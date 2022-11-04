ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Beast

Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business

Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yobonews

Donald Trump's Employee Leaks His Secret To FBI, Read What He Revealed To The Agents

The United States former president, Trump's employee has leaked his secret of encouraging workers to carry boxes from a basement storage room to Mar-a-Lago after his legal team received a subpoena for classified information at the Florida club. According to a CNN source, an FBI surveillance video shows a employee carrying cartons from the storage facility. Trump's actions following the service of the subpoena in May may be relevant to the federal criminal investigation into obstruction, destruction of government records, and mishandling of classified material.
buzzfeednews.com

A Judge Said Trump Signed Court Documents That He Knew Included Lies

Former president Donald Trump signed and filed court documents that he knew contained false information as part of his scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge wrote Wednesday. The 18-page order from US District Judge David Carter from the Central District of California ordered...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ

After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’

Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally

During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Ally Peter Navarro Prepares Surprise Witnesses for Contempt Trial

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro is attempting to call several surprise witnesses—including himself—to testify as he defends himself from contempt of Congress charges stemming from his alleged role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Navarro, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump and one...

