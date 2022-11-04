ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Fall prevention tips for seniors & Items to make getting around easier

One in three adults over age 65 fall each year – and it is the leading cause of accidental death for seniors. Most falls can be prevented. Mary Lynn & Mike with 101 Mobility of Northeast Wisconsin are helping people stay in their homes and "age in place” safely. They joined Amy with some things you can do to prevent falls and some options to help getting around a lot more safe and easy.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

The Building for Kids celebrates 30th birthday in Appleton

APPLEOTN (WLUK) – The Building for Kids Children’s Museum celebrated its 30th anniversary Saturday. A birthday bash was held for families to celebrate. There were birthday-themed activities, face painting, goody bags, and birthday confetti. People who attended were entered into a drawing for a free membership. An adults-only...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green footprints take over Northeast Wisconsin for runaway prevention

APPLETON (WLUK) -- November marks National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention month. The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley's Home Base program, along with community partners, are shining a light on the little-known population. Green footprints are spread throughout more than 60 businesses around Northeast Wisconsin. "Green is...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Gift Ideas from HobbyTown

The guys from HobbyTown join Amy to take a look at some of the fun and unique gift ideas they carry in the store - there is something for everyone! Take a look. HobbyTown has 3 locations in Northeast Wisconsin including Green Bay, Appleton & Oshkosh. Visit Hobbytown.com for more...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Valley Transit to relocate Neenah Transit Center

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Some routes will change as Valley Transit relocates its Neenah center closer to city hall. Starting Nov. 14, the Neenah transit center located at Church and Doty Street will move to East Doty Avenue and Walnut Street. The routes affected will include:. Route 30 – Neenah-Menasha.
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

8 displaced after Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Eight people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Green Bay Monday night. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an alarm in an apartment complex around 6:35 p.m. While on the way to the Leeland Street complex, the department received multiple calls about smoke coming from an apartment.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay names two finalists for next fire chief

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two finalists have been named for Green Bay Metro Fire Chief. One of the candidates will succeed Chief David Litton, who will be retiring at the end of the year. The finalists are:. Robert Goplin, 25-year veteran of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, currently serving...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

White deer sighted in Winnebago County

LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

UWGB Jamaica Classic games to air on CW 14

(WLUK) -- You won't have to travel to the Caribbean to watch the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men's basketball team in action in Jamaica. WCWF CW 14 will be your home for the UWGB games in the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic. At 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18, the Phoenix take on Queens University in the tournament's Rose Hall Division semifinal.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Gas prices surge in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Gas prices are up by at least a quarter a gallon in Wisconsin, compared to last week. In Green Bay, the average price at the pump rose 34.9 cents per gallon averaging $3.81/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.76/g, up 31.8...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Reward offered for information on missing man

OCONTO (WLUK) -- The family of a missing man is offering a reward for information leading to his location. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31 getting into a vehicle with a male, Oconto police say. According to a post on the Oconto Police Department's Facebook page, Wenzel's...
OCONTO, WI
Fox11online.com

Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy