Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
UAB’s Jordan “Jelly” Walker drops 38 points in season-opening win
The greater college basketball world is on notice as Jordan “Jelly” Walker casually dropped 38 points to open the 2022-2023 season. “It doesn’t really surprise me because I know I can score,” Walker said. “I’m happy to get a win with this new group of guys to start the season off.”
New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win
The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
How Ole Miss went into Alabama and found SEC star Quinshon Judkins
On Monday, during his morning workout, Torre Smith was asked a question that’s been on the minds of college football fans across the state. How did Quinshon Judkins end up at Ole Miss instead of Alabama or Auburn?. The answer was a bit long for Smith, a school board...
Alabama basketball vs Longwood live score updates, analysis
It’s finally time for the No. 21 Alabama men’s basketball team to open the 2022-23 season. A visit from Longwood, who played in last’s NCAA tournament, is up first for Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide. This will be a long-anticipated debut for star freshman Brandon Miller...
A deeper look at what’s missing with this Alabama football team
With three regular-season games to play, Alabama has practically no shot at an eighth playoff trip in the first nine years under this format. Taking the podium Monday after the second loss in three games, Nick Saban touched on what led the Crimson Tide to this moment. The 32-31 loss...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky loses commitment from 2023 RB with multiple SEC offers
Kentucky lost a commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Monday night. Khalifa Keith, a running back out of Alabama, decommitted from the Wildcats. He thanked Mark Stoops’ staff and Big Blue Nation in the tweeted note announcing his decision to reopen his recruitment. Keith, from Birmingham, Alabama, is...
Harris leads UTSA to 44-38 win over UAB in double overtime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes in regulation and two more in a pair of overtime periods as UTSA held off UAB 44-38 on Saturday to remain undefeated in Conference USA play. Harris fired a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zakhari Franklin midway through the fourth quarter, then found him again for […]
Alabama cruises to season-open win over Alabama A&M
The Alabama women’s basketball team cruised to a season-opening win Monday night, 97-51 over Alabama A&M. In the first part of doubleheader in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama scored the game’s first 11 points and sprinted to a 29-8 lead after the opening quarter. Fans wanted the Crimson Tide to go for triple digits but instead dribbled out the clock to stick with 98.
Alabama vs Austin Peay Kickoff Time Set
The Alabama football team will play host to the Austin Peay Governors at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 19. The Governors sit on the schedule as the traditional cupcake game before the Iron Bowl and as such, the game has been given the traditional cupcake game kickoff: 11 a.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+.
This week in 1982, an Alabama sports writer did the unthinkable … or at least people thought he did
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines when signs first began to appear that Bryant’s program might be slipping and when rumors began in earnest that he might soon retire.
What Saban said about Alabama coaching, blame and motivation moving forward
Nick Saban is set to meet with reporters at noon Monday in his regularly scheduled news conference. There should be plenty to discuss following Alabama’s second loss of the season, a 32-31 overtime game at LSU. Here’s a rundown of what he said. See the video above for his...
How Alabama matches up with Ole Miss
The sun still came out this week as Alabama heads into another SEC West game against a ranked opponent. The Crimson Tide will head to Oxford at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday to face No. 11 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s team is coming off an open week and looks quite different from the previous versions.
How much do Alabama’s coordinators impact a game? Nick Saban answers
Play-calling is a popular talk-radio topic whenever Alabama has lost a game over Nick Saban’s tenure in Tuscaloosa, and there is no denying the fan rancor that has surrounded offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. It existed before Alabama’s overtime loss Saturday to LSU, and...
rolltide.com
Alabama Opens 2022-23 Season Against Alabama A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball opens its 2022-23 season Monday, hosting Alabama A&M at Coleman Coliseum at 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. Alabama A&M: Monday, Nov. 7 – 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. How To Follow. Fans can watch Monday's game on SECNetwork+ with Roger Hoover (play-by-play)...
Stephen A. Smith’s reaction is hilarious to Paul Finebaum’s take college football has caught Alabama
Stephen A. Smith was almost at a loss for words. Almost. The “First Take” star was dumbfounded when Paul Finebaum was explaining why he thought the rest of college football was catching up with Alabama. “I think college football has caught up to Alabama,” Finebaum said as Smith...
Another chaotic scene as Alabama rushed to locker room as LSU fans stormed field
In a chaotic scene not quite unfamiliar at this point, the Alabama football team lost in dramatic fashion as a hostile environment quickly got up close and personal. The 32-31 loss to LSU on Saturday night saw thousands pour from the Tiger Stadium seats to the field as the Crimson Tide again had to exit the field through traffic. Police said there were fan arrests in the madness, the second time in less than a month when a field storming followed an Alabama road loss.
5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2
HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
Scarbinsky: After fall in Death Valley, time to check the pulse on Bama’s dynasty
Bryce Young deserves better. Even after playing one of the lesser overall games of his splendiferous Alabama career, he went to the sideline for the final time with his team in the lead, but he is now destined to be the best quarterback of the Nick Saban era to not win a national championship as a starter.
Birmingham, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Carver-Birmingham High School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00. The Carver-Birmingham High School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00.
Funny: The Real Reason Why Alabama is the Crimson Tide
If you've ever wondered why the University of Alabama goes by the 'Crimson Tide' and uses an elephant for its mascot, we've got answers!. I, for one, love living in SEC country, even though some of the school mascots confuse me. After all, I went to a MAC school. Like why can't Auburn figure out if they're Tigers or War Eagles? Aren't school mascots supposed to inspire fear and respect in their adversaries on the gridiron? Heck, yeah! What's scary about a Crimson Tide? Hey, don't go there. You're nasty!
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0