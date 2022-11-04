Read full article on original website
More Details: Man Wanted for Absecon, NJ, Armed Home Invasion Arrested in Atlantic City
More details have been released in connection to the arrest of an Atlantic City man who was wanted for an alleged armed robbery in Absecon last month. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue.
Man Wanted for Absecon, NJ, Armed Robbery Arrested in Atlantic City
Authorities say a man who was wanted for his involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last month has been arrested and found to be in possession of a stolen, loaded gun. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue. The detective recognized DeBerry from a flyer distributed by the Absecon Police Department from the incident on October 28th.
Absecon armed robbery fugitive arrested with loaded gun in Atlantic City, police say
An Atlantic City man wanted in an Absecon armed robbery was arrested with a loaded handgun, police said. Douglas DeBerry, 24, was seen walking east in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue at about 11:15 Sunday morning, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Detective Fariyd Holmes recognized him from a flyer distributed
Fugitive in Somers Point killing captured in Vermont
An Egg Harbor Township man wanted in the killing of a Somers Point father of seven was arrested in Vermont this weekend. Tyreek Crawford, 20, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10. The next morning, there was a large police presence at a...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Sentenced For Illegally Possessing Rifle, Fake Federal ID Badges
Authorities say a man from Ocean County has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short-barrel rifle, a silencer, and numerous fake badges of various federal agencies. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 57-year-old Jeffrey Backlund of Waretown had previously pleaded guilty...
Woman struck and killed in Gloucester Twp. hit-and-run crash
Other motorists stayed with the hit-and-run victim until medics arrived. She died at the hospital.
Fatal Hit-and-run: Woman Killed Crossing Black Horse Pike in Camden County, NJ
A woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Camden County late Monday night. The Gloucester Township Police Department says the accident happened just before 10:30 PM in the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and the 42 Freeway. According to
N.J drug dealer headed to prison for selling fentanyl and cocaine he bought on the dark web
A New Jersey drug dealer has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for selling cocaine and fentanyl analogue pills he purchased on the dark web. Richard Dobin, 30, of Manasquan, was caught while he tried to expand his operation by manufacturing his own pills using pill press machines and raw powders at a stash house located in Middletown, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said.
Man and woman arrested for drugs after fleeing Atlantic City police
Reports of a drug deal in front of an Atlantic City business led to the arrests of a man and woman Friday. Police were called to the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue at 5:11 p.m., according to the report. On November 4, 2022, a man and a woman were arrested...
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
South Jersey Woman Dies When Deer Crashes Through Her Car
A woman from Newfield, Gloucester County died Sunday evening when a deer smashed through her front windshield and traveled through the car, exiting out the back rear windshield. Karen Juliano, 63 was driving on Rt. 47, Delsea Drive, in Newfield at about 5:15 pm Sunday, just a few streets from...
Cops seek tips after 3 wounded in shooting outside bar
Three people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting outside a Bridgeton bar early Sunday morning. Officers already in the area heard gunshots around 1:30 a.m. and responded to Lolita’s Bar, on the 500 block of North Pearl Street, according to Bridgeton Police. They found one victim at the...
Man charged after argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa
Authorities say 23-year-old Joshua Frazier was involved in a verbal argument with a 34-year-old victim inside the store.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Police release images of vehicle wanted in Kensington shooting that injured 9
Philadelphia police have released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting of nine people over the weekend in the city's Kensington section.
Pleasantville teen bicyclist critically injured in Somers Point crash
A Pleasantville teen had to be airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center after colliding with a vehicle Saturday evening. The 14-year-old and a vehicle collided at Ocean Heights Avenue and the bike path in Somers Point just before 6 p.m., Chief Robert Somers said. Driver Tia Coppin, 25, of Atlantic City,...
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the
Atlantic City man arrested for holding woman at gunpoint
An Atlantic City man previously convicted in a pistol-whipping was arrested after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint Wednesday using a replica handgun. Police received a call at about 12:40 p.m. from Gloucester Township police about a woman being held at gunpoint in an apartment on South Florida Avenue. It was not clear why that department got the call.
Atlantic County, NJ Early Voting Doesn’t Appear To Be Worth It
It’s Midterm General Election Day. The polls are about to open and the stakes couldn’t be higher. We wanted to take a look at the now completed early voting season and the vote by mail ballots, through yesterday. For hundreds of years, we had one General Election Day....
The Top 10 Food Cities in South Jersey, Including Atlantic City
We have some great restaurants in South Jersey. Check that: We have a lot of great restaurants in South Jersey. What follows is my own list of the Top 10 Food Cities in South Jersey. It's my ranking, based on my own brain - and stomach. Maybe with a little heart mixed in.
