Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Early voting wrapping up ahead of Election Day

People were out casting their votes on Monday, the last day of early voting before Election Day. Lines here for early voting have been picked up throughout the afternoon at Fort Myers Regional Library on Monday as many people say they’re here hoping to avoid even bigger lines ahead of Election Day.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Voters could make Lee County superintendent an elected position

Voters will have the chance to decide on Tuesday whether or not the Lee County superintendent should be an elected position. The Lee County superintendent has been an appointed position since 1974, making it one of the 41 Florida public school districts, out of 67, in which superintendents are appointed. Still, House Bill 497, approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis, gives voters the chance to decide whether the superintendent should be elected instead.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City of Naples bans smoking cigarettes, vaping in city-owned spaces

Naples City Council voted Wednesday to ban smoking cigarettes and vaping on city-owned beaches and parks. This is part of House Bill 105, giving local municipalities the ability to restrict smoking, except for unfiltered cigars. Prior to this, it was unlawful for cities to restrict smoking in these areas. The...
NAPLES, FL
SuncoastPost

Moving Mountains and Changing Lives In North Port, Florida

Some people have the heart for giving. It doesn’t matter who has the need, or what is required, they just show up, often helping people they have never met. Such is the case with North Port’s own, Nicole Nappi who heads the non-profit Move Mountains. When Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, Nappi mobilized new and seasoned volunteers alike to provide assistance to people who lost everything. Here is her story of giving back, community-building, and leading with heart.
NORTH PORT, FL
brevardtimes.com

Winning Powerball Numbers 11/7/2022 For Last Night

FORT MYERS, Florida – The winning numbers for the Monday, November 7, 2022, POWERBALL drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion ($929.1 million cash value) are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10 with Powerplay 2X. Monday’s estimated jackpot surpassed the world record amount previously set by Powerball in...
FORT MYERS, FL
seminoletribune.org

Substance abuse impacts users, families

Kaitlin Michelle Billy was a vibrant young women who loved music, purchased her own home at age 19 and had a family who loved her. By age 26 she was dead of a fentanyl overdose. Billy’s family said she experimented with and abused drugs. Her father, Seminole Tribe member David...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC 2

Fugitive Friday: November 4

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Michele Callahan – a Lee County woman accused of stealing from a senior citizen. 2. James Lippman – accused...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mediterra seeks approval for village center expansion

Mediterra, the luxury home community that spans northern Collier County into Bonita Springs, is pushing to expand its village center. The community was approved as a project in 2001 with the Collier side given 750 residential units plus a community center to provide amenities for its residents. The Club at Mediterra is asking the county for an amendment to increase its allowed square footage of the center from 80,000 to 120,000 square feet. The land totaling 4,000 square feet is currently being used as a stormwater lake.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane relief private charity event in Naples

A chance meeting for one woman and a child both wanting to help after Hurricane Ian, and now they have teamed up. A quest that Aletha Shapiro went on to help her community after Hurricane Ian turned into a blessing in disguise. The Florida Poor Peoples Campaign rallied on Saturday...
NAPLES, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: Florida woman bites deputy during traffic stop, draws blood

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies say she resisted arrest and bit a deputy, drawing blood. The Collier County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Julia Eden Franklin, from Cape Coral, was pulled over by deputies after she was caught going 71 mph in a 50 mph zone on Thursday morning. She was driving so fast that she slammed her breaks when she passed the deputy's patrol car.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

