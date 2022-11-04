Read full article on original website
Huizar Family Members Tell Jury of Cash Allegedly Provided By Developer
Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
Yaroslavsky, Yebri Differ on Encampments in LA Council’s 5th District Race
The race to succeed termed-out City Councilman Paul Koretz in the Fifth District features Katy Young Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri, two candidates with different backgrounds and approaches to Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis. In the June primary, Yaroslavsky finished just shy of winning the election outright, claiming 49% of the...
Bass, Caruso Head into Election Day with LA Mayoral Race Tightening
An expensive and at-times contentious campaign to become the next mayor of Los Angeles ends Tuesday, with polls indicating the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso tightened in its final weeks. Bass, a six-term member of Congress, is seeking to become the first woman and only the...
McOsker, Sandoval Face Off in Race for LA City Council’s 15th District
The race to replace City Councilman Joe Buscaino in the 15th District pits Tim McOsker, a veteran of City Hall, against Danielle Sandoval, a community activist and entrepreneur hoping to bring an outside perspective to the seat. McOsker finished first in the June primary with 38% of the vote, with...
LA Council Approves Additional $2M for 13th District Rental Aid Program
The Los Angeles City Council approved an additional $2 million Tuesday toward a rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District. The program, which began late last month, provides grants of up to $5,000 per household for renters in the district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
LAUSD Board to Get New Member; Gonez Looks to Retain Seat
The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education will be getting a new member Tuesday as a pair of contenders square off to claim the seat being vacated by termed-out longtime representative MÃ³nica GarcÃa. GarcÃa has been the District 2 representative since 2006 and served as...
LA County Reports Nearly 3,000 New COVID Cases, 16 Deaths
Los Angeles County reported nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period that ended Monday, along with 16 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health logged 1,294 new infections from Saturday, 1,030 from Sunday and 654 for Monday. The new cases lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,496,108.
Four People Stabbed in Montebello
Multiple people were injured Sunday in a reported stabbing attack in Montebello. Details were unclear, but CBS2 reported from the scene that the attack occurred at a home in the 200 block of Fifth Street near Whittier Boulevard, and four people were hospitalized in unknown condition. All four people were...
New Southland Billionaire! Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Altadena
A single winning ticket for Monday night’s delayed Powerball lottery drawing was sold in Altadena, with the jackpot worth a record-setting $2.04 billion, lottery officials confirmed Tuesday. California Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center on Woodbury Road in Altadena. The ticket matched all...
Southern California Begins Anticipated Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm moved over Southern California Monday, dousing the morning commute while bringing thick fog to some areas, and forecasters said the wet conditions will last through Election Day and include mountain snow and gusty winds. Rain fell over much of Los Angeles and Orange counties Monday morning, but...
LAPD Officer Stabbed on Mental Health Call
A female Los Angeles Police Department officer was stabbed while responding to a mental health investigation and the 22-year-old suspect was arrested, authorities said Tuesday. Arlandus Triplett was booked on suspicion of attempt murder on a police officer and was being held on $2.1 million bail, according to the LAPD...
Arts, Music Education Funding Measure Draws No Organized Opposition
Proposition 28 on Tuesday’s ballot would provide additional funding for arts and music education in public schools without increasing taxes, and it has drawn no organized opposition. What backers have dubbed “The Arts and Music in Schools — Funding Guarantee Accountability Act” would annually allocate 1% of the required...
Authorities Seek Woman Who Went Missing in Santa Clarita
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a woman with schizophrenia who went missing in Santa Clarita. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Eishoo is white,...
Voters to Decide if Supervisors Should be Able to Remove Elected Sheriff
Los Angeles County voters will decide Tuesday whether the Board of Supervisors should be granted the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause. The Board of Supervisors voted in August to place Measure A on the ballot, calling it an effort to ensure accountability in the county’s law-enforcement agency. But incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva has blasted the proposal as unconstitutional, calling it a blatant power grab by a board with which he has repeatedly clashed.
Los Angeles Police Officer Dies from Cancer
A Los Angeles police officer who suffered from kidney cancer died from complications of the disease, authorities said Saturday. LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced that Officer Edgar Vital Magat died Friday night. Magat is survived by his wife, Cory, and daughters Angela, Anna and Andrea, Moore said. There was no...
Board OKs Sheriff’s Request to Hike Deputies’ Extra Duty Comp
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to increase overtime extra duty rates charged for services at events that require the use of deputies and other personnel. Bianco will implement the revised overtime pay schedule over the next two fiscal years, reflecting the costs borne by...
Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Already Issued
A significant storm moved across Southern California Monday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours Tuesday has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows. “Light showers today and this evening will...
Voter Turnout Already Over 20% in LA County
With Tuesday’s deadline looming for people to cast their ballots, voter turnout in Los Angeles County was already slightly over 20% thanks to early voting. According to the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, 56,378 people cast ballots on Monday at vote centers. Since vote centers opened earlier this month, 128,459 people cast in-person ballots ahead of Election Day.
Schizophrenic Man with Mental Capacity of 12-Year-Old Missing in LA
A 56-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old went missing Saturday and police asked the public for help finding him. Thomas Schumacher was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of East Adams Boulevard, according to the Los...
Large Rally in Beverly Hills in Solidarity with Iranian Women
What police described as a “large rally” was underway Saturday afternoon in Beverly Hills in solidarity with Iranians protesting the death of a woman who refused to wear a hijab and died in the custody of Iran’s morality police. About 4 p.m., police reported the rally was...
