Read full article on original website
Related
WWLP 22News
10 best electric wine openers to thank your holiday host
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If someone invites you to their home, it’s a common custom to gift them with a bottle of wine. This assumes, however, that they have a wine opener. In case they don’t, and in the spirit of the giving season, consider pairing that bottle with an electric wine opener. These handy tools can drill into a cork and pull it out easily with the touch of a button - all you need to do is hold it steady while it works.
Lively guinea pig and giraffe toys flagged as ‘Christmas bestsellers’
An interactive guinea pig which has babies and a “booty shaking” disco giraffe are predicted to be among the bestselling toys this Christmas as retailers battle for custom with toy ranges tailored to suit “every budget”. With the cost of living crisis looming large, the DreamToys...
WWLP 22News
PlayStation 5 available online now just in time for holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The PlayStation 5 has been available for two years. Well, sort of. For the past 24 months, this Sony gaming console has been harder to get than chlorine tablets, baby formula, toilet paper and early Covid tests combined. But yesterday, the highly coveted PS5 was available for online purchase directly from Sony at the regular $499.99 price, and it got gamers excited.
Comments / 0