Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police seek 2 suspects in 3 ABC store burglaries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for two men who are connected to three burglaries that have taken place at ABC stores in the city over the past two days. Police said the first took place around 1:15 a.m. Monday when a man reportedly entered an...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies following shooting on Kincaid Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Police make arrest in Garden Drive shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an investigation into a shooting that took place on Garden Drive less than two hours earlier. Dartanion Revels, 28, of Newport News, was charged with one count each of assault: malicious, victim severely injured, the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, firearm: reckless handling and firearm: shooting in a public place causing injury, according to police.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

ODU Police investigating several vehicle larcenies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University police are investigating several larcenies from vehicles that took place overnight. Old Dominion University students received an alert Sunday morning saying that police were investigating several larcenies from vehicles around Village Lot Two. Breion Green is a sophomore at ODU and said...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police: Missing 12-year-old has been located

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police detectives are looking for a 12-year-old boy. Jah-Que Newsome was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday near the 2600 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. He was wearing blue shorts and a polo checkered board hoodie with green, blue, white, and yellow colors on it.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

