Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
UPDATE: Teton Pass reopened
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has announced the closure of Teton Pass from Wilson to the Idaho State Line due to winter conditions, as of 1:38 p.m. According to WYDOT, the Pass is closed in both directions due to winter conditions and crashes. The estimated...
buckrail.com
Prescribed burn today on BTNF, smoke may be visible from Teton Pass
WILSON, Wyo. — Smoke may be visible today from Teton Pass due to a prescribed burn that will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Teton Interagency Fire resources will be burning piles on the north zone of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in the vicinity of Red Top Meadows and Toppings Road this week. Ignitions will last two to three days depending on progress, weather and fuels conditions.
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Nov 8-14, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — A strong storm system last weekend deposited up to 20 inches of new snow in the Tetons along with several inches of snow in the valley. Another storm cycle is underway this week with periods of moderate to heavy snow expected through Wednesday, followed by very cold temperatures this weekend.
buckrail.com
Teton Pass: Crash, all lanes blocked, limited visibility
WILSON, Wyo. —Just after chain law level 1 had been issued by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT alerted travelers that all lanes are currently blocked between Jackson and Idaho state line at due to a crash milepost 10. Travelers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers...
buckrail.com
JHMR to offer new automated lift ticket pick-up boxes
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — New this winter, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will offer Lift Ticket Pick-Up Boxes for skiers and riders to pick up pre-purchased tickets. The new pick-up boxes will be at the following locations around Teton Village and in the Town of Jackson. Outside the Tickets...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Teton County votes
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s Election Day! Polls are open in Teton County and citizens across the country are exercising their democratic right to vote. In Teton County, voters can visit any of the five polling places on election day regardless of where they live in the county. Cast...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Jackson Hole Pumpkin drop n’ smash
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Fire/EMS hosted its annual Pumpkin Drop n’ Smash last Friday at the Teton County Fairgrounds. Residents brought their jack-o-lanterns, and with the help of JH Fire/EMS the pumpkins were dropped from an aerial ladder and aimed for targets below. Related Posts.
buckrail.com
Kit DesLauriers discusses her motivations, history with environmental activism and going solar
JACKSON, Wyo. — I had the privilege of sitting down with ski legend, Kit DesLauriers in her beautiful home at the base of the Grand Tetons to talk with her about her love of the natural world, her history with environmental activism and about why it was essential for Kit and Rob to have solar panels on her own home.
buckrail.com
Polls are open in Teton County
JACKSON, Wyo. — Today, Nov. 8 is the 2022 general election. Polls are now open across the county. Vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All ballots, whether in-person, mailed, or dropped in the drop box, must be received by the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m.
buckrail.com
It’s not too late- cast your vote today!
JACKSON, Wyo. — A recent poll indicated that over 70% of Jackson Hole residents are enthusiastic to support at least some (if not all) of the SPET initiatives on the current November ballot. “From the perspective of Teton Youth & Family Services (TYFS), we are delighted to hear this, but we’re not surprised,” says Sarah Cavallaro, executive director. “We’ve been a part of this community for over 45 years, and we know that we’re surrounded by people who care deeply about making our home the best place it can be. We’re confident that they’ll show their support for TYFS when they vote on or before November 8th.”
buckrail.com
Rotary Club announces Students of the Season
JACKSON Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Rotary Lunch Club presented its Students of the Season Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at The Wort Hotel. These awards recognize outstanding high school students from Jackson Hole High School, Summit Innovations High School, Jackson Hole Classical Academy, JH Community School and Mountain Academy.
buckrail.com
Let Bistro Catering handle all the cooking this Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Wyo. — Soon enough it will be time to gather with loved ones and share a delicious Thanksgiving feast in the comfort of your home or vacation rental. Fine Dining Restaurant Group’s Bistro Catering is ready to do all the cooking for you so you can focus on spending more time together making memories around the table.
buckrail.com
2022 General Election results
JACKSON, Wyo. — The 2022 election is currently underway in Teton County where polls are open until 7 p.m. When results begin to roll in, check this page for live updates. When results are available, winning candidates will be highlighted in orange. Conservation District Supervisor (Rural) BOB LUCAS. STEVE...
Comments / 0