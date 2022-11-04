ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win

The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky loses commitment from 2023 RB with multiple SEC offers

Kentucky lost a commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Monday night. Khalifa Keith, a running back out of Alabama, decommitted from the Wildcats. He thanked Mark Stoops’ staff and Big Blue Nation in the tweeted note announcing his decision to reopen his recruitment. Keith, from Birmingham, Alabama, is...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS 42

Harris leads UTSA to 44-38 win over UAB in double overtime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes in regulation and two more in a pair of overtime periods as UTSA held off UAB 44-38 on Saturday to remain undefeated in Conference USA play. Harris fired a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zakhari Franklin midway through the fourth quarter, then found him again for […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AL.com

Alabama cruises to season-open win over Alabama A&M

The Alabama women’s basketball team cruised to a season-opening win Monday night, 97-51 over Alabama A&M. In the first part of doubleheader in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama scored the game’s first 11 points and sprinted to a 29-8 lead after the opening quarter. Fans wanted the Crimson Tide to go for triple digits but instead dribbled out the clock to stick with 98.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama vs Austin Peay Kickoff Time Set

The Alabama football team will play host to the Austin Peay Governors at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 19. The Governors sit on the schedule as the traditional cupcake game before the Iron Bowl and as such, the game has been given the traditional cupcake game kickoff: 11 a.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How Alabama matches up with Ole Miss

The sun still came out this week as Alabama heads into another SEC West game against a ranked opponent. The Crimson Tide will head to Oxford at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday to face No. 11 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s team is coming off an open week and looks quite different from the previous versions.
OXFORD, MS
rolltide.com

Alabama Opens 2022-23 Season Against Alabama A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball opens its 2022-23 season Monday, hosting Alabama A&M at Coleman Coliseum at 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. Alabama A&M: Monday, Nov. 7 – 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. How To Follow. Fans can watch Monday's game on SECNetwork+ with Roger Hoover (play-by-play)...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Another chaotic scene as Alabama rushed to locker room as LSU fans stormed field

In a chaotic scene not quite unfamiliar at this point, the Alabama football team lost in dramatic fashion as a hostile environment quickly got up close and personal. The 32-31 loss to LSU on Saturday night saw thousands pour from the Tiger Stadium seats to the field as the Crimson Tide again had to exit the field through traffic. Police said there were fan arrests in the madness, the second time in less than a month when a field storming followed an Alabama road loss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2

HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
K945

Funny: The Real Reason Why Alabama is the Crimson Tide

If you've ever wondered why the University of Alabama goes by the 'Crimson Tide' and uses an elephant for its mascot, we've got answers!. I, for one, love living in SEC country, even though some of the school mascots confuse me. After all, I went to a MAC school. Like why can't Auburn figure out if they're Tigers or War Eagles? Aren't school mascots supposed to inspire fear and respect in their adversaries on the gridiron? Heck, yeah! What's scary about a Crimson Tide? Hey, don't go there. You're nasty!
TUSCALOOSA, AL
