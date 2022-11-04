Los Angeles County voters will decide Tuesday whether the Board of Supervisors should be granted the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause. The Board of Supervisors voted in August to place Measure A on the ballot, calling it an effort to ensure accountability in the county’s law-enforcement agency. But incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva has blasted the proposal as unconstitutional, calling it a blatant power grab by a board with which he has repeatedly clashed.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO