Central Texas library director guides branch through pandemic times

It is perhaps stating the obvious at this point to say the COVID-19 pandemic upended and changed the way in-person events are handled. For Pflugerville Public Library Director Jennifer Griswold, this meant adapting programming when the regular in-person nature of the library was disrupted. In fact, Griswold’s staff had been preparing even prior to the widespread lockdowns.
These Travis County election workers are helping Texans cast their ballots

For Americans casting their ballots, election workers ask to see a form of identification and then give instructions on how to work voting machines. They’re meant to serve as a point of guidance in the process – but since the 2020 election, which some claim was stolen despite there being no evidence, election workers have been under a national spotlight.
