Norwood, OH

AL.com

Ohio woman says neighbor killed her husband because ‘he thought he was a Democrat’

A 26-year-old southwest Ohio man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in the shooting death of his neighbor, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that Austin Combs of Okeana is accused of shooting Anthony Lee King, 43, in the backyard of King’s home at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Combs is being held in jail on a $950,000 bond, the Journal News reports.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of breaking into woman’s apartment, taking her baby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, threatening her family, and taking her baby. Deanthony Smith is facing charges of burglary and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Prosecutors said he targeted a random woman he did not know. Smith allegedly...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified

OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the homicide victim killed on Nov. 5 by his neighbor. Anthony King, 43, of Okeana, died shortly after 3 p.m. from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s report reads. King was allegedly killed by his Chapel Road neighbor, 26-year-old...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Newtown police identify man accused of striking an officer

NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is accused of striking a Newtown police officer with the driver’s side door of his car as he fled a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, court records show. The records say that Officer Andrew Neiderschmidt tried to stop Adrian McFerrin, 22, around 2 p.m....
NEWTOWN, OH
sent-trib.com

Kentucky man sent to jail for importuning

A Kentucky man will spend three months in jail after pleading guilty to importuning. Dennis Baker, 49, of Independence, appeared Nov. 1 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in May for importuning and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Butler Co. Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested after a fatal shooting in Morgan Township Saturday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. Austin Combs, 26, of Okeana, allegedly shot and killed his neighbor in the victim’s home, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies were dispatched...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide, police say

DAYTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Dayton house on Friday. Dayton police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of Rangeley Avenue around 2:50 p.m. to perform a welfare check, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Court hearing delayed until next week for teen charged in 3 murders, kidnapping

A court hearing was continued until next week for a teenager accused of killing three people in just 17 days. Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted last week on six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.
CINCINNATI, OH

