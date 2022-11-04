Read full article on original website
Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results
-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
Commitment 2022: Live update from polling places across Maryland
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — WBAL-TV's Breana Ross goes live from a polling location in Baltimore City at Furley Elementary School where there was some confusion about on where to go and vote. 11 News will keep you updated on any issues happening around the Baltimore area. Stay tuned to...
Anne Arundel County executive's race: 2022 election results
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The 2022 Anne Arundel County executive's race saw incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman facing a challenge from Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. Don't see Anne Arundel County election results? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. Watch WBAL-TV 11...
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City and the outgoing Harford County executive went head to head in the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman faced off against Republican Barry Glassman for comptroller, which is the state's tax collector. The comptroller also holds one of three positions on the state's powerful Board of Public Works, along with the governor and state treasurer, which approves public projects and funding.
Here's how to vote now that Election Day is here in Maryland
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. -- Almost a dozen Maryland jurisdictions have already started counting mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. The team at the Baltimore County Board of Elections finished late Monday night setting up for Tuesday morning, and they're...
'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
Maryland Republicans dismiss Biden visit
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — With a potential red wave coming on Election Tuesday, President Joe Biden is visiting a strongly-blue state in Maryland and Republicans are dismissing his bid to rally democrats into voting for Democrats. “The reality is that our country is made up of more than just...
Wes Moore, Dan Cox battle to the end to become Maryland's next governor
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (7News) — For the candidates at the top of the ticket in Maryland, Monday is an opportunity to make a final argument to convince those who’ll vote Tuesday they deserve their support. Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for governor, made campaign stops in several places, Including...
Baltimore County executive's, state's attorney's races: 2022 election results
TOWSON, Md. -- We're watching two big races in Baltimore County in the 2022 election. Incumbent Democrat Johnny Olszewski faced off against former four-term Republican state Delegate Pat McDonough in the county executive race. And, incumbent Democratic Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger, who beat out a primary challenge from...
Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions
-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
DOJ to monitor four cities, counties in DMV for voting rights compliance
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As you cast your ballot on Election Day Tuesday, you may notice more poll watchers than normal in some counties and cities in the DMV. That's because the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday they are deploying monitors to 64 jurisdictions to make sure they are in compliance with federal voting rights laws.
Maryland governor candidate profile: Republican Dan Cox
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland state Delegate Dan Cox sits atop the ballot as the Republican nominee for governor. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. The 48-year-old is an election denier who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has refused to say whether...
Correction: Maryland-Five Dead story
LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — In a story published November 5, 2022, about a shooting that left five people dead, The Associated Press, relying on information from the sheriff’s office, erroneously reported the spelling of a victim’s first name. The victim’s name is Jovon Watson. Copyright...
Maryland governor candidate profile: Democrat Wes Moore
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore is a political newcomer with a national profile. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. He's the frontrunner in the polls with a 10-to-1 advantage in fundraising, plus endorsements from Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama. What makes him...
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal
WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal Monday from Steven Alston Jr., the teenager accused of shooting another student inside a Magruder high school bathroom last January. Alston, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge,...
Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place
An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward In Waldorf Shooting Case
WALDORF, Md. – On November 4 shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
Police search for lime green Challenger in Northeast hit-and-run
WASHINGTON - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Northeast D.C. over the weekend. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are asking the community to help find the lime green Dodge Challenger involved in the collision. Just after 8 p.m....
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
