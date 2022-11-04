ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will buy the Washington Commanders?

By Kelsey Dallas
Deseret News
 4 days ago
A Washington Commanders fan holds up a “Sell the team” sign during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. | Zach Bolinger, Associated Press

The Washington Commanders are not yet on the market, but that hasn’t stopped business experts and NFL insiders from debating who could be preparing a bid for the team.

The rumor mill went into hyperdrive this week after news broke that the current owner, Dan Snyder, had hired Bank of America to explore a sale.

The most talked about potential offer involves Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has reportedly had an interest in NFL ownership for several years.

“Bezos has interest in bidding for the (Commanders), according to a person familiar with the situation, and his bid might include music mogul Jay-Z as an investor,” The Washington Post reported.

Bezos, who is currently the fourth-richest person in the world, according to Forbes , already has a stake in the NFL through his ownership of Amazon. This year, Amazon’s streaming video service, Prime Video, started exclusively broadcasting Thursday night games.

“Bezos attended the opening Thursday night game of the season carried by Amazon — the Chiefs-Chargers game Sept. 15 in Kansas City, Mo. — and sat alongside (NFL commissioner Roger) Goodell for at least part of the game,” The Washington Post reported.

One strike against the theory that Bezos wants to own an NFL team is that he did not put forward a bid for the last team that was for sale.

“He apparently did not enter the bidding for the Denver Broncos, who were sold by the Pat Bowlen Trust in June for $4.65 billion to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton,” The Washington Post reported.

But Bezos may have been waiting for the right team to come on the market — and the Commanders could fit the bill, according to CBS Sports .

“If Bezos is going to buy any team, the Commanders definitely make sense and a big reason for that is because he’s already making roots in the area. Not only does he own The Washington Post, but Amazon’s monstrous second headquarters (HQ2) is being built in nearby Arlington,” the article said.

Who is Byron Allen?

Another billionaire expected to bid on the Commanders is Byron Allen, who founded Entertainment Studios.

Unlike Bezos, Allen did bid on the Denver Broncos, after being encouraged to by Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft , according to Front Office Sports .

If Allen’s second attempt to own an NFL team is successful, he would become the league’s “first Black principal team owner,” The Washington Post reported.

Other potential bidders for the Washington Commanders

After news broke of the Snyder family exploring a sale, Sports Illustrated put together a list of potential buyers, which was mostly based on the list of Broncos bidders.

Here are some of the notable individuals and groups highlighted by Sports Illustrated:

  • Josh Harris, who co-owns the Philadelphia 76ers.
  • David Blitzer, who has stakes in the 76ers, the Cleveland Guardians and Real Salt Lake.
  • Mark Walter and Todd Boehly, who co-own the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chelsea F.C., which is part of the English Premier League. They’re also minority owners of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Deseret News

