ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas father accused of attacking family, police say

By Steven Masso
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGyvb_0iz0o17B00

SAN ANTONIO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An investigation is underway as police say a man was apprehended after his wife and two children were stabbed.

Ray Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers responded Friday morning to the 500 block of Burleson Street where they found three people with stab wounds; a woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5 years old.

Police make third arrest in connection to teen’s death

Police said their suspect is the woman’s husband and the children’s father, who also had a stab wound.

The man was “apprehended at the scene,” the preliminary report states.

All parties were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. The 5-year-old child was labeled as “critical,” but is in stable condition, preliminary information from SAPD stated.

Fort Hood soldier suspected of multiple sexual assaults in jail

Police say it’s unknown what led to the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Sources: San Antonio councilman suspect in hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is being investigated for his possible role in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night near his North Side home, sources tell KSAT. A San Antonio Police officer found the District 10 Councilman lying in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol, after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
californiaexaminer.net

13-year-old San Antonio Girl Taken By Suspect In U-haul Truck: AMBER Alert Issued

Officials in San Antonio believe a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped in a U-Haul truck and issued an AMBER Alert for her on Sunday night. Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, is the prime suspect in the disappearance of 13-year-old Joanna Luna, according to authorities. The vehicle is registered in the state of Arizona with the license number AE4438. The SAPD updated the situation Monday night, stating that the U-Haul had been recovered and was back in SAPD’s possession.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man found shot in leg inside pickup truck in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot by a rifle early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call just after 3 a.m.at the intersection of FM 3432 and County Road 324 and found a man inside a pickup truck with a gunshot wound to his leg.
WILSON COUNTY, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas father arrested after allegedly attacking wife, children

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A father in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and two children, officials say. According to KVEO, the San Antonio Police Department said that officers were called out to a house on Friday morning near Burleson and Hackberry streets. Officers found a woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5 years old, with stab wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot while sitting on porch at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot Sunday night while sitting on the front porch of his East Side home, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the scene at 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Iowa Street, near South Pine Street. A neighbor told officers that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy