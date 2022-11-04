ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg boys, Central Columbia girls claim District IV soccer championships

By AJ Donatoni
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday night, the Lewisburg boys and Central Columbia girls claimed District IV soccer championship. Both were in Class 2A, as the Green Dragons defeated Danville, 4-1, and the Bluejays defeated Lewisburg, 3-0.

