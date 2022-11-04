5 Arrested With Handgun, Heroin, Pills, Crack Cocaine, Warrant In Atlantic City: Police

Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/Atlantic City Police Department

Five suspects were arrested with drugs and a handgun during a surveillance operation in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Atlantic City police conducted a surveillance operation in the area of 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

During this operation, Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in the area and taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions, police said.

One male, Charles Brown, 28, of Atlantic City, walked away from the group and was stopped by Officers Robert Reynolds and Matthew Crosby in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. Brown was found in possession of suspected crack cocaine and heroin and was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested on drug charges.

Additional patrol officers then converged on a group of four individuals in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. One male in the group, Raishawn Simmons, 22, of Atlantic CIty, attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended after a brief struggle by Officers Jesse Oliver-Logan and Robert Reynolds. The officers subsequently located a loaded handgun fitted with a high capacity magazine on Simmons along with suspected crack cocaine. He was arrested on drug-dealing and weapons charges.

The remaining individuals were taken into custody by patrol units without incident. Jamir Prevard, 24, of Atlantic City, was found in possession of various prescription pills, and suspected crack cocaine. Zayd Scott, 27, of Williamstown, and Jaquan Washington, 28, of Absecon, were found in possession of suspected crack cocaine.

“The Atlantic City Police Department will continue to aggressively target individuals committing crimes on Atlantic Avenue.” said Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos after the arrests.

Simmons and Prevard, who was wanted on a warrant, were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The other three suspects were released on summonses, police said.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

