizona’s governor for eight years and forecasting an incoming “red tsunami,” she added: “I’m going to be your worst fricking nightmare for eight years, and we will reform the media as well. We are going to make you guys into journalists again, so get ready. It’s gonna be a fun eight years; I can’t wait to be working with you.”Read it at Twitter
POLITICO
As election results pour in from across the county, here's where Hill leaders from both parties will be watching to see who controls the next Congress.
What's happening: Lawmakers will be spread out across the country watching midterm results Tuesday night. Here's where House and Senate leadership plan to be as they watch election tallies roll in and learn which party will control the next Congress. Who's in D.C.? Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be attending events...
Fox News Voter Analysis: Economy the top concern of most voters by far
Nearly half of U.S. voters, 47%, say the economy is the most important issue facing the country; that's nearly 5 times as many as any other issue.
Midterm Elections: Democrats on defense to keep US House seats on Texas border
A trio of U.S. House races in south Texas carried high stakes Tuesday as Republicans made the heavily Hispanic region a priority in their pursuit of retaking control of Congress.
