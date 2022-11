Men’s basketball opened their season off with a home game against Hosana Bible College. The Trojans came out on top, outscoring the Warbirds 103-41. FTCC vs. Hosana Bible College (W, 103-41) The Trojans scored 64 points in the first half, outscoring Hosana Bible College by 41 points. The Warbirds...

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO