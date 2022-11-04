ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Powerball drawing delayed due to security protocol

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The lottery commission says the official results of Monday’s Powerball drawing won’t be known until later this morning, due to a delay with one participating lottery that is still processing sales and play data. All 48 participating lotteries must meet security requirements before a drawing...
westernmassnews.com

Residents busy buying Powerball tickets with jackpot at $1.9 billion

Educators in Amherst are demanding a fairer contract after an almost year long debate with the school committee. Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings. Updated: 7 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. Amherst-Pelham educators rally in...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Voice

Record $16.35 Million Megabucks Doubler Jackpot Ticket Sold In Ware

The largest lottery prize in Massachusetts this year has officially been claimed, officials said. NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield took home the record $16.35 million jackpot prize on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Massachusetts State Lottery reports. The prize was claimed two months after the Megabucks Doubler drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10.
WARE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. We started in Springfield where the annual Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony was held Monday to kick-off the beginning of Puerto Rican Heritage Month. Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the eventalong with State Senator...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $645,000 in Wilbraham

David Sonnefeld and Pamela Sonnefeld bought the property at 15 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Philip M. Pin and Marybeth J. Pin on Oct. 14, 2022, for $645,000 which works out to $230 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield native Darrell C. Byers expands Interise ‘Streetwise MBA’ to Springfield, Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD — There is a phrase Darrell C. Byers, Springfield native and CEO of Interise in Boston, repeats: “Work on your business, not in your business.”. What he means is that entrepreneurs and founders of small business — be they restaurants, health-care providers, transportation or home contracting — can get caught up in the day-to-day work and take their eyes off the strategic planning and long-term financial questions that make the difference in failure, survival and thriving.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Nov. 6

Record Heat Again Today? Back To Reality By Election Day. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Updated: 23 hours ago. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Crews respond to truck fire on...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wmasspi.com

Analysis: Despite Ruling, Springfield Still Singing God Save the King…

In September, Britons uttered a phrase they had not uttered in 70 years. “God, Save the King” became the national anthem with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, II. Her son, now King Charles, III, is the head of the state. But in Springfield, founded when it and Massachusetts were subjects of another King Charles, residents have been crooning this a tad longer.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin

WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
WARE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy