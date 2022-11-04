Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Fall prevention tips for seniors & Items to make getting around easier
One in three adults over age 65 fall each year – and it is the leading cause of accidental death for seniors. Most falls can be prevented. Mary Lynn & Mike with 101 Mobility of Northeast Wisconsin are helping people stay in their homes and "age in place” safely. They joined Amy with some things you can do to prevent falls and some options to help getting around a lot more safe and easy.
Fox11online.com
Give to the FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks drive
(WLUK) -- FOX 11 is again teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving season. Non-perishable food items will be collected at sites in Green Bay, Menasha and Oshkosh from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates:. Schedule. Monday, Nov. 14: Paul’s Pantry will...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees early but beautiful sunset after turning back the clocks
(WLUK) -- Even with the end of Daylight Saving Time pushing sunset up to around 4:30 p.m. these days, many people in Northeast Wisconsin got a chance to capture Monday's sunset. Viewers in Oshkosh submitted pictures of vibrant skies, while others saw more pastel colors as the sun set. Share...
Fox11online.com
Give the gift of reading this holiday season with the Manitowoc Public Library
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Public Library is running its "Best Gift Ever" Book Drive starting this week. The campaign collects new, unwrapped books for families in need. Books can be dropped off in a bin near the first-floor service desk at the library. The drive goes from November 7th...
Fox11online.com
The Building for Kids celebrates 30th birthday in Appleton
APPLEOTN (WLUK) – The Building for Kids Children’s Museum celebrated its 30th anniversary Saturday. A birthday bash was held for families to celebrate. There were birthday-themed activities, face painting, goody bags, and birthday confetti. People who attended were entered into a drawing for a free membership. An adults-only...
Fox11online.com
Green footprints take over Northeast Wisconsin for runaway prevention
APPLETON (WLUK) -- November marks National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention month. The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley's Home Base program, along with community partners, are shining a light on the little-known population. Green footprints are spread throughout more than 60 businesses around Northeast Wisconsin. "Green is...
Fox11online.com
Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
Fox11online.com
Excitement grows for some, as windy weather hits the lakeshore
MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) --Most of Northeast Wisconsin was under a high wind warning for a good potion of the day on Saturday. This wind isn’t what most people hoped for, for their Saturday weather but, some love to get out and enjoy all the elements Wisconsin has to offer.
Fox11online.com
Gift Ideas from HobbyTown
The guys from HobbyTown join Amy to take a look at some of the fun and unique gift ideas they carry in the store - there is something for everyone! Take a look. HobbyTown has 3 locations in Northeast Wisconsin including Green Bay, Appleton & Oshkosh. Visit Hobbytown.com for more...
Fox11online.com
Valley Transit to relocate Neenah Transit Center
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Some routes will change as Valley Transit relocates its Neenah center closer to city hall. Starting Nov. 14, the Neenah transit center located at Church and Doty Street will move to East Doty Avenue and Walnut Street. The routes affected will include:. Route 30 – Neenah-Menasha.
Fox11online.com
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc police ask for help finding dog, owner after biting incident at Blue Rail Park
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc police are looking for the public's assistance with a dog bite incident. The Manitowoc Police Department responded to a report of a dog bite incident at 3:50 p.m. Monday at Blue Rail Park. The incident happened along the walkway to the fenced-in dog area. Police say...
Fox11online.com
8 displaced after Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Eight people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Green Bay Monday night. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an alarm in an apartment complex around 6:35 p.m. While on the way to the Leeland Street complex, the department received multiple calls about smoke coming from an apartment.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay names two finalists for next fire chief
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two finalists have been named for Green Bay Metro Fire Chief. One of the candidates will succeed Chief David Litton, who will be retiring at the end of the year. The finalists are:. Robert Goplin, 25-year veteran of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, currently serving...
Fox11online.com
Town of Rockland holds emotional public hearing for potential private manure storage pit
(WLUK) -- A public hearing was held in Brown County on Monday. People around the town of Rockland voiced their opinion about a potential, private 2 million-gallon manure digester storage pit. But the measure failed by a three to zero vote, with the town board denying the company's request for...
Fox11online.com
White deer sighted in Winnebago County
LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
Fox11online.com
UWGB Jamaica Classic games to air on CW 14
(WLUK) -- You won't have to travel to the Caribbean to watch the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men's basketball team in action in Jamaica. WCWF CW 14 will be your home for the UWGB games in the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic. At 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18, the Phoenix take on Queens University in the tournament's Rose Hall Division semifinal.
Fox11online.com
Gas prices surge in Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Gas prices are up by at least a quarter a gallon in Wisconsin, compared to last week. In Green Bay, the average price at the pump rose 34.9 cents per gallon averaging $3.81/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.76/g, up 31.8...
Fox11online.com
Reward offered for information on missing man
OCONTO (WLUK) -- The family of a missing man is offering a reward for information leading to his location. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31 getting into a vehicle with a male, Oconto police say. According to a post on the Oconto Police Department's Facebook page, Wenzel's...
Fox11online.com
Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
Comments / 0