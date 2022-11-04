City Councilman John Lee raised concern over an increase in copper wire thefts from Los Angeles’ street lighting system in a motion filed Tuesday. Incidents of street lights being damaged as a result of wire and power theft have increased more than sixfold in the last five years, according to the Bureau of Street Lighting. In a report last week, the agency stated that the damage results in “neighborhoods being left in the dark for weeks, sometimes months, before repairs can be made.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO