Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey Resident
A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox.Morristown Minute. A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
njbmagazine.com
Newark Beth Israel Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center has appointed two leaders to chief executive positions within the organization. Amy Doran, BA, BS, MS, APN-c has been appointed chief operating officer, she is the first woman to hold this role at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. Denise Shepherd, MA, RN has been appointed the hospital’s new chief nursing officer.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
15-year-old from Lodi, NJ missing for 5 days
LODI — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday. Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen walking toward Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 p.m., according to Lodi police juvenile Detective Legrand Castro. She did not take her cell phone when she left, he said. "Iris, if you are...
Car Struck By Train In Jersey City
A sedan was struck by a train Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Jersey City. There were no injuries reported in the crash at 1st and Washington Street grade crossing — between Harsmus Cove and Harborside stations — around 3:50 p.m., NJ Transit officials said. No injuries were reported to...
njbmagazine.com
A Night When NJ Scientists Were Stars!
The Research & Development Council of New Jersey (R&D Council) last Thursday honored the winners of the 2022 Edison Patent Awards, the state’s highest recognition for inventors and innovators. Fourteen winning patents created by 54 inventors were recognized. Additionally, Princeton chemist and Nobel Prize Winner David W.C. MacMillan, Ph.D....
Benefit Set to Help Dutchess County Correctional Officer and Family In Poughkeepsie
A benefit for Baby Hazel, who was born with a condition that requires many surgeries, is set to take place this weekend. One organization helping get the word out for this event is the DC 10-13 Foundation of the Hudson Valley, a not-for-profit organization formed by a group of current and former police officers, public officials and private citizens back in 2015, established to help aid all Law Enforcement of the Hudson Valley (police, courts, jail, probation and members of their immediate family) who have suffered hardship due to injury, illness or any other unfortunate circumstances which may have occurred on or off duty.
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
wrnjradio.com
Two injured in knife assault in Morris County
DOVER, NJ (Morris County) – Two people were injured following a knife assault early Sunday morning in Dover, according to police. On November 6, at around 1:18 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Blackwell Street near Mercer Street for a reported altercation between multiple men, police said.
Drunk NJ school bus driver had kids on board in crash, prosecutors say
WOODLAND PARK — A school bus driver is charged with 42 counts of endangering the welfare of a child after a crash on Friday. Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, was drunk behind the wheel of the bus with high school students on board when he crashed into a parked car, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
Officers injured by woman, 18, during arrest on Long Island
A woman is facing charges for multiple assaults that occurred during an arrest on Long Island Monday night, authorities said.
hobokengirl.com
These 2 Dogs Are Looking For Forever Homes in North Jersey or NYC
Meet Jujyfruit and Solana — two dogs that are looking to be adopted out of Waldo’s Rescue Pen and into North Jersey or New York City homes. Jujyfruit is an energetic and social Pitbull mix, while Solana is an Austrian Black/Brown Hound + Beagle mix who loves to cuddle and take naps. Both pups are very social, love being around other dogs, and would do best in a home that already has one (or more). Read on to learn more about these pups and how to adopt them from Waldo’s Rescue Pen.
Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week
A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
Truck hauling gravel overturns in near Palisades Center in West Nyack
Police say the driver was traveling south around 9 a.m. on Route 303 when he veered off and rolled over.
Crash Involving Unmarked Police Car Jams Paramus Intersection
A multi-vehicle crash involving an unmarked police car jammed an intersection in Paramus Tuesday, Nov. 8. The unmarked Glen Rock police SUV was stopped on West Grove Street waiting to turn right on Paramus Road, when another vehicle ran a red light and hit it during morning rush hour, Paramus police tell Daily Voice.
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
Woman, 18, found dead in N.J.
An 18-year-old woman was found dead in East Windsor on Monday morning. Julia McDaid, of East Windsor, was located at Bear Brook just off Oak Creek Road shortly after 9 a.m, East Windsor police said in a statement. McDaid’s death is not considered suspicious though the circumstances remain unclear, police...
