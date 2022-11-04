ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Cop Who Let Laundrie and Petito Go Allegedly Threatened to Kill a Woman

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcKzr_0iz0qRNM00
Moab City Police

Gabby Petito’s family has filed a lawsuit against the cops who pulled their daughter and boyfriend Brian Laundrie over on Aug. 12, 2021 , taking aim at Moab City Police officer Eric Pratt, who was previously accused of domestic abuse in 2017. Pratt allegedly threatened to kill a woman he was dating with a crowbar when he was the police chief of a Utah town, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The lawsuit alleges Pratt was “fundamentally biased” against Petito and the two cops should’ve better recognized the signs of intimate partner violence. Pratt and officer Daniel Robbins called Petito the “predominant aggressor,” threatening to put her in jail, body-cam footage shows. The lawsuit alleges the officers dropped the ball and allowed for Laundrie’s abuse of Petito to go unchecked, leading to her eventual murder. “If the officers had been properly trained and followed the law, Gabby would still be alive today,” the family’s attorney, James McConkie, said in August when the family a notice of claim alerting the Moab City Police Department of their lawsuit.

Read it at Jezebel

Comments / 14

Kathy Evans
4d ago

all bull crap. she was the aggressor when they were pulled over. sorry to her parents but not the cops fault. maybe they should have arrested her

Reply(2)
14
Justice4all
3d ago

No way !!! That’s crazy . Gabby begged police to not separate them and they at least separated them for the night . She claimed it was her fault . If an abuse victim lies or doesn’t say anything to police they can’t do anything or hold anyone . The also talked to them separately . I think the police did their job . The whole story is devastating and so tragic . 50 million is a lot of money that will never bring their daughter back . If they were going to go after someone go after the Laundries that didn’t hand their son over to police after he told them gabby wasn’t coming home . He should have to be here and face the consequences of is actions . He took the easy way out

Reply(2)
8
jane hanson
2d ago

SOMEBODY should've been ARRESTED!!! This at the very least would've accomplished separating 'em MORE, than overnight. It is NOT entirely their (cops) fault, but it DID ALLOW events to proceed to the demise of GABBY. 🙏🥀

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AMY KAPLAN

Gabby Petito's Parents File Wrongful Death Suit Against Police

According to ABC News, Gabby Petito's parents, Nichole Schmidt and Joe Petito have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab, Utah police department. Petito's parents believe that if the police had done a better job when responding to a possible domestic dispute weeks before her murder, she might still be alive.
MOAB, UT
moabsunnews.com

HB 180 does a 180 on street-legal OHVs

A new Utah law will impose education requirements on OHV users beginning in 2023. HB 180 was welcomed by many in Grand County when it was passed in the state legislature’s 2022 general session: OHV advocates, people concerned about noise disturbances in town, and those concerned about protecting backcountry ecosystems all agree that education must be a cornerstone of resource protection and positive user group relationships.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
34K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy