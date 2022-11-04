ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland State Police 'Challenge Coins' Lead To Discipline For Department Members: Report

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10z9oi_0iz0qhY600
"Challenge Coin" Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

New derogatory “challenge coins” created by Maryland State Police officials have some in the agency in hot water in recent years, according to a new Baltimore Sun report.

According to the report, in recent years, at least four members of the department have been disciplined for a “series of questionable tokens” that contain graphic or offensive language and imagery.

In June, authorities announced that a former member of the department who departed in 2012 designed and manufactured the derogatory coin, which featured graphic imagery of women, offensive language, and the state police logo.

“Although it has been determined a current member of the Maryland State Police was not involved in the manufacture of this item, I am still disgusted to know that anyone who wore this uniform would create something that demeans others and disregards our core values and all this Department stands for,” Col. Woodrow W. Jones III, the Superintendent of the Maryland State Police said at the time.

The coins had been put up for sale on eBay on a listing that has since been pulled from the site.

“The actions of this former employee have reflected unfavorably on this department and undermine all the good and honorable work our troopers provide to Maryland citizens each day,” Jones said.

"I condemn his callous and careless actions and the actions of all who may consider similar disrespectful conduct somehow acceptable.”

The complete Baltimore Sun report can be read here.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland state trooper to receive medal in Baltimore for saving trapped tow truck driver

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland state trooper who saved a tow truck driver pinned beneath a sport-utility vehicle earlier this year will receive a "Courage Under Fire" award from the tow truck industry, according to authorities.Trooper Jason Reid rescued the tow truck driver on the morning of May 23, according to the Maryland State Police. The 51-year-old tow truck driver had been removing a Chevrolet Equinox from a crash site on Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, Maryland, when the sport-utility vehicle slipped off the back of the tow truck and pinned him.Despite having never operated a tow truck, Reid used the truck's...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
MARYLAND STATE
Phys.org

Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds

A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Police Helicopter Crew Rescue Injured Hiker At Sugarloaf Mountain

Per the Maryland State Police: The crew of a Maryland State Police helicopter responded to a remote mountainous area yesterday to conduct an aerial rescue of an injured hiker. Yesterday at 2:30 p.m., the crew of Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 3, based in Frederick, Maryland, responded to Sugarloaf Mountain to assist in the rescue of a hiker. The hiker had experienced a medical emergency near the summit of the mountain and faced an almost hour time for evacuation by ground.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces Operation Green Light to honor Maryland veterans

ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the nation prepares to mark Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the State of Maryland’s participation in Operation Green Light, a new initiative to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the resources available to assist veterans and their families. The state’s outreach efforts are being led by the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), County Veterans Affairs Commissions, the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.
MARYLAND STATE
Lancaster Farming

Farmer on Maryland’s Western Shore Wrangles 1,920 Acres Spread Over 46 Properties

Farming the differing geographical and topographical regions in the state of Maryland can seem incompatible. For the Duley family, which farms a lot of grain between the Chesapeake Bay and the Capital Beltway, it can appear to be a challenge to work with nearly 2,000 planted acres spread over many dissimilar parcels of land. Unlike the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where it is more common to have large tracts of flat, contiguous farmland, the hilly Western Shore is populated by many more small farms located on the rural outskirts of heavily populated urban areas.
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland Republicans dismiss Biden visit

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — With a potential red wave coming on Election Tuesday, President Joe Biden is visiting a strongly-blue state in Maryland and Republicans are dismissing his bid to rally democrats into voting for Democrats. “The reality is that our country is made up of more than just...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million

Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Over 100 Black Bears Killed in Maryland Annual Hunt

Per the Maryland Department of Natural Resources: Hunters harvested 103 black bears during the state’s 19th annual black bear hunt held Oct. 24-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The harvest comprised 41 male and 62 female bears. An additional 10 bears (3 male and 7 female) were harvested from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 by farmers using their agricultural damage permits.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Election Day 2022: Governor's Seat, Marijuana Among Top Items On Ballot In Maryland

The polls are open for the 2022 midterm elections, and Maryland voters will have several key decisions to make on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The gubernatorial race between Republican Dan Cox and Democrat Wes Moore to replace outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan highlights the 2023 ballot, though voters will also determine whether or not the state becomes the latest to legalize marijuana for adults.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
400K+
Followers
58K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy