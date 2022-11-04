JACKSON, Wyo. — A recent poll indicated that over 70% of Jackson Hole residents are enthusiastic to support at least some (if not all) of the SPET initiatives on the current November ballot. “From the perspective of Teton Youth & Family Services (TYFS), we are delighted to hear this, but we’re not surprised,” says Sarah Cavallaro, executive director. “We’ve been a part of this community for over 45 years, and we know that we’re surrounded by people who care deeply about making our home the best place it can be. We’re confident that they’ll show their support for TYFS when they vote on or before November 8th.”

