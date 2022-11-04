ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Two fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials asked the public to be on the lookout for Oscar Diego Ocampo, 42, and Carlton Jennings, 52. Jennings is wanted on an Aggravated Stalking charge, spokesperson for ETVCS Stacey Payne said. “He’s been known to harass and abuse, so again...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Officer shoots axe-wielding man in Johnson City

Knoxville Police Department releases body camera footage from fire that sent 7 to hospital. Knoxville Cemex employee dies after coal pile collapses on him, police say. The employee was identified as Thomas Mitchell. KCS, parents ask for change of law potentially impacting third graders. A new Tennessee law now makes...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Eight malnourished dogs found at Blount Co. home, deputies say

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies found eight dogs with no access to food, water or shelter at a home in Friendsville. On Sunday, BSCO deputies were dispatched to the area of Marble Hill and Dunlap Hollow roads after receiving...
FRIENDSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

7 cars stolen after they were left running last week, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are reminding the community not to leave their vehicles running while unattended, although mornings are getting colder in East Tennessee. Knoxville Police Department officials said seven cars were stolen in one week after they were left running. “It only takes seconds for somebody to steal...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

General Election 2022: Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s state and federal general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022. Below, you can find a sample ballot that will include federal, state and local elections as well as constitutional and charter amendments.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Madisonville woman found dead, police say

The fire is near Youngblood Way Road and Rocky Flats Road, officials said. 273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says. The fire in Duff was reported on Wednesday, but Tennessee Forestry crews are working to contain it. ‘Nurturing to the soul’ | Alternative Gift Fair returns to Maryville...
MADISONVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Voting techs working to add another printer to Shoreline Church after issue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knox County voting location experienced a printer issue Tuesday morning; however, technicians are working to resolve it. A county spokesperson said Shoreline Church, a voting location at 9635 Westland Drive, had a printer issue. While some community members said the site was turning people away, officials clarified that people could still vote at the location.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TN law creates potential hurdles for third graders; parents ask for change

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee law signed in 2021 is now potentially impacting third-graders across the state this school year. As the law stands, if a third-grader doesn’t get a high enough score on the reading portion of the end-of-the-year standardized test, additional restrictions would be put in place before they moved to fourth grade.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says

The Centers for Disease Control have released data on flu-like illnesses across the United States, ranking the levels of illness in each state. Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’

Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 80-acre wildfire

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews continued Monday to fight a brush fire of approximately 80 to 100 acres on State Route 115/Highway 129 near Chilhowee Lake. The roadway, also known as “The Dragon,” remains closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line in Blount County after a motorcycle crash Sunday resulted in a wildfire, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical. The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department to host Christmas Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get into the holiday spirit with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department’s Christmas Parade!. Rain or shine, it’s taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3. Line-up will start at 4 p.m. in front of the Walgreens on Highway 11, judging for best float is at 5 p.m. and the parade begins at 6 p.m.
BEAN STATION, TN
wvlt.tv

KAT to offer free bus rides on Election Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Area Transit will offer fare-free bus rides on Nov. 8 for elections. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., people will be able to ride to the stop closest to their voting location. A photo ID is required. “Transportation should never be a barrier to voting,”...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!. Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Nurturing to the soul’ | Alternative Gift Fair returns to Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Alternative Gift Fair at 1st United Methodist Church returned on Sunday. Dozens of vendors representing non-profit, fair trade and church groups came together to help guests find gifts ahead of Christmas. Clayton Hensley, Director of Communications at 1st United Methodist Church, said the fair...
MARYVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy