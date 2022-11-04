Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Examining the Current State of the Lakers and Issues of Domestic Violence Surrounding the NBA With Sabreena Merchant
This week Wos sits down with WNBA and NBA writer and podcaster Sabreena Merchant to discuss the state of the Los Angeles Lakers (4:01), and how the NBA will handle issues of domestic violence in the future following Miles Bridges’s domestic violence charge (26:29). Host: Wosny Lambre. Guest: Sabreena...
Is This Year’s Pats Offense Worse Than the 2020 Version? Plus, Michael Pina on Jayson Tatum’s Big Leap.
Brian compares this year’s Patriots offense to the Cam Newton–led offense in 2020 and assesses who is to blame for the team’s offensive shortcomings this season (0:30). Later, he chats with The Ringer’s Michael Pina about the Celtics’ hot start, Jayson Tatum’s place among the NBA’s most complete players, Malcolm Brogdon’s impressive contributions, and more (19:30). Brian ends with a listener call before touching on the B’s win over the Blues and the Red Sox’s offseason plans (48:30).
Q&A: Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin on the Pacers’ Suddenly Bright Future
The Indiana Pacers are off to a surprising start this season, sitting at .500 through 10 games. By no means are they contending, but the emergence of Tyrese Haliburton as a potential All-Star and Bennedict Mathurin as a Rookie of the Year candidate have perhaps accelerated Indiana’s rebuild more than anyone could have anticipated.
Learning to Survive in the NBA as a Former Top 10 Pick
Seerat and Kyle get together to share their invigorating experiences trying to follow the blistering 15-game NBA TV schedule on Monday evening. Then they introduce their multi-episode theme of adapting to change in the NBA by detailing the career of Dennis Smith Jr. as an example of a player whose particular skill set may have been developed for a basketball world that doesn’t exist. (6:12) They closely examine his journeyman career through the league to his current home in Charlotte and speculate on what lies ahead for him on the team and beyond. (28:32) Finally, they discuss other players around the league who could learn from Dennis Smith Jr.’s story, (41:19) and debate if Luka Doncic’s astronomical usage rate is a viable pathway to success for the Mavericks.(53:58)
A Loaded NBA Night, the Hot Jazz, and a Pelicans Debate
Verno and KOC open up the show discussing the Celtics-Grizzlies game and Jayson Tatum’s hot start to the season (02:42). After praising last night’s staggered start times in the NBA, they discuss the special bond that’s forming in Portland and dive into the Warriors’ struggles. Despite not being given any chance to compete, Utah is in first place in the West—the guys discuss how the Jazz are winning and why they are not a fluke (30:29). Also, they discuss the Hawks after they took down the Bucks and debate the Pelicans’ future (46:24).
