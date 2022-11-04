Read full article on original website
Wendy Osefo Weighs In on Robyn Dixon Wanting a Prenup Before Getting Remarried
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Dr. Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon haven’t always been the best of friends, but there’s one thing they can agree on. Wendy revealed as much during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after a fan asked for her thoughts on Robyn wanting a prenup before remarrying Juan Dixon. More specifically, the fan asked, “Do you think it’s bad for the relationship that Robyn is considering an infidelity clause in her prenup with Juan [Dixon]?”
Craig Conover Responds to Leva Bonaparte Saying Paige DeSorbo “Changed” Him
The Southern Charm cast member insinuated that Leva is engaging in “embarrassing” and “unfortunate” bullying. Agree but disagree? Though Southern Charm’s Craig Conover concurs with Leva Bonaparte’s assessment that he has “changed” since beginning a relationship with Paige DeSorbo, that’s where they stop seeing eye to eye.
Why Craig Conover Is “Nervous” About His Relationship with Paige DeSorbo on Winter House
In a Winter House preview, Craig wonders if he will push Paige away after being “fired up” early on in the vacation. The temperature is below freezing in Stowe, Vermont, for the Winter House cast members, but is Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s relationship also cooling off? Since the couple arrived at the house for the two-week vacation, Craig hasn’t shied away from expressing his opinions — even if his words tend to upset Paige’s closest pals.
Wendy Osefo Sets the Record Straight on Her Hot Mic Moment
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member addressed the mic’d confession about Mia Thornton during WWHL. Dr. Wendy Osefo had something to say about that hot mic moment when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, November 6. Said moment played out on a...
Was Vishal Parvani Nervous Richa Sadana Would Call Off Their Wedding? He Says…
The Family Karma cast member couldn’t forget that his now-wife had already “broken it off a few times.”. Family Karma’s Vishal Parvani wasn’t concerned that Richa Sadana would be a runaway bride — even despite his alcohol-fueled antics. Stopping by the Clubhouse for the November...
See Every Adorable Detail of Pandora Vanderpump Sabo’s 1st Birthday Party for Her Son
The Vanderpump Rules mom’s incredible bash for Theodore’s first birthday included a stunning cake, gorgeous florals, and the sweetest decor details. Whether it’s a backyard bash to celebrate one of their beloved pets or an incredible holiday meal at home, Lisa Vanderpump and Pandora Vanderpump Sabo are known to host jaw-dropping events with the most stunning details. So when it came time to celebrate the first birthday of Pandora’s son, Theodore, every part of the affair was perfectly over the top.
Gizelle Bryant’s Daughter Grace Turns 18 in a Crystal Mesh Minidress and Tiara
The Real Housewives of Potomac daughter celebrated a major milestone in chic fashion. Gizelle Bryant’s eldest daughter, Grace, knows how to celebrate her birthday in style. Back in 2020, The Real Housewives of Potomac daughter took on a major milestone — her Sweet 16 — in a pearl-studded body-con minidress and tiara, posing in a throne flanked with balloons.
Go Inside Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson’s Weekend Together in Washington, D.C.
The RHOP cast member spent a sports-filled weekend with Luke, including a double date with Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. Has BravoCon become the hot spot for single Bravolebs to find love?!. Shortly before the three-day weekend kicked off in October, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby expressed her...
Where Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard-Bassett Stand Today
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members got off on the right foot for Season 7, but are they still friendly?. Ashley Darby is giving fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac an update on her friendship with Candiace Dillard-Bassett. The two haven’t always been on the best of terms,...
See Kenya Moore and Brooklyn’s Adorable Mermaid Costumes for the Little One’s Birthday
The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom gave her toddler the most adorable celebration. Kenya Moore is always ready to pull out all the party stops for her daughter, Brooklyn Daly. Back in 2019, the proud mom celebrated her daughter’s “coming out” party with an over-the-top Barbie-themed bash. Then, the following year, Brooklyn turned 2 with a farm-style fete, complete with baby pigs, straw hats, and a delicious-looking cake.
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
Jessica Stocker Shares How She Really Feels About Her Winter House Mates
Get to know the Winter House cast member a little better amid some drama with her Vermont housemates. To recap so far, Season 2 of Winter House has been filled with parties, drama, relationship ups and downs, an appearance by Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, and getting to know several new housemates, including Jessica Stocker.
It Turns Out Another Real Housewife Also Lived in Kyle Richards’ Former House
Sutton Stracke wasn’t the only Real Housewife to rent the Umansky-Richards family’s former Bel-Air home. Who could forget when Sutton Stracke rented Kyle Richards’ former Bel-Air home while she was doing construction on her own new place? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills boutique owner even (in Kyle’s words) “almost burned down” the place, which she rented for a whopping $20,000 per month. But as we just learned on the new Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills (which features The Agency, the real estate firm owned by Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky), Sutton wasn’t the only Real Housewife to be a tenant at the 6,229-square-foot abode.
Teresa Giudice Shares a Major Update on Her and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ Blended Family
The RHONJ newlywed revealed how things really went when Louie’s ex-wife recently came over for dinner. The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, may have found the final ingredient for perfectly blending their families. “I just had Louie’s ex-wife...
Vishal Parvani Still Hasn’t Met Anisha Ramakrishna’s Husband
When Family Karma began, Anisha and Vishal were the best of friends. Now, Vishal says he hasn’t even met Anisha’s new husband. Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana prepared to get hitched on the Family Karma Season 3 premiere, but their wedding weekend festivities didn’t exactly go off without a hitch.
Crystal Kung Minkoff Weighs In on the Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Drama
Crystal shared the reason why Kyle has her support “no matter what” when it comes to the drama with Kathy. The The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 may be over, but the cast is still weighing in on the drama between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Kyle Viljoen Is Engaged
A Below Deck Mediterranean stew is about to say “I do.”. That’s right: Kyle Viljoen is engaged! The yachtie proposed to his boyfriend, Zachary, on Tuesday, November 8, in Cape Town, South Africa. “Zachary [and] I are officially engaged and to my universe I want to thank you...
VIDEO: Lovesick male lynx courts female with weird call
VIDEO: Lovesick male lynx courts female with weird call Video Weird ...
Scheana Shay Attends Her 20-Year High School Reunion in a Mustard Mesh Cutout Mini
The Vanderpump Rules cast member didn’t miss the opportunity to serve serious style at her high school reunion in an off-the-shoulder ruched dress. Bravo fans are used to seeing Scheana Shay hanging out with her fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members. From having playdates with her daughter, Summer Moon, and Lala Kent’s baby, Ocean, to showing off her chic wedding guest style with Raquel Leviss, a castmate linkup is always exciting to see.
Fredrik Eklund Shows Off His Towering 2022 Christmas Tree: “Too Early?”
The Million Dollar Listing alum is already decking his halls in the most beautiful way. In November 2020, Fredrik Eklund shared a peek at his decorated Christmas tree and stated, “We’re known for starting [Christmas] really early in this family because we love it so much.” Two years later, the Million Dollar Listing alum proved that tradition is still going strong.
