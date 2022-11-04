Sutton Stracke wasn’t the only Real Housewife to rent the Umansky-Richards family’s former Bel-Air home. Who could forget when Sutton Stracke rented Kyle Richards’ former Bel-Air home while she was doing construction on her own new place? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills boutique owner even (in Kyle’s words) “almost burned down” the place, which she rented for a whopping $20,000 per month. But as we just learned on the new Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills (which features The Agency, the real estate firm owned by Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky), Sutton wasn’t the only Real Housewife to be a tenant at the 6,229-square-foot abode.

22 HOURS AGO