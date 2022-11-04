Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business
Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
Donald Trump's Employee Leaks His Secret To FBI, Read What He Revealed To The Agents
The United States former president, Trump's employee has leaked his secret of encouraging workers to carry boxes from a basement storage room to Mar-a-Lago after his legal team received a subpoena for classified information at the Florida club. According to a CNN source, an FBI surveillance video shows a employee carrying cartons from the storage facility. Trump's actions following the service of the subpoena in May may be relevant to the federal criminal investigation into obstruction, destruction of government records, and mishandling of classified material.
buzzfeednews.com
A Judge Said Trump Signed Court Documents That He Knew Included Lies
Former president Donald Trump signed and filed court documents that he knew contained false information as part of his scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge wrote Wednesday. The 18-page order from US District Judge David Carter from the Central District of California ordered...
Trump's Bedminster-Bound Mystery Boxes Raise New Secret Document Suspicions
As many as nine boxes that Donald Trump’s aides hauled from his home in Florida this year to his New Jersey resort are raising new questions about the ex-president’s hoarding of secret government documents. Video published May 9 by the Trump-friendly Daily Mail with an article about Trump...
Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ
After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
Scorned Roger Stone Said Trump Would Get His ‘F--king Brains Beat In’ If He Ran Again
Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone grew so upset after not being granted a second pardon that he lashed out at Donald Trump, threatening to support the outgoing president’s impeachment. In a newly released clip from a forthcoming documentary, Stone—visibly shaking with anger—said that if Trump ran for office again,...
How a conviction in Trump Org's upcoming trial could bar Trump from federal contracts, even for Secret Service
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial starts Monday in Manhattan. A conviction could end Trump's right to do business with the federal government.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
Roger Stone Warns Ron DeSantis It Would Be 'Treachery' To Run Against Trump
Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and “dirty trickster” political operative Roger Stone warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that it would be “treachery” to run against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Stone insisted in his post on the right-wing Telegram social media platform...
Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’
Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
Washington Examiner
Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally
During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
Jan 6. committee can't find a Trump lawyer that will accept service of subpoena: report
The House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump last week but investigators are still trying to find someone authorized to accept service of it, according to ABC News. The subpoena was introduced by the panel's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who called Trump the riot's...
Jury finds man guilty of defrauding donors in border wall crowdfunding scheme
A New York jury found Timothy Shea guilty on Friday of a scheme to defraud donors through a crowdfunding scheme to build a private US-Mexico Border wall in a campaign called "We Build the Wall," according to the US Attorney's office.
Justice Department urges Supreme Court to reject Trump request over seized Mar-a-Lago documents
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request to give the special master reviewing documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate access to those marked as classified. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers that Trump would suffer "no...
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
"Self-incriminating": Legal experts warn Trump’s admission at rally may be “admissible evidence”
Former President Donald Trump's comments during a weekend rally about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago may be "admissible evidence" in court, legal experts say. Trump lashed out at the FBI during a rally in Miami on Sunday over the "very famous raid on Mar-a-Lago," which he described as "the document-hoax case."
Verdict Announced in Trial of Longtime Trump Aide
Tom Barrack, a longtime friend and aide to former United States President Donald Trump, has been found not guilty of all charges in a federal trial, it was announced on Friday.
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
Trump Ally Peter Navarro Prepares Surprise Witnesses for Contempt Trial
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro is attempting to call several surprise witnesses—including himself—to testify as he defends himself from contempt of Congress charges stemming from his alleged role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Navarro, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump and one...
Donald Trump appeals New York court order for watchdog at company
NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appealed a judge's order to install a watchdog at the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state's attorney general goes to trial.
