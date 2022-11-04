ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Californians agree the future of transportation is electric. So why is Prop. 30 so divisive?

By Jessica Wolfrom, Craig Lee/The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 5 days ago
Prop. 30 funds would go in part toward developing a network of electric-vehicle charging stations across the state. Craig Lee/The Examiner

Most Californians agree that the future of transportation is electric. But how the state transitions away from the gas-guzzling internal combustion engine has become a political lightning rod this election cycle, putting Gov. Gavin Newsom at odds with his own party.

Proposition 30 has been cast as both an urgently needed climate investment and a “tax grab” benefiting its largest donor: the rideshare company Lyft. But, pass or fail, the fight over Prop. 30 exemplifies an age-old question when it comes to climate action: Who should foot the bill?

Prop. 30 points to the state’s top earners. The measure would impose a 1.75% income tax increase on Californians who make $2 million or more. That money, an estimated $100 billion over 20 years, would fund a suite of climate initiatives aimed at reducing air pollution and emissions by accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and investing in programs to mitigate wildfire risk.

Supporters of the bill call it a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up the largest source of air pollution in the nation’s smoggiest state: its transportation system.

“Transportation is the source of about 80% of our air pollution and about 50% of the greenhouse gas emissions that are causing catastrophic climate change,” said Bill Magavern, policy director for the Coalition for Clean Air, an advocacy group. “We’ve already seen devastating impacts from climate change in California, including the catastrophic wildfires that have taken lives and homes and property and choked the skies for weeks on end.”

This week, a new report found that such impacts, fueled by the burning of fossil fuels, are rapidly accelerating. In 2020 alone, wildfires scorched 4.2 million acres in California, the report found, more than double the area burned in any other year on record. Although the number of acres burned dropped significantly this year, experts don’t consider that a trend.

The lion’s share of Prop. 30’s funding would go toward increasing access to zero-emission vehicles, especially among low- and middle-income residents, and developing a network of charging stations across the state, including in multi-unit homes. It would also subsidize the electrification of heavy- and medium-duty trucks, farm equipment and transit buses. The remaining 20% would be put toward firefighting and wildfire mitigation measures, including forest thinning and home hardening.

But a growing chorus of critics has directed its ire at Prop. 30. The opposition includes Newsom, who appeared in an ad calling the measure a “Trojan horse that puts corporate welfare above the fiscal welfare of our entire state.”

The core concern among critics is the measure’s key funder: Lyft. The rideshare company, which has poured more than $45 million into the campaign, is required by the state’s Air Resources Board to electrify 90% of its fleet by 2035 and has committed to transitioning all vehicles by 2030.

“It’s pretty clear what it’s for, right? I mean, it’s a rideshare company that has to transition to electric vehicles, and there just happens to be a ballot measure that would fund electric vehicles,” said Matt Rodriquez, campaign manager for Vote No on Proposition 30, who added that allowing one company to shape climate policy was an “ominous” proposition for democracy. “It’s not a question that electric vehicles or renewables are not important. The question is, how do you do it? And do you do it with stakeholders, or do you do it the way they did it, by going to the ballot?”

Supporters are quick to point out that precisely zero dollars raised would go to Lyft but also acknowledge that the measure could help its drivers, many of whom may not be able to afford the switch to an EV without subsidies like those included in Prop. 30.

“There’s nothing in the proposition that says the money goes to Lyft,” said Joni Eisen of the San Francisco Climate Emergency Coalition. “Everybody will benefit if the air gets cleaner, if we get closer to our climate goals. Everybody will.”

Opponents, which include the California Chamber of Commerce, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Gap Inc. chairman Rob Fisher, argue that raising the income tax to over 15% — especially given spiking interest rates and creeping inflation — would drive affluent taxpayers from the state, discourage business and innovation, and have trickle-down consequences for small businesses.

But even with the historic influx of federal, state and local dollars being directed toward climate action, including the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act and California’s recent $54 billion investment aimed at curbing pollution and transitioning to clean energy, environmental and transit advocates say it’s not nearly enough to address the scope and scale of the problem.

“The IRA is an incredibly important piece of legislation,” said Nick Josefowtiz, chief policy officer at the San Francisco think tank SPUR. “But the projections are that the IRA will help reduce carbon emissions in the United States by 40%. And if that’s all we did, the planet still burns; 40% is just not enough.”

While it may seem like Teslas and other EVs are abundant in the Bay Area, Josefowtiz noted that a meager 3% of Californians currently own EVs – a number that will need to increase exponentially in the coming years in order to curb emissions.

“Talk all you want about the policies and the investments that we’ve made — today, 97% of vehicles are powered by fossil fuels,” said Josefowtiz, who helped develop Prop. 30. “That’s why this measure is focused so directly on vehicles. And the other reason is that vehicles are also the largest source of air pollution.”

That pollution is unevenly distributed in the state. Advocates are especially concerned about the diesel emissions from long-haul trucks, agricultural equipment and city buses drifting into communities situated near ports, warehouses and other industrial sites — communities often already suffering from health impacts wrought by hazardous environmental burdens.

“We need to clean up all of it: cars, trucks, buses,” said Magavern. “But the biggest single source of air pollution in California is diesel exhaust from trucks. We need to retire those old, dirty diesel trucks and replace them with zero-emission trucks — and that’s an expensive proposition.”

And while a wealth tax in a state already saddled with some of the highest income taxes in the nation was always going to be a hard sell to voters, the cost of inaction is incalculable, said Josefowitz. “The cost is enormous if we don’t pass Prop. 30,” he said. “A vote no on Prop. 30 is really a vote for the status quo.”

Comments / 5

Shirley Graham-Suneson
4d ago

Electric cars the batteries need lots more time to be researched. These are not green friendly at all but NO. On everything in California

Reply
7
Mary J
3d ago

Most? You must be talking to the elite. The middle and lower class can't afford electric vehicles. even if they can afford them, they can't afford to maintain them. Older homes, apartments & mobile homes don't even have the capability to charge the vehicles.

Reply
2
Jj
4d ago

No no no most people don’t think that! Another propaganda story trying to brainwash people to believe it.

Reply
3
