Arson Suspect Detained in Lake Forest Vegetation Fire
A person has been detained in what authorities are calling an intentionally set vegetation fire Sunday at a creek bed in Lake Forest. Firefighters dispatched at 10:59 a.m. to the area of Brookhollow and Sunlight Creek stopped the forward progress of the fire at 11:48 a.m., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.
Man Stabbed to Death Near LACC; Suspect Sought
A man was stabbed to death near Los Angeles City College Monday, prompting the college to be placed on lockdown as authorities searched for the suspect. The stabbing was reported about 2:05 p.m. at the parking garage located in the 800 block of North Heliotrope Drive near the college, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Board OKs Sheriff’s Request to Hike Deputies’ Extra Duty Comp
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to increase overtime extra duty rates charged for services at events that require the use of deputies and other personnel. Bianco will implement the revised overtime pay schedule over the next two fiscal years, reflecting the costs borne by...
LA Councilman John Lee Seeks to Address Copper Wire Thefts from Street Lights
City Councilman John Lee raised concern over an increase in copper wire thefts from Los Angeles’ street lighting system in a motion filed Tuesday. Incidents of street lights being damaged as a result of wire and power theft have increased more than sixfold in the last five years, according to the Bureau of Street Lighting. In a report last week, the agency stated that the damage results in “neighborhoods being left in the dark for weeks, sometimes months, before repairs can be made.”
Fire Damages Abandoned Hotel in Desert Hot Springs
A fire damaged an abandoned hotel in Desert Hot Springs Monday, and no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 66700 block of Fifth Street about 6:15 a.m. extinguished the flames in about an hour, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
1 Man Dead, 3 Others Wounded in Family Dispute at Montebello Apartment
One man was killed and several other males were wounded in an apparent family dispute that led to rash of stabbings at a home in Montebello, authorities said Monday. The stabbings were reported at 5:51 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Fifth Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Menifee
A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 72-year-old man who was reported missing after last being seen in Menifee. Michael Moren was last seen about 2:30 p.m., though his last approximate whereabouts were not known, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Shot to Death in Dispute Outside Motel in North Hills; Suspect Sought
A man was shot to death during a dispute with another man outside a North Hills motel, and police Monday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Motorcyclist Injured in Cathedral City Hit-Run Crash
A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in Cathedral City. Cathedral City police said the crash occurred about 11:40 a.m. at Vista Chino west of Landau Boulevard. Witnesses told investigators the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Vista Chino when the driver...
LAPD Officer Stabbed on Mental Health Call
A female Los Angeles Police Department officer was stabbed while responding to a mental health investigation and the 22-year-old suspect was arrested, authorities said Tuesday. Arlandus Triplett was booked on suspicion of attempt murder on a police officer and was being held on $2.1 million bail, according to the LAPD...
Orange County Sheriff’s Investigators Ask for Help Identifying Homicide Victim
Orange County sheriff’s investigators Monday released a rendering of an unknown homicide victim in the hopes it will spur leads in the case. The victim’s body was found Dec. 24, 2013, by a commercial fishing boat about a mile off the coast of Newport Beach. At that time, investigators speculated the victim was white or potentially Latino, but the body was so decomposed it was to difficult to confirm, deputies said.
Woman Charged with Selling Jaguar Cub to RivCo Man Surrenders
A Texas woman who was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center, surrendered to authorities Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A man killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge was publicly identified Monday. Jesse Villarreal was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. Saturday when a witness...
Silver Alert Issued for Woman, 73, Last Seen in Arcadia
A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 73-year-old woman who was reported missing after last being seen in Arcadia. Paulette Elliott was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Monday in the area of West Lemon Avenue and South Baldwin Avenue, near Baldwin Stocker Elementary School, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Arcadia Police Department.
Bomb Squad Deals with Suspicious Device in Long Beach
The sheriff’s department’s bomb squad was deployed to Long Beach Saturday to deal with a suspicious device in the Belmont Shore area. Long Beach police officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to the 6400 block of Marina Drive, the LBPD’s Allison Gallagher told City News Service. A...
Supervisors Approve Project to Repair Solar Field Ripped Up By Thieves
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a $1.84 million project to repair a solar power generation site operated by Riverside County officials just east of Jurupa Valley, where thieves ripped out wiring and stole components in photovoltaic cells. In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board authorized the Department of...
Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Garden Grove
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident Sunday in Garden Grove and the driver was arrested after fleeing the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. The victim, identified only as a 53-year-old transient, was struck at about 1:55 a.m. in the 12000 block of Brookhurst...
