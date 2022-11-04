Read full article on original website
Police looking for 3 missing runaways in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating three missing girls they say ran away together from their homes. Detectives said Star Ulloa, 13, Savannah Dodd, 14, and Harlett Urbina, 12, were all last seen Monday, Nov. 7. Dodd and Urbina were last seen around 8:30 p.m....
Man fatally shot in Fort Pierce ID'd
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a man who was fatally shot in Fort Pierce early Sunday morning. The incident occurred near the 100 block of Hilton Drive. Detectives identified the homicide victim as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr.., but did not release any further details or motive...
Freight train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say
Delray Beach police said a freight train hit and killed a person Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and East Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. Police said a freight struck and killed a pedestrian on the FEC tracks. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper...
Boynton Beach police: Man who appeared 'lost and disoriented' identified
UPDATE: Boynton Beach police say the man in the photo has been identified. Boynton Beach police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say appears to be lost and disoriented. The man in the photo is currently at a Boynton Beach fire station with police and fire...
Man stabbed during altercation at gas station dies at hospital
One man died at a hospital Saturday after he was stabbed during an altercation at a gas station near West Palm Beach, deputies said. The incident occurred Saturday shortly before 4 p.m. at the Speedway gas station located in the 5000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office...
Treasure Coast residents prepare homes, shutters ahead of Nicole
JR Henry is ready for Christmas season, but he knows that hurricane season isn’t over yet. "I was here for (Hurricane) Andrew (in 1992)," Henry recalled. The Florida native said he's got metal shutters in the garage of his Fort Pierce rental home, ready to put up. "Which I...
Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. According to the sheriff's office, at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to do a welfare check in the 6500 block of Monmouth Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found an elderly man...
Indiantown Marina, boat owners prep ahead of Nicole
Crews at Indiantown Marina are trying to make the most of the next 48 hours to squeeze in as many preps as possible as Subtropical Storm Nicole makes its way to Florida. Just when Indiantown Marina owner Scott Watson was ready to start putting hurricane season behind him, Watson learned that the storm was making its way to Florida.
Palm Beach County issues evacuations for barrier island, mobile home residents
Palm Beach County officials have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas and barrier islands as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The evacuations are for Zones A and B and will begin...
Residents of Delray Beach neighborhood hope Geotube can withstand storm
People who live at Southeast First Street and Marine Way in Delray Beach know the drill when it comes to flooding. In fact, the signs are there warning about street flooding because the area is so prone to flooding during high tides and king tides. Now comes another concern with the potential threat of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
A hurricane warning has been issued Tuesday for Boca Raton north to the Flagler/Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm...
Western communities in Palm Beach County preparing for flooding ahead of Nicole
In the western communities of Loxahatchee and The Acreage, crews are preparing for Subtropical Storm Nicole. On Monday, crews lowered canals and cleared out back trees and power lines in preparation for any impact that may come from the storm-- flooding being the biggest concern. Just a month ago, Ryan...
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to Nicole's current track, many facilities will...
Voluntary evacuations to begin in Martin County as Nicole approaches
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida, Martin County leaders are preparing to open shelters and order evacuations. County officials announced that voluntary evacuations will begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. for residents of Zones A & B, which includes residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall's Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying, vulnerable areas.
Barrier island residents closely monitor track of Nicole
Officials in both St. Lucie and Martin counties said their emergency management workers are putting plans in place as they monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole's development. Officials with the Martin County Emergency Management team said they are in constant contact with the National Weather Service, the sheriff's office and the local school district.
Subtropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen Tuesday as it approaches Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen on Tuesday as it pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. According to the 4 a.m. advisory from the NHC, Nicole is located 400 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas and has...
Early voting ends Sunday in Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties
Early voting will end Sunday in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties. In Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties, early voting ended Saturday. Polls will be open Sunday at 21 different early voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In St. Lucie County, polls will remain open across six...
Palm Beach County leaders on Nicole: Be prepared, but don’t panic
Palm Beach County leaders had a shared message to residents Monday ahead of a potential threat from Subtropical Storm Nicole – be prepared, but don’t panic. "I just want the residents to know that they need to be monitoring the situation," Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth said during a news conference with other county leaders and elected officials. "It's a situation where we're going to be watching the storm. If you're a new resident, then this is new to you, obviously. You're going to be a little bit concerned about hearing that there's a subtropical storm out there. But this is not something to be terribly concerned about because we're built for this."
New 5K to help fund programs from Delray Beach to Jupiter
D.I.A.D. (Done In A Day): Assists with more than 20 organizations to help with projects that can be completed in a day. Eye & Ear Alert: Providing ear and eye screenings to preschoolers and young students. Kids In The Kitchen: Importance of living a healthy lifestyle through education, cooking demonstrations,...
