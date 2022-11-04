A 26-year-old southwest Ohio man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in the shooting death of his neighbor, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that Austin Combs of Okeana is accused of shooting Anthony Lee King, 43, in the backyard of King’s home at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Combs is being held in jail on a $950,000 bond, the Journal News reports.

BUTLER COUNTY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO