Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
WVU presses its way to win in season opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In some ways, the season opener for WVU men’s basketball was a blast from the past. It also could be very revealing about how Bob Huggins’ current unit, which he believes will excel on defense, will operate this season. In their 76-58 win over...
WTRF
WVU women’s soccer to host Virginia Tech in first round of NCAA Tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After missing the NCAA Tournament last season — and ending its lengthy streak of consecutive appearances — WVU women’s soccer is back in the field of 64. West Virginia will face Virginia Tech in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The...
WTRF
5 Mountaineers make Big 12 All-Tournament Team
After claiming the Big 12 Championship for the fifth time in program history, five Mountaineers were named to the All-Tournament Team. Fifth years Jordan Brewster and Lauren Segalla headlined the list of awardees. Brewster was name the tournament’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player, while Segalla was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
WTRF
West Virginia out to end skid, saddle Sooners with fifth loss
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and West Virginia coach Neal Brown are trying to keep their teams in a positive mindset entering Saturday’s game between the Sooners and the Mountaineers in Morgantown, W.Va. The Sooners enter the matchup following a 38-35 loss to Baylor that was Oklahoma’s fourth loss in...
WTRF
Brewster garners national recognition for game-winning goals at Big 12 Tournament
West Virginia fifth-year senior Jordan Brewster has earned national recognition for her game-winning goals in the Big 12 Soccer Championship over the weekend. Brewster was named College Soccer News’ Women’s Soccer Player of the Week Monday afternoon, and was added to the outlet’s Women’s National Team of the Week.
WTRF
Vote for your Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s trip to Ames might not have gone as planned, but there were still plenty of positive performances from individual Mountaineers that stood out. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of...
WTRF
West Virginia places second at WVU Fall Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team finished in second place at the WVU Fall Classic after finishing with a team score of 4733 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. West Virginia (8-1, 3-0 GARC)...
WTRF
WVU injury update: Mathis to return to action, Woods “questionable”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown gave the latest injury update on his team Tuesday afternoon. The Mountaineers are expecting to see the return of their starting running back. However, multiple other contributors on both sides of the football are still dealing with injuries. Starting...
WTRF
Caldeira’s goal sends WVU to SBC semifinals
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship Quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at the Bell Soccer Complex. Freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute to send the fourth-seeded Mountaineers...
WTRF
Oklahoma at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU football returns to Morgantown for a Big 12 clash with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo: Military Appreciation/True Blue/Mountaineer Week. TV channel: FS1. Stream: FOX Sports.
WTRF
Six-day window used for final WVU football home game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 19 home Big 12 Conference football game against Kansas State. The game time and television network, for the...
WTRF
Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
WTRF
Brewster’s OT long bomb gives WVU latest Big 12 Tournament title
It’s no secret that Jordan Brewster, on top of being one of the best defensive players in the country, has one of the strongest kicking legs on this West Virginia women’s soccer team. But even Brewster wouldn’t mind a little assistance from the wind now and then.
Comments / 0