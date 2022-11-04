Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Early voting wrapping up ahead of Election Day
People were out casting their votes on Monday, the last day of early voting before Election Day. Lines here for early voting have been picked up throughout the afternoon at Fort Myers Regional Library on Monday as many people say they’re here hoping to avoid even bigger lines ahead of Election Day.
WINKNEWS.com
Voters could make Lee County superintendent an elected position
Voters will have the chance to decide on Tuesday whether or not the Lee County superintendent should be an elected position. The Lee County superintendent has been an appointed position since 1974, making it one of the 41 Florida public school districts, out of 67, in which superintendents are appointed. Still, House Bill 497, approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis, gives voters the chance to decide whether the superintendent should be elected instead.
WINKNEWS.com
Governor Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Tread on Florida Tour at Alico Arena
Governor Ron DeSantis is on the campaign trail and on Sunday night he stopped by Alico Arena in Fort Myers. This event at the Florida Gulf Coast University area is part of his “Don’t Tread on Florida Tour”. Hundreds, possibly even thousands, of people showed up to...
Insurance deductible fund may not be enough to meet southwest Florida demand
Lee County has started accepting applications for a state-funded insurance deductible program. However, it may not be enough to meet demand across southwest Florida
Two Lee County shelters to open as Nicole advances towards Florida
Southwest Florida is not expected to bear the brunt of the storm, but shelters are open for the benefit of those undergoing repairs or continued difficulty with housing.
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples bans smoking cigarettes, vaping in city-owned spaces
Naples City Council voted Wednesday to ban smoking cigarettes and vaping on city-owned beaches and parks. This is part of House Bill 105, giving local municipalities the ability to restrict smoking, except for unfiltered cigars. Prior to this, it was unlawful for cities to restrict smoking in these areas. The...
Moving Mountains and Changing Lives In North Port, Florida
Some people have the heart for giving. It doesn’t matter who has the need, or what is required, they just show up, often helping people they have never met. Such is the case with North Port’s own, Nicole Nappi who heads the non-profit Move Mountains. When Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, Nappi mobilized new and seasoned volunteers alike to provide assistance to people who lost everything. Here is her story of giving back, community-building, and leading with heart.
brevardtimes.com
Winning Powerball Numbers 11/7/2022 For Last Night
FORT MYERS, Florida – The winning numbers for the Monday, November 7, 2022, POWERBALL drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion ($929.1 million cash value) are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10 with Powerplay 2X. Monday’s estimated jackpot surpassed the world record amount previously set by Powerball in...
seminoletribune.org
Substance abuse impacts users, families
Kaitlin Michelle Billy was a vibrant young women who loved music, purchased her own home at age 19 and had a family who loved her. By age 26 she was dead of a fentanyl overdose. Billy’s family said she experimented with and abused drugs. Her father, Seminole Tribe member David...
Several Sarasota County mobile home parks approved for debris removal; others await response
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Some mobile home parks facing hardships with debris cleanup were just approved for assistance with debris removal from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) announced. Six mobile home parks are now approved for debris removal. The assistance from FEMA comes...
Candidates for Fort Myers Mayor discuss the future of yacht basin
The race for Fort Myers Mayor looked to be going straight through the yacht basin as we approach the general election on November 8.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FEMA hosts town hall answering pressing questions about 50% rule
FEMA representatives talked about the “50% rule” on building recovery to flood insurance and small business administration loans.
NBC 2
Fugitive Friday: November 4
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Michele Callahan – a Lee County woman accused of stealing from a senior citizen. 2. James Lippman – accused...
WINKNEWS.com
Mediterra seeks approval for village center expansion
Mediterra, the luxury home community that spans northern Collier County into Bonita Springs, is pushing to expand its village center. The community was approved as a project in 2001 with the Collier side given 750 residential units plus a community center to provide amenities for its residents. The Club at Mediterra is asking the county for an amendment to increase its allowed square footage of the center from 80,000 to 120,000 square feet. The land totaling 4,000 square feet is currently being used as a stormwater lake.
D-Snap events happening for Collier County residents
The Department of Children & Families will be holding in-person D-SNAP events for Collier County residents who cannot participate by phone.
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane relief private charity event in Naples
A chance meeting for one woman and a child both wanting to help after Hurricane Ian, and now they have teamed up. A quest that Aletha Shapiro went on to help her community after Hurricane Ian turned into a blessing in disguise. The Florida Poor Peoples Campaign rallied on Saturday...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Florida woman bites deputy during traffic stop, draws blood
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies say she resisted arrest and bit a deputy, drawing blood. The Collier County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Julia Eden Franklin, from Cape Coral, was pulled over by deputies after she was caught going 71 mph in a 50 mph zone on Thursday morning. She was driving so fast that she slammed her breaks when she passed the deputy's patrol car.
Venice mobile home residents frustrated with city rules for rebuilding
When Walter Tresselt finally returned to his mobile home park after Hurricane Ian swept through, he thought a bomb went off. Now, the Venice resident is trying to fix up his daughter's own mobile home after it was hit during Ian. But he's encountering some resistance.
Suspicious objects prompt closure of city block near Caloosahatchee Bridge
Police confirmed an investigation was taking place Tuesday morning in the area of Edwards Dr. and Heitman St.
Comments / 0