Two fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials asked the public to be on the lookout for Oscar Diego Ocampo, 42, and Carlton Jennings, 52. Jennings is wanted on an Aggravated Stalking charge, spokesperson for ETVCS Stacey Payne said. “He’s been known to harass and abuse, so again...
Officer shoots axe-wielding man in Johnson City
Knoxville Police Department releases body camera footage from fire that sent 7 to hospital. Knoxville Cemex employee dies after coal pile collapses on him, police say. The employee was identified as Thomas Mitchell.
Eight malnourished dogs found at Blount Co. home, deputies say
FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies found eight dogs with no access to food, water or shelter at a home in Friendsville. On Sunday, BSCO deputies were dispatched to the area of Marble Hill and Dunlap Hollow roads after receiving...
7 cars stolen after they were left running last week, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are reminding the community not to leave their vehicles running while unattended, although mornings are getting colder in East Tennessee. Knoxville Police Department officials said seven cars were stolen in one week after they were left running. “It only takes seconds for somebody to steal...
Knoxville Police Department releases body camera footage from fire that sent 7 to hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials have released body camera footage from a fire that sent seven people to the hospital. The fire happened at County Day Apartments in October. “On October 13th, Officers Derek Baird and John Shuler were two of the first emergency responders to arrive...
General Election 2022: Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s state and federal general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022. Below, you can find a sample ballot that will include federal, state and local elections as well as constitutional and charter amendments.
Knoxville Cemex employee dies after coal pile collapses on him, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cemex cement plant employee in Knoxville is dead after a large coal pile collapsed on top of them Saturday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the Cemex plant, located at 6212 Cement Plant Road, on Nov. 5, around 7:45 a.m., after employees...
Missing Madisonville woman found dead, police say
Missing Madisonville woman found dead, police say
Voting techs working to add another printer to Shoreline Church after issue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knox County voting location experienced a printer issue Tuesday morning; however, technicians are working to resolve it. A county spokesperson said Shoreline Church, a voting location at 9635 Westland Drive, had a printer issue. While some community members said the site was turning people away, officials clarified that people could still vote at the location.
TN law creates potential hurdles for third graders; parents ask for change
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee law signed in 2021 is now potentially impacting third-graders across the state this school year. As the law stands, if a third-grader doesn’t get a high enough score on the reading portion of the end-of-the-year standardized test, additional restrictions would be put in place before they moved to fourth grade.
273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says
The Centers for Disease Control have released data on flu-like illnesses across the United States, ranking the levels of illness in each state.
Sevier Co. residents, workers can visit Anakeesta for $5 on these dates
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta will be offering residents and workers of Sevier County a discounted price for certain dates in November. The park is hosting Sevier County Appreciation Days from Nov. 7 to 13. As part of the event, Sevier County residents and employees will be able to enjoy the adventure for $5.
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as 'very high'
Parents ask for change in TN law which holds 3rd graders back for low scores
Parents ask for change in TN law which holds 3rd graders back for low scores
Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 80-acre wildfire
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews continued Monday to fight a brush fire of approximately 80 to 100 acres on State Route 115/Highway 129 near Chilhowee Lake. The roadway, also known as “The Dragon,” remains closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line in Blount County after a motorcycle crash Sunday resulted in a wildfire, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.
RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical. The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.
Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department to host Christmas Parade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get into the holiday spirit with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department’s Christmas Parade!. Rain or shine, it’s taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3. Line-up will start at 4 p.m. in front of the Walgreens on Highway 11, judging for best float is at 5 p.m. and the parade begins at 6 p.m.
KAT to offer free bus rides on Election Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Area Transit will offer fare-free bus rides on Nov. 8 for elections. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., people will be able to ride to the stop closest to their voting location. A photo ID is required. “Transportation should never be a barrier to voting,”...
Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!. Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.
‘Nurturing to the soul’ | Alternative Gift Fair returns to Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Alternative Gift Fair at 1st United Methodist Church returned on Sunday. Dozens of vendors representing non-profit, fair trade and church groups came together to help guests find gifts ahead of Christmas. Clayton Hensley, Director of Communications at 1st United Methodist Church, said the fair...
