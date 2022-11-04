ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Berwick, Lake-Lehman claim District II volleyball championships

By AJ Donatoni
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emLx0_0iz0o4lM00

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Berwick and Lake-Lehman girls’ volleyball teams each won a District II championship on Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated Dallas in Class 3A while the Black Knights defeated Holy Redeemer in Class 2A.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says

Milton Area School District locker rooms were vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to have taken place as Selinsgrove rolled over Milton 30-0 in the District 4 Class 4A semifinal game. It was Milton’s first home District 4 playoff game in 11 years and was played at Alumni Field, which is located by the high school and middle school on Mahoning Street in Milton, Northumberland County.
MILTON, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Selinsgrove School District Says Milton Vandalism ‘Will Be Rectified’

MILTON – The Selinsgrove Area School District says it is now conducting an investigation following acts of vandalism found Friday night in the visitors’ locker room at Milton’s Alumni Stadium. Selinsgrove school district officials say they’re conducting their investigation with information provided by the Milton Area School District.
MILTON, PA
WBRE

PA prepares for nearly $2B Powerball drawing

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People are coming down with Powerball fever hoping to hit the nearly $2 billion jackpot. People were pouring into @YourConvenience all day Monday in hopes of striking it rich as the Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion and players say even though the odds are slim, it’s worth a […]
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade honors military

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s considered the largest Veterans Parade in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The display of patriotism marched from Kingston to Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Local military members and veterans were honored in the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade, a day to honor those who previously fought for our country and for those who continue to […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
ballparkdigest.com

MLB Little League Classic returns to Williamsport for 2023, 2024

The MLB Little League Classic exhibition will return to Williamsport (Pa.) and Muncy Bank Park at Historic Bowman Field for 2023 and 2024, with a lease renewal approved by the City Council. This year’s event, featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, is scheduled for Aug. 20, 2023. It’s a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County

On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Ten PA Lottery Powerball tickets sold totaling $3.2M

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is recognizing 10 winning Powerball® tickets from the Saturday drawing that are worth a combined total of $3.2 million. The winnings include two prizes worth $1 million sold in Bucks and Allegheny counties and eight other prizes worth $150,000 sold in Montgomery, Columbia, Blair, and Allegheny counties. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Garage fire in Butler Township

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out in a garage and home in Butler Township on Sunday. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that despite having trouble getting to the fire because of limited access due to a bridge with weight restrictions, they were able to knock out the blaze with brush fire trucks.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Selinsgrove man dies in tractor crash Saturday night

Chapman Township (Snyder County) — The Selinsgrove Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police say Wayne Kantz, 73, of Selinsgrove, died in a tractor crash. Troopers responded to the 800-block of Stahls Hill Road in Chapman Township at 8:54 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say the driver of that tractor, Joseph Kantz, 51, of Selinsgrove, was towing a New Idea corn picker and Wayne riding on the tractor's left rear fender-
SELINSGROVE, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Car struck home in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — Troopers say a car veered off of Church Street in Honesdale just after 9 p.m. Saturday night. The car smashed into two parked cars and a parking meter before ultimately smashing into a law office as well as damaging the historic Dick Smith house. Honesdale's Dick...
HONESDALE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PSP Selinsgrove: Two killed in crashes over weekend

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say two people lost their lives in vehicle crashes this weekend in Snyder County. Police say John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died at the scene after he crashed his car shortly before noon Nov. 5 on Route 522 in Middlecreek Township. Coffin was traveling north on Route 522 near White Top Road when he hit an ornamental hardscape with his 2007 Chrysler Sebring. ...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

PSP to hold child safety seat checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police will be holding ‘Child Safety Seat’ checkpoints as a part of their ongoing ‘Click it or Ticket,’ campaign. According to PSP, from Monday, November 14, through Sunday, November 27, state troopers will be sponsoring child passenger safety seat checkpoints. The campaign aims to increase safety belt/child safety […]
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County

Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Kyle Scott Dirk, 22

Kyle Scott Dirk, 22, of Picture Rocks, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home. Born January 10, 2000, in Williamsport, he was a son of Stephen Dirk and Rosalind (Koser) Miller. Kyle was a very loving and caring person who enjoyed lending a hand to anyone in need. His...
PICTURE ROCKS, PA
NewsChannel 36

Two Killed in Bradford County House Fire

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- A fatal fire in Bradford County Sunday morning claimed the life of two people, and an investigation is underway. Fire crews responded to a house fire just after 4AM on Sunday on Bensley Street, which is in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre. According to the Bradford County Coroner, two people - one male and one female, were found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy