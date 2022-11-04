Maryland State Police 'Challenge Coins' Lead To Discipline For Department Members: Report

"Challenge Coin" Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

New derogatory “challenge coins” created by Maryland State Police officials have some in the agency in hot water in recent years, according to a new Baltimore Sun report.

According to the report, in recent years, at least four members of the department have been disciplined for a “series of questionable tokens” that contain graphic or offensive language and imagery.

In June, authorities announced that a former member of the department who departed in 2012 designed and manufactured the derogatory coin, which featured graphic imagery of women, offensive language, and the state police logo.

“Although it has been determined a current member of the Maryland State Police was not involved in the manufacture of this item, I am still disgusted to know that anyone who wore this uniform would create something that demeans others and disregards our core values and all this Department stands for,” Col. Woodrow W. Jones III, the Superintendent of the Maryland State Police said at the time.

The coins had been put up for sale on eBay on a listing that has since been pulled from the site.

“The actions of this former employee have reflected unfavorably on this department and undermine all the good and honorable work our troopers provide to Maryland citizens each day,” Jones said.

"I condemn his callous and careless actions and the actions of all who may consider similar disrespectful conduct somehow acceptable.”

The complete Baltimore Sun report can be read here.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.