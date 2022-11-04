Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police seek 2 suspects in 3 ABC store burglaries
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for two men who are connected to three burglaries that have taken place at ABC stores in the city over the past two days. Police said the first took place around 1:15 a.m. Monday when a man reportedly entered an...
Missing Virginia Beach woman found safe
According to police, 49-year-old Casey Smith was last seen on Nov, 6 around 10 a.m.
Chesapeake man dies following shooting on Military Highway
On November 6, around 2 a.m. Norfolk Police responded to the 3500 block of N Military Highway for the report of a gunshot victim.
Virginia Beach Police search for missing person last seen Monday
Virginia Beach Police search for missing person, Ezra Keshawn Faison, last seen Monday on Poppy Crescent
Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
nkccnews.com
Yorktown teenager sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter that occurred in New Kent
A Yorktown teenager will spend the next five years in prison for leading a high-speed pursuit that killed his passenger in New Kent County. Jahreese Watson-Ricks, 19, of the 500 block of Arabian Circle, learned of his imprisonment during Monday afternoon proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. During an Aug....
Suspect returns and robs VB gas station after being denied service
The Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are seeking community help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.
WAVY News 10
Man dies following shooting on Kincaid Ave. in Norfolk
According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 6:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Kincaid Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/man-dies-following-shooting-on-kincaid-ave-in-norfolk/. Man dies following shooting on Kincaid Ave. in Norfolk. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting...
Girl struck by vehicle on US-158 in Currituck
A girl in Currituck was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
WAVY News 10
NN Police make arrest in Garden Drive shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an investigation into a shooting that took place on Garden Drive less than two hours earlier. Dartanion Revels, 28, of Newport News, was charged with one count each of assault: malicious, victim severely injured, the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, firearm: reckless handling and firearm: shooting in a public place causing injury, according to police.
Hampton man arrested after shooting in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for a shooting in Newport News that left a man seriously hurt last Friday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 24th Street at around 10:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Newport News mother sentenced in 2019 death of 4-year-old daughter
A mother in Newport News has been sentenced to 5 years behind bars following the death of her 4-year-old daughter in 2019.
NNPD seeks help in identifying suspected serial burglar
Police released images from recent Family Dollar burglary
WAVY News 10
ODU Police investigating several vehicle larcenies
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University police are investigating several larcenies from vehicles that took place overnight. Old Dominion University students received an alert Sunday morning saying that police were investigating several larcenies from vehicles around Village Lot Two. Breion Green is a sophomore at ODU and said...
NNFD responds to apartment fire, stresses use of smoke detectors
n emergency call for the fire at the Windsor Court Apartments on the 500 block of Bellwood Rd. came in at 12:12 p.m. Monday.
Driver killed after car crashes into a tree in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Hampton man was killed in a fiery car crash in Chesapeake, the Chesapeake Police Department said. The accident happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, November 3 in the 700 block of South George Washington Highway. Police said a white sedan driven by 57-year-old Robert P. Shaw...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb
Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead …. Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Subtropical storm Nicole to impact OBX later this …. 2 teens, 17 and 15, arrested...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police: Missing 12-year-old has been located
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police detectives are looking for a 12-year-old boy. Jah-Que Newsome was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday near the 2600 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. He was wearing blue shorts and a polo checkered board hoodie with green, blue, white, and yellow colors on it.
WAVY News 10
2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach
2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn …. Old Dominion topped Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Norfolk state opened up with a dominant win over Virginia of Lynchburg. Kiggans holds last campaign event with Youngkin and …. Michelle Wolf reports from Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3UjU4BT. Luria, Kiggans deliver final pitch...
