Celebrate Rock Island Library’s 150th birthday
The Rock Island Public Library was the first library to open in Illinois (Nov. 25, 1872), and the library will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a community birthday party on Thursday, Nov. 10. A full year of activities will kick off with the free party from 3 p.m. to 6...
Winter Nights Winter Lights Sparks to Life November 18
11.18 – 12.11 WED – SUN | 5-9 PM. *Open: New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day. *Closed: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, featuring new, entertaining experiences. Explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of our outdoor light exhibit as you experience our largest fundraiser of the year. New this year, visit the Conductors’ Garden for a dancing light show featuring a live recording from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.
Festival of Trees Parade Floats Into Davenport November 19
The largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest is BACK and better than ever!. Quad City Arts will fill the streets with music, fun, and excitement again this year for the 29th annual Festival of Trees Holiday Parade on Saturday, November 19 at 10am in Downtown Davenport!. Co-Title Sponsors: Arconic,...
Disney On Ice Skates Into Moline December 1-4
Discover why no dream is too big at Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic at Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK December 1-4! Seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beast’s enchanted castle, experience Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, and sing along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart. Be inspired by Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter, and watch Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true.
Mercado in Moline to unveil colorful new murals
At 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, Mercado on Fifth will unveil three colorful murals that celebrate Hispanic culture on its newly renovated building at 423 12th St., Moline. The approximately 2,500-square-feet of murals feature a ballet folklorico dancer in a colorful gown, a field of marigold flowers and images inspired by Day of the Dead, among other intricate details. The murals also pay homage to the organization’s history with a realistic portrait of Mercado on Fifth founder Bob Ontiveros, according to a Tuesday release from the nonprofit.
QC Storm fans paint the ice to honor veterans
The Quad City Storm is hosting its Salute to Military Ice Painting Monday, November 7 until 7:00 p.m. Storm fans can stop by the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, located at 1201 River Dr., Moline, to paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces on the ice.
'The community steps up' l Clinton County group holds kick-off party for annual holiday toy drive
CLINTON, Iowa — One area toy drive hosted a kick-off party celebrating donating toys to children for the holidays. Scott for Tot's toy drive held a kick-off party at Legends Draft Haus in Clinton on Saturday, Nov. 5. The toy drive provides toys for children during the holidays for families in need.
Library hosts Makerspace session for gift-making
The Clinton Public Library will host an open house in the Makerspace, the library’s creative design lab, on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 3:30-7 p.m. at the main branch, 306 8th Ave. S. Attendees will learn about how they can create personalized, homemade gifts in the Makerspace just in time for the holiday season.
‘Taste of the Holidays’ event set for Hy-Vee stores Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., area Hy-Vee stores will be hosting a “Taste of the Holidays” event. Dionn Copper invites viewers to come by to enjoy tastings and demos as a way to learn new food and wine pairing ideas for the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner or any pre-Holiday celebrations. Featured items will be Holiday Meal Packs, charcuterie boards and a sushi bar.
New Galesburg library receives over $1M through match grant
A new library in Galesburg received more than $1 million through a match grant challenge by the Galesburg Community Foundation to the Galesburg Public Library Foundation. According to a release, for every $2.00 donated, the Galesburg Community Foundation matched an additional $1.00 up to $350,000. By September 30, more than $700,000 had been donated, resulting in a total gift of more $1,050,000 to be used by Galesburg Public Library Foundation to build out the community room in the new library, which will serve as a multi-purpose space for the public.
Pet of the Week | Ripley
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Ripley is a sweet treat-loving mama and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
REVIEW: Black Box births beautiful, witty show about moms
They say parenthood is the hardest job you’ll ever love, and as the father of two boys, I’d have to agree. Parenthood ideally should be a true partnership, but the latest wonderful entry at Moline’s Black Box Theatre shows us one side of the equation – in the snarky, sweet, sarcastic, stirring and often silly “Motherhood: The Musical.”
'That's the type of guy he is' | Rock Island deputy goes 'Beyond the Badge' as resource officer
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Police officers and other law enforcement officials put their lives on the line daily, and many go above and beyond their everyday duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in...
WaterMark Corners | Moline Centre
Amy Trimble stopped by to talk about her and her mother’s innovative, intriguing, and inspiring business. For more information visit molincentre.org and watermarkcorners.com.
First Alert Day Saturday November 5th, until 8 PM for Strong Winds!
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday will NOT be a day to plan for raking leaves! Blustery winds behind a potent frontal system will produce gusts to between 30 and 50 miles per hour for much of the day. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued by the National Weather Service until 4 PM for our southern counties, and until 7 PM for areas north of I-80, with the First Alert Day ending at 8 pm. When you have the chance, you should secure loose items in your yard if you can’t bring them in. Power companies anticipate at least sporadic power outages with winds at 40 mph due to the potential for power lines to be snapped by falling tree limbs. Fortunately, most of our trees have lost their leaves so they might not be as susceptible to limb loss as they would be with more leaves, but the possibility remains for downed tree limbs and power lines. The wind should begin to relax Saturday night, but it will remain breezy into Sunday.
Legend Says Don’t Touch this Black Angel in Iowa Or You’ll Die
It's known as the creepiest urban legend in all of Iowa. It's a black angel that overlooks the grave in a cemetery. If you dare touch it, the legend says you'll die without question. Business Insider declared The Black Angel of the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City as the most...
A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler
22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
'Positive vibes only' | Message behind fundraising efforts for East Moline Police Sgt. Lind
ALEDO, Ill. — An Aledo clothing business is printing shirts in support of an East Moline Police officer wounded on the job. 52-year-old arson suspect Adrian Rogers assaulted Sgt. William Lind while the officer attempted to arrest him, according to police. Police added that Sgt. Lind is still recovering at a hospital in Peoria.
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
The History of Von Maur Over 150 Years
Through two world wars, the Great Depression, recessions, massive retail consolidation and the rise of the internet and alternative shopping, the 150-year-old Von Maur has managed to survive and slowly grow through its 150-year history. The key to its longevity: operating pleasant, stress-free, easy-to-shop department stores; selectively opening and closing stores; maintaining a relatively large payroll to provide service on the selling floors; never assuming too much debt; taking a long-term view to growth; staying independent; and, perhaps most important of all, having a loyal customer base. 1872: J.H.C. Petersen & Sons Co. is founded on West Second Street in Davenport,...
