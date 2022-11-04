Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Powerball drawing delayed due to security protocol
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The lottery commission says the official results of Monday’s Powerball drawing won’t be known until later this morning, due to a delay with one participating lottery that is still processing sales and play data. All 48 participating lotteries must meet security requirements before a drawing...
westernmassnews.com
Residents busy buying Powerball tickets with jackpot at $1.9 billion
Educators in Amherst are demanding a fairer contract after an almost year long debate with the school committee. Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings. Updated: 7 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. Amherst-Pelham educators rally in...
Mass Lottery hosts toy drive across the state
The Massachusetts Lottery is hosting the seventh annual Holiday Toy Drive to benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The drive also reminds customers to purchase lottery tickets only for individuals over the age of 18.
Record $16.35 Million Megabucks Doubler Jackpot Ticket Sold In Ware
The largest lottery prize in Massachusetts this year has officially been claimed, officials said. NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield took home the record $16.35 million jackpot prize on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Massachusetts State Lottery reports. The prize was claimed two months after the Megabucks Doubler drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. We started in Springfield where the annual Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony was held Monday to kick-off the beginning of Puerto Rican Heritage Month. Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the eventalong with State Senator...
Single family residence sells for $645,000 in Wilbraham
David Sonnefeld and Pamela Sonnefeld bought the property at 15 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Philip M. Pin and Marybeth J. Pin on Oct. 14, 2022, for $645,000 which works out to $230 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
Springfield native Darrell C. Byers expands Interise ‘Streetwise MBA’ to Springfield, Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD — There is a phrase Darrell C. Byers, Springfield native and CEO of Interise in Boston, repeats: “Work on your business, not in your business.”. What he means is that entrepreneurs and founders of small business — be they restaurants, health-care providers, transportation or home contracting — can get caught up in the day-to-day work and take their eyes off the strategic planning and long-term financial questions that make the difference in failure, survival and thriving.
Smith College buys single family residence in Northampton for $675,000
Smith College acquired the property at 15 Ahwaga Avenue, Northampton, from Hyman S. Edelstein and Sally R. Edelstein on Oct. 18, 2022, for $675,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 4,639-square-foot lot.
7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell
One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The CT lottery also announced...
Friends of the Homeless gets funding for apartments and shelter beds at former 5th Alarm club
SPRINGFIELD — Friends of the Homeless and parent company Clinical & Support Options cleared a bar last week for its $17 million housing project at the former 5th Alarm nightclub at 775 Worthington St. The organization secured $400,000 in early-stage financing from the Community Economic Development Assistance Corp, according...
MGM Springfield celebrates holidays with tree lighting, skating rink opening
MGM is getting into the holiday spirit this year on November 25th with the annual tree lighting ceremony and the opening of Holiday Winter Wonderland on Amory Square and Springfield's only outdoor skating rink.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
The growing trend away from Daylight Saving Time
With Daylight Saving Time over we are back on standard time until we spring forward on Sunday, March 12.
PHOTO: Bald eagles spotted in Holyoke
A viewer captured two bald eagles sitting by the Waterfront Tavern in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Nov. 6
Record Heat Again Today? Back To Reality By Election Day. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Updated: 23 hours ago. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Crews respond to truck fire on...
wmasspi.com
Analysis: Despite Ruling, Springfield Still Singing God Save the King…
In September, Britons uttered a phrase they had not uttered in 70 years. “God, Save the King” became the national anthem with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, II. Her son, now King Charles, III, is the head of the state. But in Springfield, founded when it and Massachusetts were subjects of another King Charles, residents have been crooning this a tad longer.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
A house in Brimfield that sold for $149,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 47 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $324,812. The average price per square foot ended up at $217.
Federal Trade Commission puts out warning for scams
Medicare enrollment continues through December 7th. The healthcare program is for people 65 years old and up, but the Federal Trade Commission is putting out a warning that you need to be on the lookout for scams.
thereminder.com
Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin
WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
Springfield gas prices rise by 8 cents per gallon
Springfield’s average gas prices have risen 8.0 cents per gallon over the past week.
