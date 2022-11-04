The Centers for Disease Control have released data on flu-like illnesses across the United States, ranking the levels of illness in each state. Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO