FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman says neighbor killed her husband because ‘he thought he was a Democrat’
A 26-year-old southwest Ohio man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in the shooting death of his neighbor, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that Austin Combs of Okeana is accused of shooting Anthony Lee King, 43, in the backyard of King’s home at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Combs is being held in jail on a $950,000 bond, the Journal News reports.
Fox 19
Man accused of breaking into woman’s apartment, taking her baby
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, threatening her family, and taking her baby. Deanthony Smith is facing charges of burglary and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Prosecutors said he targeted a random woman he did not know. Smith allegedly...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman charged after stabbing husband in face with knife
CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested after stabbing her spouse, court documents say. According to documents, 34-year-old Danielle Nichole Rose Jones stabbed her husband in the face with a knife. Documents say he will "likely" require stitches. Jones is facing one charge of felonious assault.
Fox 19
Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the homicide victim killed on Nov. 5 by his neighbor. Anthony King, 43, of Okeana, died shortly after 3 p.m. from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s report reads. King was allegedly killed by his Chapel Road neighbor, 26-year-old...
Fox 19
2 minors arrested, 2 others wanted after suspect shoots at Hamilton County deputy
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juvenile suspects, including one who fired twice at a deputy and is searching for two others in connection with the incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Kyla Woods. No one was struck or hurt when...
Fox 19
Butler County fatal shooting could have been politically motivated: 911 calls
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - A murder investigation in Butler County is suspected of being politically motivated, according to recently released 911 calls. On Saturday afternoon, Butler County deputies were dispatched to an Okeana home for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, deputies found resident Anthony King, 43, dead...
West Chester quadruple homicide suspect returns to court Wednesday
Last month, after a three-week trial with nearly two weeks of testimony and 14 hours of deliberation, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard declared a mistrial
Fox 19
Man found guilty in attempted murder of Covington police officer: BODYCAM
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky man could spend more than 30 years behind bars after shooting a Covington police officer four years ago. A Kenton County jury found Brad Williams guilty of attempted murder of a police officer last week. The jury recommended a sentence of 35 years.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal Northside shooting
CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and charged in connection toa deadly shooting in Northside last week. According to court documents, 21-year-old Dicari Brown has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated murder for the shooting death of Tyrese Woodkins, 21. Woodkins was shot on the...
Fox 19
Dog’s bark credited with alerting neighbor to thief in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One local dog’s bark was certainly worse than its bite for a man accused of breaking into a Walnut Hills home. The victim’s neighbor credits the dog, which belongs to a neighbor, with alerting him to the suspect and slowing the man down while police were on the way.
Fox 19
Newtown police identify man accused of striking an officer
NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is accused of striking a Newtown police officer with the driver’s side door of his car as he fled a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, court records show. The records say that Officer Andrew Neiderschmidt tried to stop Adrian McFerrin, 22, around 2 p.m....
Mt. Orab man dies of apparent accidental handgun discharge
A Mt. Orab man has died of what appears to have been an accidental handgun discharge. According to a press release from the Brown C
Fox 19
More Green Township home invasion suspects arrested after chase into NKY
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery in Green Township have been arrested after an Ohio police chase ended in Northern Kentucky. Aaron Clower, 18, and 19-year-old Zachery Harp are each facing charges of felonious assault, theft and aggravated burglary, according...
sent-trib.com
Kentucky man sent to jail for importuning
A Kentucky man will spend three months in jail after pleading guilty to importuning. Dennis Baker, 49, of Independence, appeared Nov. 1 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in May for importuning and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
Five sentenced in Brown County Court of Common Pleas
Five individuals were recently sentenced in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas. Travis Reisinger On
Fox 19
Butler Co. Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested after a fatal shooting in Morgan Township Saturday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. Austin Combs, 26, of Okeana, allegedly shot and killed his neighbor in the victim’s home, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies were dispatched...
Man, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide, police say
DAYTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Dayton house on Friday. Dayton police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of Rangeley Avenue around 2:50 p.m. to perform a welfare check, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department told News Center 7.
911 caller claims neighbor killed man 'because he thought he was a Democrat'
Deputies were called to 2795 Chapel Road in Okeana, Ohio, for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said. There, they found a person dead.
WLWT 5
Court hearing delayed until next week for teen charged in 3 murders, kidnapping
A court hearing was continued until next week for a teenager accused of killing three people in just 17 days. Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted last week on six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.
Two men arrested, accused of attacking RTA driver in Kettering Saturday night
KETTERING — An RTA driver was hospitalized after police say he was attacked by two men in Kettering on Saturday night, according to a Kettering Police spokesperson and incident report. The incident occured Saturday just before 8 p.m. in the parking lot directly in front of the laundromat, which...
Comments / 2