Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
Vote center locations, Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
Below is a list of polling paces (voting center locations) in the Lubbock County General and Special Elections Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
TxDOT campaign honors lives lost on Texas roads since 2000
LUBBOCK, Texas — November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roads, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation. On Monday, TxDOT recognized the 22nd anniversary of this date; since then, more than 79,000 lives have been lost to fatal crashes. A flag...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
Downtown Plainview is having their Holiday events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tis’ the season for the Downtown Holiday event in Plainview. The Music of Christmas event will be Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. You can find the details at www.plainviewtx.org, Downtown Holiday Events Link, FB: Downtown Plainview or by calling 806-296-1119.
How is Lubbock’s new Loop coming along? Updates on Loop 88 one year later
LUBBOCK, Texas — After breaking ground one year ago, the 36-mile, six lane freeway known as Loop 88, is still underway. With the vast growth in the 806, officials said our roadways needed an outer loop. “We’re seeing growth ongoing while we’re under construction. And so, you know, a lot of people will see those […]
Sunny Sweeney at the Cactus on Wednesday, November 9
LUBBOCK, Texas—Sunny Sweeney brings her own style to the Cactus on Wednesday, November 9. This will be Sunny’s first time performing at the Cactus; however, not her first time in Lubbock. She will be sharing her new hits plus some of her oldies. Get your tickets at cactustheater.com.
Portion of Ave. X to close for pavement repairs in the North Overton area
LUBBOCK, Texas — A portion of Avenue X in Central Lubbock is scheduled to close for several weeks as pavement replacement continues in the North Overton area. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, Avenue X will close from Glenna Goodacre Boulevard to 10th Street starting Thursday, November 10.
KLBK Tuesday Morning Weather Update: November 8th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Morning fog, breezy with some clearing later. High of 74°. Winds SSE 18-23 MPH. Tonight:. Another round of fog and low clouds overnight. Low of 60°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Windy, mild,...
2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas — Civic Lubbock, Inc. will host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, November 10. According to a press release from Civic Lubbock, Inc., the ceremony will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The only weather missing: Snow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week. From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. About the only weather missing this week will be snow. This afternoon mostly cloudy...
QB Producer, owned by Randi Mahomes, offers stylish purses
LUBBOCK, Texas—Randi Mahomes and her best friend and their daughters started a company, QB Producer. They offer quality bags that are stadium approved plus bags and shirts. Their mission is to set an example for the women in their families that you can have your dream. You can find their merchandise in Lubbock at Cardinal Sports Center, J. Hoffmans and Stock Style shop. Or shop on their website at qbproducer.com or find them on Facebook: qbproducer.
Food Truck Alley is having their final event for the year
LUBBOCK, Texas—The City of Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department are partnering together to streamline the permitting process for Mobile Food Vendors. Food Trucks are admitted on a first come basis. This will be on Tuesday, November 8 at the Civic Center in the northwest parking lot. Food Truck inspections will be from 10:00 a.m. to Noon and the pubic can come eat from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information go to, mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley.
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Nov. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas from November 10 to 13. The event begins with ladies night on Thursday, November 10, and continues through Sunday. You can enjoy discounts, a visit from Santa on Saturday and even a holiday baking activity on Sunday. KK’s is located at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (11/6/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Election Day is just around the corner on Tuesday, November 8. One measure on the ballot this election cycle is the future of Lubbock’s roads and streets. We’ll discuss the details of this year’s road bond with Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson. A similar measured failed at the ballot box roughly one year ago.
The Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas has some news
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Goodwill Career Resource Center (CRC) is opening and will provide more room for education. The grand opening is Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. at 6520 University Avenue. The new CRC offers more classroom space and computers stations. You can get more information at goodwillnwtexas.org or by calling 806-744-0440.
Silent Wings Museum to host Veterans Day event on Friday, November 11
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Silent Wings Museum will mark Veterans Day with an event on Friday, November 11. Veterans Days is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11 that honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. According to a press release...
LHUCA is celebrating 25 years
LUBBOCK, Texas—LHUCA is celebrating their 25-year anniversary with an event each month. In November, LHUCA is partnering with Marble & Co. and All About Looks. The Art of Holiday Décor will be Tuesday, November 15. You can purchase tickets and get more details at lhuca.org or by calling 806-762-8606.
