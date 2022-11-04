Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Selling Jaguar Cub to RivCo Man Surrenders
A Texas woman who was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center, surrendered to authorities Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Supervisors Approve Project to Repair Solar Field Ripped Up By Thieves
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a $1.84 million project to repair a solar power generation site operated by Riverside County officials just east of Jurupa Valley, where thieves ripped out wiring and stole components in photovoltaic cells. In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board authorized the Department of...
mynewsla.com
Board OKs Sheriff’s Request to Hike Deputies’ Extra Duty Comp
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to increase overtime extra duty rates charged for services at events that require the use of deputies and other personnel. Bianco will implement the revised overtime pay schedule over the next two fiscal years, reflecting the costs borne by...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Firefighters Douse Blaze in Beaumont Commercial Building
Riverside County firefighters knocked down a blaze Sunday evening in a commercial building in Beaumont. The fire was reported around 8 p.m. in a single-story building at Beaumont Avenue and Fourth Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The blaze was knocked down within about 30 minutes, fire officials...
mynewsla.com
One Injured Person Freed from Wreckage in 60 Freeway Rollover in Moreno Valley
A male motorist was injured Sunday evening when an SUV overturned on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Moreno Valley. The crash was reported at 9:23 p.m. on the eastbound Moreno Valley Freeway west of Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters reported the male driver was...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Cathedral City Hit-Run Crash
A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in Cathedral City. Cathedral City police said the crash occurred about 11:40 a.m. at Vista Chino west of Landau Boulevard. Witnesses told investigators the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Vista Chino when the driver...
mynewsla.com
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $40 million. There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a convenience store in Temple City, one at a gas station in Indio and the other at a market in San Francisco, the California Lottery announced. Each ticket is worth $19,326.
Comments / 0