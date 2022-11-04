KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — At roughly 5:00 a.m. on Monday, Forsyth County Sheriffs and Kernersville Police were alerted to a shooting at the 4000 Block of Weatherton Drive. Upon arrival, Deputies found one individual deceased and one other outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The general public has no imminent danger or threat. Further confirmed information will be released when appropriate. The investigation is still ongoing and this story is developing.

