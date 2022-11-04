Berwick, Lake-Lehman claim District II volleyball championships
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Berwick and Lake-Lehman girls’ volleyball teams each won a District II championship on Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated Dallas in Class 3A while the Black Knights defeated Holy Redeemer in Class 2A.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
